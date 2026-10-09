AJC Varsity UGA football great gifting tickets to hometown kids to watch him face Falcons Macon County native Roquan Smith told reporters that he gifted his hometown with tickets to Sunday’s showdown between Baltimore and Atlanta. Share Add AJC on Google Roquan Smith had 11 tackles to lead Baltimore over the New York Jets for the Ravens' fifth straight victory. (Courtesy of @Ravens on X)

By Jack Leo 10 minutes ago

Roquan Smith will have a hometown crowd in Georgia for the first time since 2017. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? The Macon County native said he is buying tickets for “over a hundred” people — mainly students — from his hometown to watch him play against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Smith, who has starred as the Baltimore Ravens’ middle linebacker since 2022, called the gift a “once-in-a-lifetime type of thing.” Smith has only played in Atlanta once since his NFL career began eight years ago. The Bears played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2020, but fans were not allowed to come due to COVID-19 restrictions. Smith and the Bears were scheduled to return to Atlanta in 2022, but Chicago traded him to Baltimore three weeks before the game.

“I look at it as, ‘If this is (the) one time, I’ll get as many tickets as I can,’ so that’s what it’s about,” Smith told reporters this week. “Just the high school and the rec department, that’s over a hundred well alone, but it’s all worth it, man.” Smith grew up in Montezuma, a town in southwest Georgia with a population of roughly 2,900. Macon County is a Class A school with 333 students, according to the U.S. News and World Report. Smith, who moved to Athens to play for Georgia before living in Chicago and Baltimore, hopes the trip can expand horizons for the students he’s bringing. “Being from a small town, it’s worth it,” Smith said. “Like, those kids never get a chance to really get out and see a lot, so just being exposed to that at such an early age, it’s like a life-changing moment, and, like, can inspire those guys in a variety of ways.”

Smith also hosts a free youth football camp at Macon County High School every year.