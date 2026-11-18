PLAYOFF PREVIEWS A look at Class 3A, 2A matchups for Round 2 of high school football playoffs Share KIPP Atlanta's Malachi Heard (right) celebrates his touchdown against North Cobb Christian with Tyree Harris during the first half of their game against North Cobb Christian on Oct. 2, 2026. KIPP Atlanta is making its first second-round appearance. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago

Class 3A Lamar County at Appling County Seeding: Lamar County (8-3) is the No. 16 seed. Appling County (11-0) is the No. 1 seed. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Rankings: Lamar County is unranked. Appling County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Travis Ellington (52-16 in six seasons at Lamar County); John David Sellers (11-0 in his first season at Appling County) Last meeting/series: Appling County won 35-33 in the 2011 Class 2A quarterfinals, their only meeting. Playoff history: Lamar County is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Lamar County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. Lamar County is 4-6 all-time in the second round. Appling County is making its eighth straight second-round appearance. Appling County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Appling County is 5-9 all-time in the second round.

Lamar County in the first round: Beat Worth County 22-19. Lamar County rushed for 364 yards with Jayden Doctor (103) and Carson Howell (111) going over 100. Doctor also intercepted a pass. Appling County in the first round: Beat Jackson 41-10. Jaiden Knight rushed for 139 yards and three carries. Harrison Hickox was 14-of-16 passing for 165 yards and three touchdowns.

Common opponents: Both played Jackson: Lamar County won 32-7; Appling County won 41-10. Score vs. schedule: Lamar County’s average score is 29-13 against the 37th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Appling County’s average score is 39-7 against the 49th-hardest schedule in Class 3A.

Distance: 139 linear miles (43rd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Appling County 33, Lamar County 0 Related Story Complete list of second-round matchups for the 2026 GHSA football playoffs November 15, 2026 Hapeville Charter at Pierce County Seeding: Hapeville Charter (8-3) is the No. 9 seed. Pierce County (9-2) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Hapeville Charter is ranked No. 5. Pierce County is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Winston Gordon (102-75-2 in 16 seasons at Hapeville Charter); Ryan Herring (90-14 in eight seasons at Pierce County)

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hapeville Charter is making its third straight second-round appearance. Hapeville Charter is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Hapeville Charter is 4-4 all-time in the second round. Pierce County is making its 11th straight second-round appearance. Pierce County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Pierce County is 9-5 all-time in the second round.

Hapeville Charter in the first round: Beat Miller Grove 26-7. Chance Thomas threw TD passes to Cameron Lear and Xavier Paige and scored on a 45-yard run. Pierce County in the first round: Beat Westside (Augusta) 41-18. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 278 yards and four touchdowns. Pierce County rushed for 352 yards and passed for 69. Common opponents: None.

Score vs. schedule: Hapeville Charter’s average score is 30-20 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Pierce County’s average score is 43-15 against the 35th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 204 linear miles (53rd-closest among 64 second-round games) Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Pierce County 30, Hapeville Charter 21

Lumpkin County at Columbia Seeding: Lumpkin County (8-3) is the No. 12 seed. Columbia (9-2) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Lumpkin County is unranked. Columbia is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Heath Webb (41-16 in five seasons at Lumpkin County, 102-83 overall); Greg Barnett (46-31 in seven seasons at Columbia) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Lumpkin County is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Lumpkin County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Lumpkin County is 1-0 all-time in the second round. Columbia is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Columbia is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Columbia is 2-4 all-time in the second round.

Lumpkin County in the first round: Beat LaFayette 34-13. Kolson Howell passed for 270 yard and two touchdowns, both to Mac Powell, who had 11 receptions for 195 yards. Columbia in the first round: Beat Beach 56-0. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Czar Daniels passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Lumpkin County’s average score is 32-24 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Columbia’s average score is 42-13 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 62 linear miles (20th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Columbia 34, Lumpkin County 14 Callaway at Rockmart Seeding: Callaway (8-3) is the No. 13 seed. Rockmart (9-2) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Callaway is unranked. Rockmart is ranked No. 8. Coaches: Pete Wiggins (203-68 in 22 seasons at Callaway); Richard Fendley Jr. (9-2 in his first season at Rockmart, 90-46 overall) Last meeting/series: Rockmart won 28-22 in the 2018 Class 2A semifinals. Callaway leads the series 7-2. Playoff history: Callaway is making its 15th straight second-round appearance. Callaway is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Callaway is 10-7 all-time in the second round. Rockmart is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Rockmart is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth straight time. Rockmart is 5-5 all-time in the second round.

