PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class A, Private matchups for Round 2 of HS football playoffs Share Mount Vernon head coach Terrence Edwards, a former UGA standout, speaks to players in the first half of the Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents high school football game at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2026. Holy Innocents won 51-14. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 44 minutes ago

Class A Treutlen at Lincoln County Seeding: Treutlen (9-2) is the No. 17 seed. Lincoln County (9-2) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Treutlen is unranked. Lincoln County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Alan Shurling (18-14 in three seasons at Treutlen); Lee Chomskis (66-21 in seven seasons at Lincoln County, 170-83 overall) Last meeting/series: Lincoln County won 27-13 in the second round in 1991, their only previous meeting. Playoff history: Treutlen is making its first second-round appearance since the GHSA expanded state-playoff brackets to 32 teams in 1996. Treutlen is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Lincoln County is making its eighth straight second-round appearance. Lincoln County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight time. Lincoln County is 20-8 all-time in the second round. Lincoln County has won its playoff opener eight straight years.

Treutlen in the first round: Beat Wheeler County 35-6. Za’Kian Tobler rushed for 120 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries. Treutlen had lost to Wheeler County in the regular season. Lincoln County in the first round: Beat Irwin County 21-0. Lincoln County rushed for 342 yards, did not attempt a pass and held Irwin County to 155 yards. Aiden Jones rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns on five carries.

Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Treutlen’s average score is 32-12 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class A. Lincoln County’s average score is 33-17 against the third-hardest schedule in Class A.

Distance: 99 linear miles (33rd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lincoln County 33, Treutlen 9 Related Story Complete list of second-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs November 15, 2026 Mitchell County at Trion Seeding: Mitchell County (9-2) is the No. 9 seed. Trion (9-2) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Mitchell County is ranked No. 9. Trion is unranked. Coaches: Kaream Hess (9-2 in his first season at Mitchell County, 13-18 overall); Sean Patrick (56-25 in seven seasons at Trion) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: Mitchell County is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Mitchell County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Mitchell County is 3-9 all-time in the second round. Trion is making its first second-round appearance since 2024, also the last year that it made the quarterfinals. Trion is 5-7 all-time in the second round.

Mitchell County in the first round: Beat Miller County 30-22. Mitchell County led 16-0 in the first quarter but was tied 22-22 in the fourth and needed a goal-line stand, stopping Miller County at the 3 yard line in the final five minutes before running out the clock and preserving its 30-22 lead. Trion in the first round: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 35-6. Lane Broome rushed for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Coleman Lee rushed for 93 yards. Freshman quarterback McKinley Mann attempted only three passes but completed them all for 101 yards and a touchdown. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Mitchell County’s average score is 33-20 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class A. Trion’s average score is 35-15 against the 24th-hardest schedule in Class A.

Distance: 236 linear miles (61st-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Trion 30, Mitchell County 20 Charlton County at Bowdon Seeding: Charlton County (8-2-1) is the No. 12 seed. Bowdon (8-3) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Charlton County is ranked No. 8. Bowdon is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Brandon Byram (8-2-1 in his first season at Charlton County, 30-23-1 overall); Jamie Abrams (8-3 in his first season at Bowdon, 73-22-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Charlton County won 28-3 in the 1999 Class A quarterfinals. The series is tied 1-1. Playoff history: Charlton County is making its second straight second-round appearance. Charlton County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. Charlton County is 15-8 all-time in the second round. Bowdon is making its eighth straight second-round appearance. Bowdon is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Bowdon is 10-8 all-time in the second round. Bowdon has won 21 straight playoff and four straight state titles.

