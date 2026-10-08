AJC Varsity

Maxwell projections: North Gwinnett heavily favored in key 7A contest

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
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North Gwinnett’s student section cheers after the Bulldogs score against Grayson during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
North Gwinnett’s student section cheers after the Bulldogs score against Grayson during the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
42 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

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The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Oct 0979.247AWestlake64.1%21 - 174East Coweta7A
Fri, Oct 0977.217ANorth Gwinnett88.7%30 - 1317Brookwood7A
Fri, Oct 0976.986AThomas County Central98.8%42 - 042Houston County6A
Fri, Oct 0974.607AGrayson74.2%20 - 713Archer7A
Fri, Oct 0974.377ACarrollton95.4%28 - 028Douglas County7A
Fri, Oct 0974.307AColquitt County77.5%26 - 1412Richmond Hill7A
Fri, Oct 0971.627ANorth Cobb75.1%17 - 611North Paulding7A
Fri, Oct 0969.647ALowndes72.0%13 - 013Camden County7A
Fri, Oct 0967.286ASequoyah90.7%32 - 1220Kell6A
Fri, Oct 0965.235ACentral (Carrollton)78.2%24 - 1410LaGrange5A
Fri, Oct 0963.017ALambert64.9%21 - 147West Forsyth7A
Fri, Oct 0961.667AHarrison66.0%22 - 175Hillgrove7A
Fri, Oct 0961.485AJones County70.1%21 - 147Perry5A
Fri, Oct 0961.255ATucker89.1%25 - 025Southwest DeKalb5A
Fri, Oct 0961.177AMarietta69.5%28 - 217Etowah7A
Fri, Oct 0960.752AThomasville63.3%14 - 104Fitzgerald2A
Fri, Oct 0959.615ABenedictine83.8%28 - 1414Jenkins5A
Fri, Oct 0959.557APeachtree Ridge92.2%24 - 024Norcross7A
Fri, Oct 0958.346AWoodward Academy61.0%17 - 134Newnan6A
Fri, Oct 0957.995ACartersville98.5%35 - 035Cedartown5A
Fri, Oct 0957.964AStephenson79.4%21 - 714Greater Atlanta ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0957.576AClarke Central67.4%14 - 212Habersham Central6A
Fri, Oct 0956.547ASouth Forsyth68.5%22 - 157Denmark7A
Fri, Oct 0955.966ATift County81.8%21 - 615Northside (Warner Robins)6A
Fri, Oct 0954.277ABuford99.7%41 - 041Dacula7A
Fri, Oct 0951.83PrivateHoly Innocents89.9%28 - 721WesleyanPrivate
Fri, Oct 0951.525ARichmond Academy64.4%21 - 174Statesboro5A
Fri, Oct 0951.155AMarist92.6%24 - 024Cambridge5A
Fri, Oct 0950.443ALumpkin County53.9%21 - 210Stephens County3A
Fri, Oct 0949.856ALee County99.7%40 - 040Veterans6A
Fri, Oct 0947.794AWestover57.8%13 - 76Spencer4A
Fri, Oct 0947.525AJefferson90.8%23 - 023East Forsyth5A
Fri, Oct 0946.292ADublin94.1%28 - 028Swainsboro2A
Fri, Oct 0945.34PrivateLovett86.3%22 - 022North Cobb ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0944.815AVilla Rica75.9%19 - 613Allatoona5A
Fri, Oct 0944.797ANorth Atlanta81.2%28 - 1513Kennesaw Mountain7A
Fri, Oct 0944.743ARockmart84.4%26 - 818Ringgold3A
Fri, Oct 0944.526ACreekside99.2%40 - 040Northside (Columbus)6A
Fri, Oct 0944.416ARome72.3%18 - 711Woodstock6A
Fri, Oct 0944.185AWare County93.6%25 - 025Evans5A
Fri, Oct 0944.186AMountain View65.4%20 - 146Loganville6A
Fri, Oct 0943.802ACook68.9%21 - 147Brooks County2A
Fri, Oct 0943.556ANew Manchester85.2%21 - 021Hiram6A
Fri, Oct 0943.525ABlessed Trinity98.8%36 - 036Sprayberry5A
Fri, Oct 0942.844AWest Laurens78.0%16 - 016Harlem4A
Fri, Oct 0942.83PrivateEagle's Landing Christian61.3%23 - 203Whitefield AcademyPrivate
Thu, Oct 0842.773AHephzibah81.6%22 - 715Washington County3A
Fri, Oct 0942.687AMcEachern97.6%28 - 028Campbell7A