Callaway in the first round: Beat Elbert County 28-17. Christon Kennedy rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and had three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. JD Strong had 10 solo tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Rockmart in the first round: Beat Washington County 56-14. Charlie Cannon passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns, three to Gavin Green, who had six catches for 154 yards. JT Taylor rushed for 146 yards. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Callaway’s average score is 33-22 against the 29th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Rockmart’s average score is 44-16 against the 25th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 65 linear miles (22nd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Rockmart 31, Callaway 19 Stephens County at Hart County Seeding: Stephens County (8-3) is the No. 14 seed. Hart County (10-1) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Stephens County is unranked. Hart County is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Thomas Flowers (14-9 in two seasons at Stephens County); Biff Parson (10-1 in his first season at Hart County, 125-44 overall) Last meeting/series: Stephens County won 44-28 on Oct. 2. Stephens County leads the series 42-20-1. Playoff history: Stephens County is making its sixth straight second-round appearance. Stephens County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Stephens County is 3-13 all-time in the second round. Hart County is making its first second-round appearance since 2019. Hart County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Hart County is 8-2 all-time in the second round.

Stephens County in the first round: Beat Crisp County 42-23. Stephens County scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to break open a close game. Branson Stowe passed for 255 yards and four touchdowns. Hart County in the first round: Beat Murray County 48-14. Hart County led 20-0 in the first quarter. Tucker Parson passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Common opponents: Both played Habersham Central: Stephens County lost 45-7; Hart County won 51-3. Hebron Christian: Stephens County won 29-10; Hart County won 24-17. Franklin County: Stephens County won 42-14; Hart County won 49-30. Lumpkin County: Stephens County lost 28-21; Hart County won 50-14. Elbert County: Stephens County won 33-17; Hart County won 36-30. Morgan County: Stephens County won 35-26; Hart County won 49-35. Score vs. schedule: Stephens County’s average score is 33-23 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Hart County’s average score is 43-21 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 25 linear miles (sixth-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Hart County 31, Stephens County 22 North Murray at Northeast Seeding: North Murray (5-6) is the No. 27 seed. Northeast (9-2) is the No. 11 seed. Rankings: North Murray is unranked. Northeast is ranked No. 9. Coaches: Preston Poag (80-45 in 11 seasons at North Murray, 104-65 overall); Jeremy Wiggins (73-34 in nine seasons at Northeast) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: North Murray is making its second straight second-round appearance. North Murray is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. North Murray is 1-3 all-time in the second round. Northeast is making its third straight second-round appearance. Northeast is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the third straight time. Northeast is 3-4 all-time in the second round.

North Murray in the first round: Beat Ringgold 34-23. The score was 15-15 entering the fourth quarter. Devin Sheats scored three touchdowns in the period, four for the game and rushed for 123 yards. Northeast in the first round: Beat Thomson 49-28. Jordan Wiggins passed for 286 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Emmanuel Thorpe returned a fumble 99 yards for a touchdown. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: North Murray’s average score is 22-29 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Northeast’s average score is 42-15 against the 30th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 151 linear miles (45th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Northeast 36, North Murray 10 Hephzibah at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Seeding: Hephzibah (9-2) is the No. 10 seed. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (8-3) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Hephzibah is unranked. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Daniel Dorsey (35-36 in seven seasons at Hephzibah); Corey Jarvis (13-9 in two seasons at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, 133-95 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Hephzibah is making its first second-round appearance since the GHSA expanded state-playoff brackets to 32 teams in 1996. Hephzibah is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is making its first second-round appearance. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time.