Charlton County in the first round: Beat Lake Oconee Academy 41-20. Charlton County led 41-3 midway in the third quarter. Elijah Bryant rushed for 149 yards on 10 carries. Bowdon in the first round: Beat Manchester 38-7. Bowdon held Manchester to 81 total yards. Jett Abrams had two catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and threw a 10-yard pass. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Charlton County’s average score is 29-15 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class A. Bowdon’s average score is 31-16 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 266 linear miles (62nd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bowdon 29, Charlton County 10 Schley County at Randolph-Clay Seeding: Schley County (9-2) is the No. 13 seed. Randolph-Clay (11-0) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Schley County is ranked No. 10. Randolph-Clay is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Darren Alford (88-41 in 11 seasons at Schley County); Charles Truitt (23-26-1 in five seasons at Randolph-Clay, 117-127-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Randolph-Clay won 42-6 in 2005. Randolph-Clay leads the series 2-0. Playoff history: Schley County is making its second straight second-round appearance. Schley County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Schley County is 3-6 all-time in the second round. Randolph-Clay is making its first second-round appearance since 2015. Randolph-Clay is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Randolph-Clay is 0-3 all-time in the second round.

Schley County in the first round: Beat Hawkinsville 56-14. Clay Hicks was 20-of-23 passing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 115 yards. Randolph-Clay in the first round: Beat Telfair County 44-14. Rae’Shawn Clyde rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Common opponents: Both played Turner County: Schley County won 41-26, Randolph-Clay won 40-27. Score vs. schedule: Schley County’s average score is 40-17 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class A. Randolph-Clay’s average score is 36-13 against the 42nd-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 46 linear miles (14th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Randolph-Clay 27, Schley County 21 Warren County at Taylor County Seeding: Warren County (7-4) is the No. 14 seed. Taylor County (10-1) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Warren County is unranked. Taylor County is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Rashad Carter (7-4 in his first season at Warren County); Jess DeVoursney (10-1 in his first season at Taylor County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Warren County is making its second straight second-round appearance. Warren County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Warren County is 5-2 all-time in the second round. Taylor County is making its first second-round appearance since 2016. Taylor County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1998. Taylor County is 1-5 all-time in the second round.

Warren County in the first round: Beat Jenkins County 37-27. Torossie Leslie rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries, and his TD runs of 17 and 61 yards in the fourth quarter rallied Warren County from down 27-24 to winning 37-27. Leslie was 5-of-8 passing for 73 yards and two touchdowns, both to Quintavion Aldred. Warren County led 454-182 in total yards. Taylor County in the first round: Beat Seminole County 38-14. Da’Kobie Henry rushed for 194 yards and five touchdowns. Quay Pinkard had 11 catches for 143 yards and took the state lead in season receiving yards with 1,329. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Warren County’s average score is 25-23 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class A. Taylor County’s average score is 45-14 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 108 linear miles (35th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Taylor County 30, Warren County 20 Emanuel County Institute at Washington-Wilkes Seeding: ECI (7-4) is the No. 11 seed. Washington-Wilkes (9-2) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Both are unranked. Coaches: Chad Harper (15-8 in two seasons at ECI); Alex Bradford (24-21 in four seasons at Washington-Wilkes) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: ECI is making its second straight second-round appearance. ECI is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. ECI is 7-9 all-time in the second round. Washington-Wilkes is making its second straight second-round appearance. Washington-Wilkes is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Washington-Wilkes is 6-11 all-time in the second round.

ECI in the first round: Beat Montgomery County 36-0. ECI led 425-58 in total yards. Ab Marsh rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Ste’Kieven Sinkfield had 115 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on seven runs and two receptions. Washington-Wilkes in the first round: Beat Claxton 35-14. Calvin Wynn Jr. rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Washington-Wilkes led 28-6 at halftime. Common opponents: Both played Lincoln County: ECI lost 14-7, Washington-Wilkes lost 21-7. Claxton: ECI won 42-8, Washington-Wilkes won 35-14. Score vs. schedule: ECI’s average score is 28-18 against the second-hardest schedule in Class A. Washington-Wilkes’ average score is 37-13 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 88 linear miles (28th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Washington-Wilkes 21, ECI 20 Portal at Macon County Seeding: Portal (9-2) is the No. 10 seed. Macon County (10-1) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Portal is unranked. Macon County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Jason McEachin (29-34 in six seasons at Portal); Sheddrick Risper (10-1 in his first season at Macon County, 129-73 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Portal is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Portal is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Portal is 0-2 all-time in the second round. Macon County is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Macon County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Macon County is 8-7 all-time in the second round.

