Sophomore QB on senior-heavy team is AJC Flag Football Player of the Week

Oconee County flag football quarterback Corinne Haegi has passed for 541 yards and eight touchdowns for a 9-3 team that is ranked No. 23 in all classifications by MaxPreps.

Oconee County’s Corinne Haegi led her team to 4 victories last week.

Oconee County’s Corinne Haegi led her team to 4 victories last week.

Oconee County quarterback Corinne Haegi is the AJC Varsity Flag Football Player of the Week.

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Haegi led the Warriors to a 4-0 record last week with victories over Locust Grove, Jackson, Evans and Heritage of Conyers.

For the season, Haegi is 55-of-99 passing for 541 yards and eight touchdowns. She has rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Oconee County is ranked No. 5 in Division 3 by MaxPreps with a 9-3 record.

Haegi is a first-year starter. She also plays on Oconee County’s soccer team and made varsity as a freshman on the Warriors’ state runner-up last spring.