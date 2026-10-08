Maxwell projections: North Gwinnett heavily favored in key 7A contest

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Oct 09 79.24 7A Westlake 64.1% 21 - 17 4 East Coweta 7A
Fri, Oct 09 77.21 7A North Gwinnett 88.7% 30 - 13 17 Brookwood 7A
Fri, Oct 09 76.98 6A Thomas County Central 98.8% 42 - 0 42 Houston County 6A
Fri, Oct 09 74.60 7A Grayson 74.2% 20 - 7 13 Archer 7A
Fri, Oct 09 74.37 7A Carrollton 95.4% 28 - 0 28 Douglas County 7A
Fri, Oct 09 74.30 7A Colquitt County 77.5% 26 - 14 12 Richmond Hill 7A
Fri, Oct 09 71.62 7A North Cobb 75.1% 17 - 6 11 North Paulding 7A
Fri, Oct 09 69.64 7A Lowndes 72.0% 13 - 0 13 Camden County 7A
Fri, Oct 09 67.28 6A Sequoyah 90.7% 32 - 12 20 Kell 6A
Fri, Oct 09 65.23 5A Central (Carrollton) 78.2% 24 - 14 10 LaGrange 5A
Fri, Oct 09 63.01 7A Lambert 64.9% 21 - 14 7 West Forsyth 7A
Fri, Oct 09 61.66 7A Harrison 66.0% 22 - 17 5 Hillgrove 7A
Fri, Oct 09 61.48 5A Jones County 70.1% 21 - 14 7 Perry 5A
Fri, Oct 09 61.25 5A Tucker 89.1% 25 - 0 25 Southwest DeKalb 5A
Fri, Oct 09 61.17 7A Marietta 69.5% 28 - 21 7 Etowah 7A
Fri, Oct 09 60.75 2A Thomasville 63.3% 14 - 10 4 Fitzgerald 2A
Fri, Oct 09 59.61 5A Benedictine 83.8% 28 - 14 14 Jenkins 5A
Fri, Oct 09 59.55 7A Peachtree Ridge 92.2% 24 - 0 24 Norcross 7A
Fri, Oct 09 58.34 6A Woodward Academy 61.0% 17 - 13 4 Newnan 6A
Fri, Oct 09 57.99 5A Cartersville 98.5% 35 - 0 35 Cedartown 5A
Fri, Oct 09 57.96 4A Stephenson 79.4% 21 - 7 14 Greater Atlanta Christian Private
Fri, Oct 09 57.57 6A Clarke Central 67.4% 14 - 2 12 Habersham Central 6A
Fri, Oct 09 56.54 7A South Forsyth 68.5% 22 - 15 7 Denmark 7A
Fri, Oct 09 55.96 6A Tift County 81.8% 21 - 6 15 Northside (Warner Robins) 6A
Fri, Oct 09 54.27 7A Buford 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Dacula 7A
Fri, Oct 09 51.83 Private Holy Innocents 89.9% 28 - 7 21 Wesleyan Private
Fri, Oct 09 51.52 5A Richmond Academy 64.4% 21 - 17 4 Statesboro 5A
Fri, Oct 09 51.15 5A Marist 92.6% 24 - 0 24 Cambridge 5A
Fri, Oct 09 50.44 3A Lumpkin County 53.9% 21 - 21 0 Stephens County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 49.85 6A Lee County 99.7% 40 - 0 40 Veterans 6A
Fri, Oct 09 47.79 4A Westover 57.8% 13 - 7 6 Spencer 4A
Fri, Oct 09 47.52 5A Jefferson 90.8% 23 - 0 23 East Forsyth 5A
Fri, Oct 09 46.29 2A Dublin 94.1% 28 - 0 28 Swainsboro 2A
Fri, Oct 09 45.34 Private Lovett 86.3% 22 - 0 22 North Cobb Christian Private
Fri, Oct 09 44.81 5A Villa Rica 75.9% 19 - 6 13 Allatoona 5A
Fri, Oct 09 44.79 7A North Atlanta 81.2% 28 - 15 13 Kennesaw Mountain 7A
Fri, Oct 09 44.74 3A Rockmart 84.4% 26 - 8 18 Ringgold 3A
Fri, Oct 09 44.52 6A Creekside 99.2% 40 - 0 40 Northside (Columbus) 6A
Fri, Oct 09 44.41 6A Rome 72.3% 18 - 7 11 Woodstock 6A
Fri, Oct 09 44.18 5A Ware County 93.6% 25 - 0 25 Evans 5A
Fri, Oct 09 44.18 6A Mountain View 65.4% 20 - 14 6 Loganville 6A
Fri, Oct 09 43.80 2A Cook 68.9% 21 - 14 7 Brooks County 2A
Fri, Oct 09 43.55 6A New Manchester 85.2% 21 - 0 21 Hiram 6A
Fri, Oct 09 43.52 5A Blessed Trinity 98.8% 36 - 0 36 Sprayberry 5A
Fri, Oct 09 42.84 4A West Laurens 78.0% 16 - 0 16 Harlem 4A
Fri, Oct 09 42.83 Private Eagle's Landing Christian 61.3% 23 - 20 3 Whitefield Academy Private
Thu, Oct 08 42.77 3A Hephzibah 81.6% 22 - 7 15 Washington County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 42.68 7A McEachern 97.6% 28 - 0 28 Campbell 7A
Fri, Oct 09 42.45 7A Walton 94.1% 27 - 0 27 Cherokee 7A
Fri, Oct 09 42.44 6A Cedar Shoals 64.6% 7 - 0 7 Walnut Grove 6A