Portal in the first round: Beat Glascock County 41-6. Portal led only 7-6 at halftime but finished strong, with 320 team rushing yards, 116 from KJ Hunter, who scored three touchdowns. Macon County in the first round: Beat Early County 35-7. Noah Parker, a Georgia commit, rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Portal’s average score is 33-21 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class A. Macon County’s average score is 39-10 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 123 linear miles (38th-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Macon County 28, Portal 18

Clinch County at Johnson County Seeding: Clinch County (8-3) is the No. 15 seed. Johnson County (11-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Clinch County is ranked No. 5. Johnson County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Rance Morgan (8-3 in his first season at Clinch County); Don Norton (161-62 in 20 seasons at Johnson County, 168-85 overall) Last meeting/series: Clinch County won 28-6 in the second round in 2024. Clinch County leads the series 4-1. Playoff history: Clinch County is making its fifth straight second-round appearance and trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Clinch County is 19-7 all-time in the second round. Johnson County is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Johnson County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Johnson County is 7-5 all-time in the second round.

Clinch County in the first round: Beat McIntosh County Academy 42-7. Traviian Miller passed for a school-record 430 yards and six touchdowns on 10 completions (18 attempts). Kamarion Johnson, a Florida commit, had five receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson County in the first round: Beat Greene County 48-0. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 330 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Clinch County’s average score is 27-12 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class A. Johnson County’s average score is 49-8 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class A. Distance: 116 linear miles (36th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Johnson County 31, Clinch County 14 Class 4A-2A Private Darlington at Prince Avenue Christian Seeding: Darlington (6-5) is the No. 17 seed. Prince Avenue Christian (9-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Darlington is unranked. Prince Avenue Christian is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Wayne Groves (20-24 in four seasons at Darlington); Jon Richt (17-4 in two seasons at Prince Avenue Christian) Last meeting/series: Prince Avenue Christian won 42-6 in the second round in 2020. Prince Avenue Christian leads the series 3-1. Playoff history: Darlington is making its first second-round appearance since 2022. Darlington is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Darlington is 6-11 all-time in the second round. Prince Avenue Christian is making its 16th straight second-round appearance. Prince Avenue Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh straight time. Prince Avenue Christian is 14-1 all-time in the second round.

Darlington in the first round: Beat Mt. Bethel Christian 42-38. Matias Selle rushed for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Prince Avenue Christian in the first round: Had a bye. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Darlington’s average score is 33-28 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Prince Avenue Christian’s average score is 41-8 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 96 linear miles (31st-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Prince Avenue Christian 41, Darlington 0 Calvary Day at Greater Atlanta Christian Seeding: Calvary Day (10-1) is the No. 9 seed. GAC (8-3) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Calvary Day is ranked No. 2. GAC is ranked No. 4.

Coaches: Jason Cameron (22-3 in two seasons at Calvary Day, 71-25 overall); Tim Hardy (144-47 in 15 seasons at GAC, 153-62 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Calvary Day is making its seventh straight second-round appearance and trying to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh straight time. Calvary Day is 12-6 all-time in the second round. GAC is making its second straight second-round appearance and trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. GAC is 13-8 all-time in the second round. Calvary Day in the first round: Beat Westminster 52-0. Calvary Day held Westminster to 73 total yards. Ca’Den Jones rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Greater Atlanta Christian in the first round: Beat Mount Paran Christian 44-14. GAC held Mount Paran to minus-37 yards rushing. Aydin Barrie rushed for 100 yards.