Fri, Oct 0942.457AWalton94.1%27 - 027Cherokee7A
Fri, Oct 0942.446ACedar Shoals64.6%7 - 07Walnut Grove6A
Fri, Oct 0941.425ACentennial55.9%17 - 143St. Pius X5A
Fri, Oct 0940.812ABleckley County95.7%28 - 028ACE Charter2A
Fri, Oct 0939.993AElbert County65.0%14 - 77Franklin County3A
Fri, Oct 0939.893ACrisp County84.6%24 - 717Sumter County3A
Fri, Oct 0939.554AAdairsville66.5%20 - 137Heritage (Ringgold)4A
Thu, Oct 0839.167ANewton99.9%45 - 045Rockdale County7A
Fri, Oct 0938.666ALassiter92.4%28 - 028Pope6A
Fri, Oct 0938.065AHarris County59.2%20 - 146Lithia Springs5A
Fri, Oct 0937.845AMays95.1%21 - 021Maynard Jackson5A
Fri, Oct 0936.765AGriffin91.8%28 - 325Starr's Mill5A
Fri, Oct 0936.653ALamar County75.8%19 - 613Callaway3A
Fri, Oct 0935.984AWhite County71.1%20 - 1010Pickens4A
Fri, Oct 0935.92PrivateHebron Christian87.3%24 - 618Duluth7A
Fri, Oct 0935.812ADodge County82.1%24 - 915East Laurens2A
Fri, Oct 0935.815AFlowery Branch87.4%24 - 024Winder-Barrow5A
Fri, Oct 0935.716AAlexander72.5%14 - 311South Cobb6A
Fri, Oct 0935.254ALiberty County52.0%20 - 200Long County4A
Fri, Oct 0934.786ARoswell99.5%37 - 037Alpharetta6A
Fri, Oct 0934.131AClinch County80.8%21 - 615Mitchell County1A
Fri, Oct 0933.904AMonroe Area98.6%36 - 036East Jackson4A
Fri, Oct 0933.687APaulding County90.6%23 - 023Wheeler7A
Fri, Oct 0933.661AWashington-Wilkes61.0%19 - 145Warren County1A
Fri, Oct 0933.552AJasper County91.0%28 - 622Social Circle2A
Fri, Oct 0933.293AHapeville Charter94.7%28 - 028Carver (Atlanta)3A
Fri, Oct 0933.023AHaralson County65.3%20 - 137Temple3A
Fri, Oct 0932.661AEmanuel County Institute62.9%10 - 010McIntosh County Academy1A
Fri, Oct 0932.383AJackson60.6%21 - 174Pike County3A
Fri, Oct 0930.576AEast Paulding99.7%41 - 041Chapel Hill6A
Fri, Oct 0930.05GIAA 4ABulloch Academy92.9%24 - 024Savannah Country DayGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 0929.864ASoutheast Bulloch65.0%14 - 77Windsor Forest4A
Fri, Oct 0929.755ANorth Oconee99.4%35 - 035Madison County5A
Fri, Oct 0929.542ARabun County73.1%22 - 148Athens AcademyPrivate
Fri, Oct 0929.484APeach County99.8%45 - 045Westside (Macon)4A
Fri, Oct 0928.924ABainbridge85.3%20 - 020Monroe4A
Fri, Oct 0928.481AMacon County88.4%26 - 323Schley County1A
Fri, Oct 0928.284ACairo99.6%36 - 036Shaw4A
Fri, Oct 0927.816ALovejoy88.2%21 - 021Morrow6A
Fri, Oct 0927.15PrivatePace Academy59.7%14 - 77Westminster (Atlanta)Private
Fri, Oct 0925.776ACreekview96.6%31 - 031River Ridge6A
Fri, Oct 0925.721ATreutlen60.1%20 - 146Wheeler County1A
Fri, Oct 0925.606AMcIntosh88.7%22 - 022Tri-Cities6A
Fri, Oct 0925.551ARandolph-Clay87.3%22 - 022Seminole County1A
Fri, Oct 0925.443ALaFayette85.1%21 - 021Union County3A
Fri, Oct 0925.284AOconee County96.6%33 - 033East Hall4A
Fri, Oct 0925.232AFannin County71.7%20 - 911Gordon Lee2A
Fri, Oct 0924.767ACentral Gwinnett79.1%19 - 019Discovery7A
Fri, Oct 0923.577ANorth Forsyth99.3%36 - 036Forsyth Central7A
Fri, Oct 0923.462APepperell72.8%21 - 1011Mount Zion (Carrollton)2A
Fri, Oct 0923.415ALithonia98.1%28 - 028Druid Hills5A
Fri, Oct 0923.26GIAA 3AJohn Milledge Academy97.8%30 - 030Tattnall SquareGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 0922.883AAppling County97.4%32 - 032Beach3A
Fri, Oct 0922.23PrivateSavannah Christian80.0%21 - 714Metter2A
Fri, Oct 0921.884ASpalding96.5%27 - 027Upson-Lee4A
Fri, Oct 0921.693AKIPP Atlanta Collegiate99.7%37 - 037Therrell3A
Sat, Oct 1021.15PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)90.8%27 - 027Washington2A
Fri, Oct 0921.004AGilmer94.3%32 - 626Dawson County4A
