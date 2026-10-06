Down 22-0 vs. 28-point favorite: Stephens County rally earns AJC Team of Week award

Stephens County rallied from deficits of 22-0 and 28-14 down to beat Hart County 44-28 on Friday. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Indians come back from 22 down to upset the No. 2 team in Class 3A.

Indians come back from 22 down to upset the No. 2 team in Class 3A.

Stephens County trailed 22-0 against a 28-point favorite last week, then proved that football games don’t always come to their logical conclusion.

The Indians came back to win 44-28, beating previously undefeated and second-ranked Hart County in Class 3A.

“I told them we had them right where we wanted them and that they were not unbeatable,” Stephens County coach Thomas Flowers said of his talk at halftime, when his team trailed 28-14. “The coaching staff made some key adjustments, but more importantly, they did an excellent job of convincing our players that we could come back and win the game. It was all a testament to the players and coaches trusting each other.”