Hephzibah in the first round: Beat Pike County 55-14. Hephzibah produced 605 total yards (398 rushing, 207 passing). Reante Byrd rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 51 yards. Trust Mack had 207 yards passing and 128 rushing. Both two-way players had six total tackles. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in the first round: Beat Haralson County 56-3. Dylan Favors rushed for 125 yards and four touchdowns and passed for 57 yards and a touchdown. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Hephzibah’s average score is 39-17 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s average score is 36-10 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 139 linear miles (44th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 28, Hephzibah 14 Carver (Columbus) at Toombs County Seeding: Carver (7-4) is the No. 15 seed. Toombs County (10-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Carver is ranked No. 10. Toombs County is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Jarvis Jones (22-4 in two seasons at Carver (Columbus)); Buddy Martin (47-6 in four seasons at Toombs County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Carver is making its eighth straight second-round appearance. Carver is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh straight time. Carver is 14-2 all-time in the second round. Carver has won 11 straight playoff games. Carver has won the last two Class 2A titles. Toombs County is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Toombs County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fourth straight time. Toombs County is 6-3 all-time in the second round.

Carver in the first round: Beat Burke County 32-28. Carver’s Chris Harris returned a fumble 64 yards for a touchdown and a 32-22 lead in the final two minutes. Burke County returned the kickoff for a touchdown to get within 32-28, but Carver recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock. Carver trailed in total yards 310-251. Freshman Toronto Jenkins had 113 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage on 11 rushes and two receptions. Toombs County in the first round: Beat Temple 88-0. The 88 points are the second-most in a GHSA playoff game. (Lowndes scored 92 in 2016.) Joseph Owens passed for 178 yards and four touchdowns. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 118 yards and three touchdowns. Toombs scored on returns of a fumble, a punt and a kickoff. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Carver’s average score is 27-24 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Toombs County’s average score is 55-8 against the 28th-hardest schedule in Class 3A. Distance: 153 linear miles (46th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Toombs County 35, Carver 7 Class 2A Cook at Heard County Seeding: Cook (5-6) is the No. 17 seed. Heard County (11-0) is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Cook is ranked No. 9. Heard County is ranked No. 1. Coaches: Cornelius “Pig” Brown (5-6 in his first season at Cook); Shane Lasseter (49-23 in six seasons at Heard County) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Cook is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Cook is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Cook is 8-6 all-time in the second round. Heard County is making its third straight second-round appearance. Heard County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Heard County is 4-10 all-time in the second round.

Cook in the first round: Beat Fannin County 28-21. Quarterback Nole Register scored on a 1-yard run with 1:30 left for a 28-14 lead. Cook rushed for 318 yards with Nick Kenney going for 162 on 12 carries. Heard County in the first round: Beat Bacon County 49-14. Ethan Tisdale was 12-of-14 passing for 301 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brody Buc Cofield, who had five receptions for 214 yards. Common opponents: Both played Bacon County: Cook won 35-7; Heard County won 49-14. Score vs. schedule: Cook’s average score is 20-22 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Heard County’s average score is 48-10 against the 33rd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 179 linear miles (50th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Heard County 40, Cook 0 Fitzgerald at Social Circle Seeding: Fitzgerald (8-3) is the No. 9 seed. Social Circle (9-2) is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Fitzgerald is ranked No. 8. Social Circle is unranked. Coaches: Wesley Tankersley (17-7 in two seasons at Fitzgerald, 129-82 overall); Rob Patton (46-33 in seven seasons at Social Circle) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Fitzgerald is making its ninth straight second-round appearance. Fitzgerald is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh straight time. Fitzgerald is 18-5 all-time in the second round. Social Circle is making its second straight second-round appearance. Social Circle is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Social Circle is 0-3 all-time in the second round.

