AJC Varsity Unranked, unbeaten team: ‘We play better with a chip on our shoulder’ Ringgold coach Austin Crisp says he doesn’t want people to know about his team, prefers to stay under the radar, as Tigers chase elusive region title. Share Add AJC on Google (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 45 minutes ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Ringgold coach Austin Crisp, whose team defeated LaFayette 43-36 last week in a game between 5-0 teams. Ringgold (6-0, 3-0) will play at Rockmart (3-2, 2-0) on Friday for first place in Region 7-3A. Ringgold has never beaten Rockmart (0-5) or won a region title. 1. You won the LaFayette game on a goal-line stand, the final stop on a fourth-and-1 in the final three minutes. Tell us about it. Who made the key plays? What was the defensive strategy/play calling there? “It really came down to our guys trusting each other and doing their jobs. We kept it simple. We went heavy personnel, took a defensive back off the field and put another defensive lineman in with Ty Henderson. At that point, there wasn’t anything fancy about it. We knew they had to get one yard, and our guys knew we had to stop them.

“Hampton Andrews, Ty Henderson, CG Gordon and Eli McGuire all stepped up and made huge plays during that stand. On the final play, our guys got penetration, played physical, and made the tackle. It was a great example of our defense believing in each other and finding a way when we absolutely had to have a stop.” 2. How do you feel about the win? What won it for you? How does that game rank in terms of exciting games you’ve been a part of? “I’m proud of how hard our guys played and how they continued to fight, but we made way too many mistakes. I felt like we allowed them to stay in the game longer than they should have because of some of those mistakes. “I also have to take responsibility for some bad time management on my part that ultimately left seven points on the board. That’s something I have to be better at as a coach.

“It was definitely an exciting game, but we’ve been fortunate to be part of a lot of exciting games at Ringgold. Last year’s Sonoraville game immediately comes to mind. We were down 30-plus points in the third quarter and found a way to come all the way back and win (41-34). Games like that teach you a lot about your team. This one did too.”

Note: Ringgold overcame three turnovers, controlled the ball for 68 offensive snaps and gained 526 total yards. Jeremiah Frost rushed for 276 yards and five touchdowns on 34 carries. 3. You’re unbeaten but unranked (in our poll) and under the radar. What would you like people to know about your team? Do you feel you are top-10 worthy? “I don’t want people to know anything about us. Rank us as low as possible. We play better with a chip on our shoulder. Keep feeding us the rat poison. We love it. “What I do want people to eventually recognize is the culture our players have built. Since 2023, we’ve continuously worked to establish a ‘we is greater than me’ culture, and I really believe it has taken over our program. Playing with a chip on our shoulder allows us to play with the grit that we need to be successful. More importantly, I think we’re starting to see it spread throughout our school building. That’s bigger than football, and that’s something we’re extremely proud of. “As far as whether we’re worthy of being ranked in the top 10, I really don’t care where we’re ranked right now. The most important ranking comes out in December. That’s the one we’re working toward.”

Note: The only undefeated teams that remain unranked by AJC Varsity are Ringgold and Class 7A teams Peachtree Ridge and South Forsyth. Ringgold was unranked in five of the seven polls in the AJC Varsity Composite last week and didn’t crack AJC Varsity’s new poll Sunday. 4. Rockmart is next. How big a game is that? What will be the key to winning that game? What specifically do they do well that concerns you? “It’s a big game for us. We’ve been chasing a region championship for a very long time, and that’s something this program wants to accomplish. “When you look at Rockmart, there really isn’t one specific thing you can point to because they do everything well. They’re a great football team, and they’re extremely well-coached. Coach (Rich) Fendley is one of the best coaches in the state, and he took over a program that was already led by another outstanding football coach, Coach (Biff) Parson, last year. They’re very well coached on all three sides of the ball, and you can see it on film. “For us, the biggest key is going to be ourselves. We have to play the cleanest football game we’ve played all year. We can’t make the mistakes we’ve made in previous games and expect to beat a team like Rockmart. We have to be disciplined, execute, and play together for four quarters. And stay out of overtime with them.”