Fri, Oct 09 41.42 5A Centennial 55.9% 17 - 14 3 St. Pius X 5A
Fri, Oct 09 40.81 2A Bleckley County 95.7% 28 - 0 28 ACE Charter 2A
Fri, Oct 09 39.99 3A Elbert County 65.0% 14 - 7 7 Franklin County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 39.89 3A Crisp County 84.6% 24 - 7 17 Sumter County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 39.55 4A Adairsville 66.5% 20 - 13 7 Heritage (Ringgold) 4A
Thu, Oct 08 39.16 7A Newton 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Rockdale County 7A
Fri, Oct 09 38.66 6A Lassiter 92.4% 28 - 0 28 Pope 6A
Fri, Oct 09 38.06 5A Harris County 59.2% 20 - 14 6 Lithia Springs 5A
Fri, Oct 09 37.84 5A Mays 95.1% 21 - 0 21 Maynard Jackson 5A
Fri, Oct 09 36.76 5A Griffin 91.8% 28 - 3 25 Starr's Mill 5A
Fri, Oct 09 36.65 3A Lamar County 75.8% 19 - 6 13 Callaway 3A
Fri, Oct 09 35.98 4A White County 71.1% 20 - 10 10 Pickens 4A
Fri, Oct 09 35.92 Private Hebron Christian 87.3% 24 - 6 18 Duluth 7A
Fri, Oct 09 35.81 2A Dodge County 82.1% 24 - 9 15 East Laurens 2A
Fri, Oct 09 35.81 5A Flowery Branch 87.4% 24 - 0 24 Winder-Barrow 5A
Fri, Oct 09 35.71 6A Alexander 72.5% 14 - 3 11 South Cobb 6A
Fri, Oct 09 35.25 4A Liberty County 52.0% 20 - 20 0 Long County 4A
Fri, Oct 09 34.78 6A Roswell 99.5% 37 - 0 37 Alpharetta 6A
Fri, Oct 09 34.13 1A Clinch County 80.8% 21 - 6 15 Mitchell County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 33.90 4A Monroe Area 98.6% 36 - 0 36 East Jackson 4A
Fri, Oct 09 33.68 7A Paulding County 90.6% 23 - 0 23 Wheeler 7A
Fri, Oct 09 33.66 1A Washington-Wilkes 61.0% 19 - 14 5 Warren County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 33.55 2A Jasper County 91.0% 28 - 6 22 Social Circle 2A
Fri, Oct 09 33.29 3A Hapeville Charter 94.7% 28 - 0 28 Carver (Atlanta) 3A
Fri, Oct 09 33.02 3A Haralson County 65.3% 20 - 13 7 Temple 3A
Fri, Oct 09 32.66 1A Emanuel County Institute 62.9% 10 - 0 10 McIntosh County Academy 1A
Fri, Oct 09 32.38 3A Jackson 60.6% 21 - 17 4 Pike County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 30.57 6A East Paulding 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Chapel Hill 6A
Fri, Oct 09 30.05 GIAA 4A Bulloch Academy 92.9% 24 - 0 24 Savannah Country Day GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 09 29.86 4A Southeast Bulloch 65.0% 14 - 7 7 Windsor Forest 4A
Fri, Oct 09 29.75 5A North Oconee 99.4% 35 - 0 35 Madison County 5A
Fri, Oct 09 29.54 2A Rabun County 73.1% 22 - 14 8 Athens Academy Private
Fri, Oct 09 29.48 4A Peach County 99.8% 45 - 0 45 Westside (Macon) 4A
Fri, Oct 09 28.92 4A Bainbridge 85.3% 20 - 0 20 Monroe 4A
Fri, Oct 09 28.48 1A Macon County 88.4% 26 - 3 23 Schley County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 28.28 4A Cairo 99.6% 36 - 0 36 Shaw 4A
Fri, Oct 09 27.81 6A Lovejoy 88.2% 21 - 0 21 Morrow 6A
Fri, Oct 09 27.15 Private Pace Academy 59.7% 14 - 7 7 Westminster (Atlanta) Private
Fri, Oct 09 25.77 6A Creekview 96.6% 31 - 0 31 River Ridge 6A
Fri, Oct 09 25.72 1A Treutlen 60.1% 20 - 14 6 Wheeler County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 25.60 6A McIntosh 88.7% 22 - 0 22 Tri-Cities 6A
Fri, Oct 09 25.55 1A Randolph-Clay 87.3% 22 - 0 22 Seminole County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 25.44 3A LaFayette 85.1% 21 - 0 21 Union County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 25.28 4A Oconee County 96.6% 33 - 0 33 East Hall 4A
Fri, Oct 09 25.23 2A Fannin County 71.7% 20 - 9 11 Gordon Lee 2A
Fri, Oct 09 24.76 7A Central Gwinnett 79.1% 19 - 0 19 Discovery 7A
