‘Best athlete in America’ saves Newton, wins AJC Varsity Player of Week award

Newton’s 10 regular-season opponents have 20 players on their rosters who are committed to ACC, SEC or Big Ten teams. Grayson, last week’s opponent, had nine.
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Time after time, Braylon Miller made a case that he was the best player on the field for a team, unranked in preseason, that is 8-0 and No. 3 in Class 7A. Miller was committed to Liberty.
His team trailing 24-7 in the third quarter against Grayson last week, Miller went into action again — returning an interception for a touchdown, replacing an injured starting quarterback and passing for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of Newton’s 38-27 victory. Miller scored on a 78-yard screen pass in the first half.
“There’s nothing he can’t do,” Newton coach Josh Skelton told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell. “I think he’s the best athlete in America. He shows it every week. Size is not a factor. This kid is 193 pounds of will. He wasn’t going to let us lose this game.”
His latest performance might’ve also been called a final audition. Miller took an official visit to Georgia on Saturday and committed to the Bulldogs before the weekend was over.
Miller is the AJC Varsity Player of the Week. The award, sponsored by Alfa Insurance, will be presented to Miller at his school on Wednesday.