Common opponents: Both played Westminster: Calvary Day won 52-0, GAC won 48-13. Score vs. schedule: Calvary Day’s average score is 43-9 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. GAC’s average score is 41-22 against the 34th-hardest schedule in Class 4A. Distance: 226 linear miles (59th-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calvary Day 30, GAC 23 Savannah Christian at Mount Vernon Seeding: Savannah Christian (6-5) is the No. 21 seed. Mount Vernon (8-2) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Savannah Christian is unranked. Mount Vernon is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Baker Woodward (80-30 in nine seasons at Savannah Christian); Terrence Edwards (19-13 in three seasons at Mount Vernon)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Savannah Christian is making its fifth straight second-round appearance and trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Savannah Christian is 13-6 all-time in the second round. Mount Vernon is making its second straight second-round appearance. Mount Vernon is 0-5 all-time in the second round. Savannah Christian in the first round: Beat Providence Christian 38-28. Savannah Christian got 100-yard rushing games from Cain Tomlin (148) and Landon Tyson (112). Tomlin also had 60 receiving yards, returned a kickoff 45 yards, made four tackles and broke up three passes. Mount Vernon in the first round: Had a bye. Common opponents: Both played Fellowship Christian: Savannah Christian lost 27-15, Mount Vernon won 28-14.

Score vs. schedule: Savannah Christian’s average score is 27-24 against the 38th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Mount Vernon’s average score is 38-17 against the 36th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 226 linear miles (59th-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Mount Vernon 33, Savannah Christian 14 North Cobb Christian at Lovett Seeding: North Cobb Christian (7-4) is the No. 13 seed. Lovett (8-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: North Cobb Christian is unranked. Lovett is ranked No. 5. Coaches: P.J. Hughes (7-4 in his first season at North Cobb Christian); Mike Muschamp (185-87 in 22 seasons at Lovett, 210-117 overall) Last meeting/series: Lovett won 17-13 on Oct. 9, their only meeting.

Playoff history: North Cobb Christian is making its first second-round appearance since 2024, also its last season reaching the quarterfinals. North Cobb Christian is 2-4 all-time in the second round. Lovett is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Lovett is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014. Lovett is 10-10 all-time in the second round. North Cobb Christian in the first round: Beat Trinity Christian 35-14. Jake Orton rushed for 113 yards. Jayden McCullough passed for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Oakleen Padgett scored on two receptions and a punt return and intercepted a pass. North Cobb Christian held the state’s leading passer, Ashton Clare, to 153 passing yards. Lovett in the first round: Had a bye. Common opponents: Both played Wesleyan: North Cobb Christian lost 35-31, Lovett won 21-14. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: North Cobb Christian lost 48-17, Lovett lost 34-0. Holy Innocents’: North Cobb Christian lost 28-21, Lovett lost 22-0. Haralson County: North Cobb Christian won 13-0, Lovett won 27-3. Temple: North Cobb Christian won 28-10, Lovett won 55-13. Therrell: North Cobb Christian won 49-8, Lovett won 34-6. Score vs. schedule: North Cobb Christian’s average score is 31-19 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Lovett’s average score is 27-14 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A.

Distance: 16 linear miles (fourth-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Lovett 25, North Cobb Christian 15 King’s Ridge Christian at Aquinas Seeding: King’s Ridge Christian (8-3) is the No. 14 seed. Aquinas (8-2) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: King’s Ridge Christian is unranked. Aquinas is ranked No. 10. Coaches: Mark Buchanan (8-3 in his first season at King’s Ridge Christian); James Leonard (119-47 in 14 seasons at Aquinas) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: King’s Ridge Christian is making its third straight second-round appearance. King’s Ridge Christian is 0-2 all-time in the second round. Aquinas is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Aquinas is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Aquinas is 5-5 all-time in the second round.