Fitzgerald in the first round: Beat Rabun County 24-3. Fitzgerald led 180-167 in total yards, Landon Curry returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, and Braylon McCray recovered a bad punt snap in the end zone. Social Circle in the first round: Beat Dade County 27-13. Social Circle took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and never trailed. Freshman Ayden Byrd rushed for 152 yards on 32 carries. AJ Bailey had five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns and had five tackles. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Fitzgerald’s average score is 27-12 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Social Circle’s average score is 29-15 against the 53rd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 137 linear miles (42nd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fitzgerald 22, Social Circle 12 (the ratings favor the lower seed) Laney at Jeff Davis Seeding: Laney (7-4) is the No. 12 seed. Jeff Davis (10-1) is the No. 5 seed. Rankings: Laney is unranked. Jeff Davis is ranked No. 4. Coaches: Ronnie Baker (44-24-1 in six seasons at Laney); Lance Helton (70-39 in 10 seasons at Jeff Davis) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Laney is making its fourth straight second-round appearance. Laney is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. Laney is 4-7 all-time in the second round. Jeff Davis is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Jeff Davis is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1989. Jeff Davis is 0-4 all-time in the second round.

Laney in the first round: Beat Brooks County 50-0. Laney rushed for 402 yards, getting 213 from Landon Geter and 104 from Keshawn Wilson. Jeff Davis in the first round: Beat East Laurens 14-13. Jeff Davis attempted no passes, rushed for 255 yards, allowed 320 total yards but intercepted two passes (two by Mark Durden). Garrison Coleman rushed for 135 yards. East Laurens missed an extra point in the fourth quarter. Common opponents: Both played Brooks County: Laney won 50-0; Jeff Davis won 28-0. Score vs. schedule: Laney’s average score is 32-16 against the 26th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Jeff Davis’ average score is 32-10 against the 15th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 116 linear miles (37th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Jeff Davis 28, Laney 13 Swainsboro at Dublin Seeding: Swainsboro (6-5) is the No. 13 seed. Dublin (10-1) is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: Swainsboro is ranked No. 10. Dublin is ranked No. 3. Coaches: Dwight J. Smith (6-5 in his first season at Swainsboro); Roger Holmes (225-78-1 in 25 seasons at Dublin, 298-127-1 overall) Last meeting/series: Dublin won 27-12 on Oct. 9. Dublin leads the series 47-27-2. Playoff history: Swainsboro is making its second straight second-round appearance. Swainsboro is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Swainsboro is 6-6 all-time in the second round. Dublin is making its fifth straight second-round appearance. Dublin is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Dublin is 9-6 all-time in the second round.

Swainsboro in the first round: Beat Screven County 31-6. Kyle Johnson, Class 2A’s leading rusher, rushed for 185 yards. Dublin in the first round: Beat Vidalia 60-20. Dublin led 49-7 at halftime and rushed for 396 yards. Common opponents: Both played Bleckley County: Swainsboro lost 42-17; Dublin won 27-21. East Laurens: Swainsboro won 42-13; Dublin won 56-28. ACE Charter: Swainsboro won 21-15; Dublin won 60-14. Both played Dodge County: Swainsboro won 52-13; Dublin won 53-47. Both played Vidalia: Swainsboro won 34-0, Dublin won 48-6 and 60-20. Score vs. schedule: Swainsboro’s average score is 27-23 against the fourth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Dublin’s average score is 41-18 against the sixth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 37 linear miles (12th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Dublin 30, Swainsboro 14 Pepperell at Bleckley County Seeding: Pepperell (6-5) is the No. 19 seed. Bleckley County (10-1) is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Pepperell is unranked. Bleckley County is ranked No. 5. Coaches: Brandon Haywood (17-18 in three seasons at Pepperell, 20-35 overall); Von Lassiter (79-36 in 10 seasons at Bleckley County, 114-48 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Pepperell is making its second straight second-round appearance. Pepperell is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight time. Pepperell is 6-4 all-time in the second round. Bleckley County is making its seventh straight second-round appearance. Bleckley County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Bleckley County is 3-5 all-time in the second round.

