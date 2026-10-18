Sophomore QB on senior-heavy team is AJC Flag Football Player of the Week

Oconee County quarterback Corinne Haegi is the AJC Varsity Flag Football Player of the Week.
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Haegi led the Warriors to a 4-0 record last week with victories over Locust Grove, Jackson, Evans and Heritage of Conyers.
For the season, Haegi is 55-of-99 passing for 541 yards and eight touchdowns. She has rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Oconee County is ranked No. 5 in Division 3 by MaxPreps with a 9-3 record.
Haegi is a first-year starter. She also plays on Oconee County’s soccer team and made varsity as a freshman on the Warriors’ state runner-up last spring.
Haegi played some varsity flag football as a freshman but prepared for her current opportunity as Oconee County’s JV quarterback in eighth and ninth grades.
“Corinne is the catalyst in our offense; when she goes, we go,“ Oconee County coach Blake Mooney said. ”As a first-year starter at quarterback with a senior-heavy offense, she carries the burden of meeting expectations while learning on the fly. She spends countless time every practice working with each player on offense to get timing and rhythm down."