‘Best athlete in America’ saves Newton, wins AJC Varsity Player of Week award

Newton safety Braylon Miller scans the field during his team's 38-27 win against Grayson on Oct. 16, 2026, in Covington. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

‘This kid is 193 pounds of will. He wasn’t going to let us lose this game,’ says Newton coach Josh Skelton of Braylon Miller.

‘This kid is 193 pounds of will. He wasn’t going to let us lose this game,’ says Newton coach Josh Skelton of Braylon Miller.

Newton’s 10 regular-season opponents have 20 players on their rosters who are committed to ACC, SEC or Big Ten teams. Grayson, last week’s opponent, had nine.

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Time after time, Braylon Miller made a case that he was the best player on the field for a team, unranked in preseason, that is 8-0 and No. 3 in Class 7A. Miller was committed to Liberty.

His team trailing 24-7 in the third quarter against Grayson last week, Miller went into action again — returning an interception for a touchdown, replacing an injured starting quarterback and passing for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Newton’s 38-27 victory. Miller scored on a 78-yard screen pass in the first half.