King’s Ridge Christian in the first round: Beat Athens Academy 35-14. Mason Dyer rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes. Taylor Markakis had 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery and scored two touchdowns. Aquinas in the first round: Had a bye. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: King’s Ridge Christian’s average score is 31-20 against the 58th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Aquinas’ average score is 32-20 against the 45th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 136 linear miles (41st-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Aquinas 34, King’s Ridge Christian 14

Christian Heritage at Wesleyan Seeding: Christian Heritage (10-1) is the No. 11 seed. Wesleyan (8-3) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Christian Heritage is unranked. Wesleyan is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Frank Barden (29-14 in four seasons at Christian Heritage, 246-129-1 overall); Franklin Pridgen (170-84 in 21 seasons at Wesleyan) Last meeting/series: Wesleyan won 22-15 in the second round in 2024. Wesleyan leads the series 3-0. Playoff history: Christian Heritage is making its third straight second-round appearance. Christian Heritage is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. Christian Heritage is 2-6 all-time in the second round. Wesleyan is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Wesleyan is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Wesleyan is 10-5 all-time in the second round.

Christian Heritage in the first round: Beat Pace Academy 42-14. Christian Heritage held Pace to 70 yards. Charlie Baxter passed for 209 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns. Wesleyan in the first round: Beat Walker 42-14. Jameson Hilton was 17-of-22 passing for 132 yards and three touchdowns, and Wesleyan went up 35-7 in the second quarter. Wesleyan held Walker to 11 rushing yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Christian Heritage’s average score is 45-19 against the 61st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Wesleyan’s average score is 30-23 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 69 linear miles (24th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Wesleyan 34, Christian Heritage 20 Whitefield Academy at Fellowship Christian Seeding: Whitefield Academy (8-3) is the No. 10 seed. Fellowship Christian (8-3) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 7. Fellowship Christian is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Robert Walsh (30-16 in four seasons at Whitefield Academy); Scott Hamilton (8-3 in his first season at Fellowship Christian, 40-74 overall) Last meeting/series: Fellowship Christian won 31-7 in 2025. Fellowship Christian leads the series 8-7. Playoff history: Whitefield Academy is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Whitefield Academy is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Whitefield Academy is 1-6 all-time in the second round. Fellowship Christian is making its 11th straight second-round appearance. Fellowship Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the ninth straight time. Fellowship Christian is 10-1 all-time in the second round.

Whitefield Academy in the first round: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 63-6. Landon Ryan was 9-of-9 passing for 152 yards and three touchdowns and scored a touchdown. Fellowship Christian in the first round: Beat Landmark Christian 58-27. Freshman Grant Bonaventure passed for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Elijah Hazard rushed for 127 yards. Common opponents: Both played Trinity Christian: Whitefield Academy won 56-44, Fellowship Christian won 26-20. Mount Vernon: Whitefield Academy lost 34-28, Fellowship Christian lost 28-14. Landmark Christian: Whitefield Academy won 56-0, Fellowship Christian won 58-27. Mount Pisgah Christian: Whitefield Academy won 63-6, Fellowship Christian won 49-14. Score vs. schedule: Whitefield Academy’s average score is 45-21 against the 27th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Fellowship Christian’s average score is 32-23 against the 31st-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 29 linear miles (eighth-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Whitefield Academy 31, Fellowship Christian 24 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Hebron Christian at Holy Innocents’ Seeding: Hebron Christian (5-6) is the No. 18 seed. Holy Innocents’ (10-0) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Hebron Christian is unranked. Holy Innocents’ is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Daniel Meija (interim) (3-1 in his first season at Hebron Christian); Nick Perrotta (23-10 in three seasons at Holy Innocents’) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hebron Christian is making its third straight second-round appearance and advanced the previous two seasons while winning the Private championship. Hebron Christian is 3-2 all-time in the second round. Holy Innocents’ is making its second straight second-round appearance. Holy Innocents’ is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Holy Innocents’ is 5-5 all-time in the second round.