Offensive Line of the Week clears path to first place for LaGrange

A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is LaGrange’s unit of Noah Stargill, Shawn Conley, Princeton Kennedy, Dom Dixon, Camden Beall and Kobe Hardy.

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They led the way to 410 rushing yards – 351 from Peyton Davis – in a 28-25 victory over Central of Carrollton last week. Davis’ effort put him at 1,257 rushing yards for the season.

The victory put LaGrange (5-2, 3-0) alone in first place in Region 3-5A. The Grangers are chasing their first region title since 2006.

LaGrange’s offensive line coach is David Pleasants.

Lines of distinction

*Gilmer’s offensive line of Kevin Olea, Reed Shook, Brier Jones, Lawson Chumley, Jamie Bautista, Chaz Curtis and Ben Elmore opened holes for 409 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Peyton Chancey (196) and Jeremiah Few (129) – in a 35-21 victory over Dawson County.