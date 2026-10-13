Offensive Line of the Week clears path to first place for LaGrange

The AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Offensive Line of the Week is LaGrange’s unit of Noah Stargill, Shawn Conley, Princeton Kennedy, Dom Dixon, Camden Beall and Kobe Hardy.
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They led the way to 410 rushing yards – 351 from Peyton Davis – in a 28-25 victory over Central of Carrollton last week. Davis’ effort put him at 1,257 rushing yards for the season.
The victory put LaGrange (5-2, 3-0) alone in first place in Region 3-5A. The Grangers are chasing their first region title since 2006.
LaGrange’s offensive line coach is David Pleasants.
Lines of distinction
*Gilmer’s offensive line of Kevin Olea, Reed Shook, Brier Jones, Lawson Chumley, Jamie Bautista, Chaz Curtis and Ben Elmore opened holes for 409 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Peyton Chancey (196) and Jeremiah Few (129) – in a 35-21 victory over Dawson County.
*Irwin County’s offensive line of Christian Phillips, Layton Ball, Andy Wilkes, Justin Tatum and Lane Nicolelli paved the way for 536 rushing yards and two 100-yard rushers – EJ Nelson (196) and Dreek Wynn (168) – in a 49-14 victory over Lanier County.
*Lowndes’ offensive line of Abram Eisenhower, Noah Bair, Owen Lofton, Kam Brown, Coltyn Smith, Gavin Gray and Brody Powell created space for 475 yards rushing and two 100-yard rushers – Mason Woods (270) and Waylon Weidinger (105) – in a 50-13 victory over Camden County.
*Rockmart’s offensive line of Caden Mahoney, Jaiden Thompson, Kielan Burge, Noah King and Bradley Cornish with tight ends Ryder Brinkley and Kamauri Wilson paved the way for 388 rushing yard and two 100-yard rushers – freshman Earnest Stephens (164) and senior JT Taylor (113) – in a 59-22 victory over Ringgold.