Fri, Oct 09 23.57 7A North Forsyth 99.3% 36 - 0 36 Forsyth Central 7A
Fri, Oct 09 23.46 2A Pepperell 72.8% 21 - 10 11 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 2A
Fri, Oct 09 23.41 5A Lithonia 98.1% 28 - 0 28 Druid Hills 5A
Fri, Oct 09 23.26 GIAA 3A John Milledge Academy 97.8% 30 - 0 30 Tattnall Square GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 09 22.88 3A Appling County 97.4% 32 - 0 32 Beach 3A
Fri, Oct 09 22.23 Private Savannah Christian 80.0% 21 - 7 14 Metter 2A
Fri, Oct 09 21.88 4A Spalding 96.5% 27 - 0 27 Upson-Lee 4A
Fri, Oct 09 21.69 3A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 99.7% 37 - 0 37 Therrell 3A
Sat, Oct 10 21.15 Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 90.8% 27 - 0 27 Washington 2A
Fri, Oct 09 21.00 4A Gilmer 94.3% 32 - 6 26 Dawson County 4A
Fri, Oct 09 20.61 2A Jeff Davis 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Bacon County 2A
Fri, Oct 09 20.35 Private Prince Avenue Christian 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Providence Christian Private
Fri, Oct 09 19.81 7A Mill Creek 97.6% 37 - 0 37 Seckinger 7A
Fri, Oct 09 19.33 6A Alcovy 51.4% 13 - 12 1 Lakeside (Atlanta) 6A
Fri, Oct 09 18.99 GIAA 2A Southwest Georgia Academy 83.4% 21 - 6 15 Baconton Charter 1A
Fri, Oct 09 18.63 4A Calhoun 98.3% 33 - 0 33 Ridgeland 4A
Fri, Oct 09 18.23 6A Gainesville 100.0% 47 - 0 47 Johns Creek 6A
Fri, Oct 09 17.31 GIAA 1A Windsor Academy 76.2% 20 - 7 13 Gatewood School GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09 17.11 3A North Murray 81.1% 21 - 6 15 Sonoraville 3A
Fri, Oct 09 16.45 4A Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 92.1% 21 - 0 21 Fayette County 4A
Fri, Oct 09 16.20 1A Portal 73.4% 20 - 7 13 Claxton 1A
Fri, Oct 09 16.16 Private Fellowship Christian 95.9% 27 - 0 27 Mount Paran Christian Private
Fri, Oct 09 16.09 3A McNair 53.1% 13 - 10 3 South Atlanta 3A
Fri, Oct 09 15.78 3A Pierce County 99.6% 37 - 0 37 Tattnall County 3A
Fri, Oct 09 14.37 1A Telfair County 78.0% 22 - 10 12 Turner County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 14.06 4A North Clayton 98.0% 29 - 0 29 Riverdale 4A
Fri, Oct 09 13.66 5A Jonesboro 98.7% 32 - 0 32 Mundy's Mill 5A
Fri, Oct 09 12.82 GIAA 2A Valwood School 97.8% 36 - 0 36 Sherwood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09 12.57 1A Georgia Military Prep 53.7% 8 - 7 1 Wilkinson County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 12.25 6A South Paulding 92.7% 27 - 0 27 Osborne 6A
Fri, Oct 09 11.93 2A Commerce 99.6% 35 - 0 35 Oglethorpe County 2A
Fri, Oct 09 10.90 GIAA 3A Deerfield-Windsor 83.3% 21 - 3 18 Terrell Academy GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09 10.65 GIAA 3A Athens Christian 83.7% 21 - 0 21 Piedmont Academy GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09 9.87 2A Putnam County 97.6% 35 - 0 35 Glenn Hills 2A
Fri, Oct 09 9.54 3A Brantley County 56.2% 8 - 6 2 Johnson (Savannah) 3A
Fri, Oct 09 9.07 Private Darlington 95.3% 28 - 0 28 Coosa 2A
Fri, Oct 09 8.73 5A Chattahoochee 92.4% 28 - 3 25 Northview 5A
Fri, Oct 09 8.12 GIAA 2A Edmund Burke Academy 96.5% 27 - 0 27 Thomas Jefferson GIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 09 7.67 GIAA 4A Stratford Academy 99.6% 35 - 0 35 Mount de Sales GIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 09 7.31 Private Aquinas 98.6% 33 - 0 33 Jefferson County 2A
Thu, Oct 08 7.05 1A Manchester 90.6% 24 - 0 24 B.E.S.T. Academy 1A
Fri, Oct 09 7.03 3A Worth County 99.5% 36 - 0 36 Kendrick 3A
Fri, Oct 09 7.03 Private Landmark Christian 79.4% 21 - 7 14 Utopian Academy 2A