Pepperell in the first round: Beat Putnam County 30-21. Sophomore CJ Burch rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and caught a 38-yard pass. Bleckley County in the first round: Beat Jefferson County 59-14. Bleckley County led 37-7 in the first quarter. Brody Fleming was 7-of-13 passing for 163 yards and touchdowns to five receivers. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Pepperell’s average score is 25-29 against the 19th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Bleckley County’s average score is 36-14 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 163 linear miles (48th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bleckley County 35, Pepperell 0 ACE Charter at Bremen Seeding: ACE Charter (6-5) is the No. 22 seed. Bremen (10-1) is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: ACE Charter is unranked. Bremen is ranked No. 7. Coaches: Keith Hatcher (33-22 in five seasons at ACE Charter, 79-61 overall); Davis Russell (81-46 in 11 seasons at Bremen) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: ACE Charter is making its first second-round appearance. ACE Charter is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. ACE Charter is 0-0 all-time in the second round. Bremen is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Bremen is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Bremen is 5-10 all-time in the second round.

ACE Charter in the first round: Beat Jasper County 14-10. ACE Charter made two fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter to claim its first playoff victory since the program’s 2018 start. Ace Hatcher had 253 total yards (143 rushing) and two touchdowns. Mercer commit William Winters had 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups. Bremen in the first round: Beat Washington 52-19. Tavares Bexley rushed for 227 yards and five touchdowns. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: ACE Charter’s average score is 23-24 against the 11th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Bremen’s average score is 46-12 against the 32nd-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 98 linear miles (32nd-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Bremen 35, ACE Charter 13 Model at Commerce Seeding: Model (9-2) is the No. 10 seed. Commerce (10-1) is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Model is unranked. Commerce is ranked No. 6. Coaches: Jeff Hunnicutt (42-44 in eight seasons at Model); Lenny Gregory (12-9 in two seasons at Commerce, 75-62 overall) Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: Model is making its first second-round appearance since 2023. Model is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since winning Class 2A in 1979. Model is 0-3 all-time in the second round. Commerce is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Commerce is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2023. Commerce is 12-9 all-time in the second round.

Model in the first round: Beat Mount Zion (Carrollton) 49-0. Collin Watson rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and returned a fumble for a touchdown in Model’s first home state-playoff victory since the 1979 Class 2A championship season. Commerce in the first round: Beat Gordon Lee 49-0. Tate Kirk passed for 308 yards and three touchdowns. Marco Huff rushed for 97 yards and hade 32 yards receiving. Common opponents: None. Score vs. schedule: Model’s average score is 39-14 against the 44th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Commerce’s average score is 42-11 against the 39th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 94 linear miles (30th-closest among 64 second-round games)

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Commerce 22, Model 21 Dodge County at Thomasville Seeding: Dodge County (6-5) is the No. 18 seed. Thomasville (10-1) is the No. 2 seed. Rankings: Dodge County is unranked. Thomasville is ranked No. 2. Coaches: Phillip Brown (22-12 in three seasons at Dodge County); Jonathan DeLay (43-18 in five seasons at Thomasville) Last meeting/series: Thomasville won 44-7 in the 2020 Class 2A second round. Thomasville leads the series 6-2. Playoff history: Dodge County is making its first second-round appearance since 2024. Dodge County is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 1999. Dodge County is 1-9 all-time in the second round. Thomasville is making its 10th straight second-round appearance. Thomasville is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2024. Thomasville is 8-10 all-time in the second round.

Dodge County in the first round: Beat Berrien 41-22. Dodge County trailed 15-14 at halftime but scored the first four touchdowns of the second half. Kain Mincey was 10-of-13 passing for 98 yards and two touchdowns, and scored a touchdown. Aamaury Fountain had 112 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. Thomasville in the first round: Beat Utopian Academy 47-12. Sincere Bates rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Isaiah Palacios had seven solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. Common opponents: Both played Fitzgerald: Dodge County lost 28-14; Thomasville won 24-21. Berrien: Dodge County won 41-22; Thomasville won 56-21. Score vs. schedule: Dodge County’s average score is 34-27 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Thomasville’s average score is 36-19 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 2A. Distance: 105 linear miles (34th-closest among 64 second-round games)