Fri, Oct 09 6.64 6A Decatur 89.2% 21 - 0 21 Midtown 6A
Fri, Oct 09 5.83 1A Irwin County 92.5% 23 - 0 23 Lanier County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 4.16 Private Calvary Day 100.0% 42 - 0 42 Bryan County 2A
Fri, Oct 09 4.07 6A Lanier 99.8% 41 - 0 41 Riverwood 6A
Fri, Oct 09 3.88 4A North Springs 89.0% 27 - 6 21 Salem 4A
Fri, Oct 09 3.70 1A Early County 97.3% 26 - 0 26 Pelham 1A
Fri, Oct 09 3.69 4A Columbus 75.0% 20 - 7 13 Hardaway 4A
Fri, Oct 09 3.65 1A Chattahoochee County 73.0% 19 - 7 12 Marion County 1A
Thu, Oct 08 3.32 4A Cherokee Bluff 99.0% 31 - 0 31 West Hall 4A
Fri, Oct 09 3.13 1A Hawkinsville 93.6% 28 - 0 28 Wilcox County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 2.58 GIAA 2A Southland Academy 56.8% 20 - 15 5 Brookwood School GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09 0.62 6A Shiloh 99.7% 35 - 0 35 Meadowcreek 6A
Fri, Oct 09 0.36 2A Dade County 97.3% 31 - 0 31 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -1.28 GAPPS King's Academy 66.1% 20 - 14 6 Towns County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -2.63 3A Thomson 99.8% 38 - 0 38 Butler 3A
Fri, Oct 09 -2.68 Private King's Ridge Christian 97.8% 31 - 0 31 Mount Pisgah Christian Private
Fri, Oct 09 -3.01 1A Glascock County 91.7% 28 - 0 28 Hancock Central 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -3.98 1A Charlton County 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Atkinson County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -4.15 4A Northwest Whitfield 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Southeast Whitfield 4A
Fri, Oct 09 -4.17 5A Eastside 99.0% 29 - 0 29 Forest Park 5A
Fri, Oct 09 -5.29 GIAA 2A Briarwood Academy 98.8% 34 - 0 34 Pinewood Christian GIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -7.83 GAPPS Rock Springs Christian 52.8% 16 - 14 2 Cherokee Christian GAPPS
Fri, Oct 09 -9.47 7A Parkview 100.0% 51 - 0 51 Berkmar 7A
Fri, Oct 09 -9.53 2A Screven County 99.8% 31 - 0 31 Savannah 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -9.86 1A Johnson County 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Twiggs County 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -10.97 GIAA 3A Lakeview Academy 82.0% 24 - 8 16 Riverside Prep GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09 -11.67 5A Wayne County 99.5% 38 - 0 38 Groves 5A
Thu, Oct 08 -13.59 4A North Hall 99.9% 47 - 0 47 Chestatee 4A
Fri, Oct 09 -16.32 Private Christian Heritage 99.8% 45 - 0 45 Gordon Central 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -19.04 3A Westside (Augusta) 99.8% 38 - 0 38 Cross Creek 3A
Sat, Oct 10 -19.32 2A Laney 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Josey 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -23.03 GIAA 3A Frederica Academy 99.6% 38 - 0 38 St. Andrew's School GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09 -23.73 1A Trion 99.9% 48 - 0 48 Greenville 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -24.71 2A Model 100.0% 44 - 0 44 Armuchee 2A
Fri, Oct 09 -24.93 1A Crawford County 70.1% 28 - 21 7 Central (Talbotton) 1A
Thu, Oct 08 -26.01 3A Towers 93.6% 21 - 0 21 Stone Mountain 4A
Fri, Oct 09 -29.84 3A Jordan 90.7% 27 - 0 27 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09 -30.47 GIAA 3A Tiftarea Academy 99.8% 44 - 0 44 Central Fellowship Christian GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09 -43.41 1A Calhoun County 99.7% 48 - 0 48 Southwest Georgia STEM 1A
Fri, Oct 09 -61.71 5A Johnson (Gainesville) 98.7% 31 - 0 31 Dominion Christian GIAA 3A