Fri, Oct 0920.612AJeff Davis99.7%41 - 041Bacon County2A
Fri, Oct 0920.35PrivatePrince Avenue Christian99.7%41 - 041Providence ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0919.817AMill Creek97.6%37 - 037Seckinger7A
Fri, Oct 0919.336AAlcovy51.4%13 - 121Lakeside (Atlanta)6A
Fri, Oct 0918.99GIAA 2ASouthwest Georgia Academy83.4%21 - 615Baconton Charter1A
Fri, Oct 0918.634ACalhoun98.3%33 - 033Ridgeland4A
Fri, Oct 0918.236AGainesville100.0%47 - 047Johns Creek6A
Fri, Oct 0917.31GIAA 1AWindsor Academy76.2%20 - 713Gatewood SchoolGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 0917.113ANorth Murray81.1%21 - 615Sonoraville3A
Fri, Oct 0916.454AMount Zion (Jonesboro)92.1%21 - 021Fayette County4A
Fri, Oct 0916.201APortal73.4%20 - 713Claxton1A
Fri, Oct 0916.16PrivateFellowship Christian95.9%27 - 027Mount Paran ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 0916.093AMcNair53.1%13 - 103South Atlanta3A
Fri, Oct 0915.783APierce County99.6%37 - 037Tattnall County3A
Fri, Oct 0914.371ATelfair County78.0%22 - 1012Turner County1A
Fri, Oct 0914.064ANorth Clayton98.0%29 - 029Riverdale4A
Fri, Oct 0913.665AJonesboro98.7%32 - 032Mundy's Mill5A
Fri, Oct 0912.82GIAA 2AValwood School97.8%36 - 036Sherwood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 0912.571AGeorgia Military Prep53.7%8 - 71Wilkinson County1A
Fri, Oct 0912.256ASouth Paulding92.7%27 - 027Osborne6A
Fri, Oct 0911.932ACommerce99.6%35 - 035Oglethorpe County2A
Fri, Oct 0910.90GIAA 3ADeerfield-Windsor83.3%21 - 318Terrell AcademyGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 0910.65GIAA 3AAthens Christian83.7%21 - 021Piedmont AcademyGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 099.872APutnam County97.6%35 - 035Glenn Hills2A
Fri, Oct 099.543ABrantley County56.2%8 - 62Johnson (Savannah)3A
Fri, Oct 099.07PrivateDarlington95.3%28 - 028Coosa2A
Fri, Oct 098.735AChattahoochee92.4%28 - 325Northview5A
Fri, Oct 098.12GIAA 2AEdmund Burke Academy96.5%27 - 027Thomas JeffersonGIAA 1A
Fri, Oct 097.67GIAA 4AStratford Academy99.6%35 - 035Mount de SalesGIAA 4A
Fri, Oct 097.31PrivateAquinas98.6%33 - 033Jefferson County2A
Thu, Oct 087.051AManchester90.6%24 - 024B.E.S.T. Academy1A
Fri, Oct 097.033AWorth County99.5%36 - 036Kendrick3A
Fri, Oct 097.03PrivateLandmark Christian79.4%21 - 714Utopian Academy2A
Fri, Oct 096.646ADecatur89.2%21 - 021Midtown6A
Fri, Oct 095.831AIrwin County92.5%23 - 023Lanier County1A
Fri, Oct 094.16PrivateCalvary Day100.0%42 - 042Bryan County2A
Fri, Oct 094.076ALanier99.8%41 - 041Riverwood6A
Fri, Oct 093.884ANorth Springs89.0%27 - 621Salem4A
Fri, Oct 093.701AEarly County97.3%26 - 026Pelham1A
Fri, Oct 093.694AColumbus75.0%20 - 713Hardaway4A
Fri, Oct 093.651AChattahoochee County73.0%19 - 712Marion County1A
Thu, Oct 083.324ACherokee Bluff99.0%31 - 031West Hall4A
Fri, Oct 093.131AHawkinsville93.6%28 - 028Wilcox County1A
Fri, Oct 092.58GIAA 2ASouthland Academy56.8%20 - 155Brookwood SchoolGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 090.626AShiloh99.7%35 - 035Meadowcreek6A
Fri, Oct 090.362ADade County97.3%31 - 031Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe2A
Fri, Oct 09-1.28GAPPSKing's Academy66.1%20 - 146Towns County1A
Fri, Oct 09-2.633AThomson99.8%38 - 038Butler3A
Fri, Oct 09-2.68PrivateKing's Ridge Christian97.8%31 - 031Mount Pisgah ChristianPrivate
Fri, Oct 09-3.011AGlascock County91.7%28 - 028Hancock Central1A
Fri, Oct 09-3.981ACharlton County99.7%42 - 042Atkinson County1A
Fri, Oct 09-4.154ANorthwest Whitfield99.8%42 - 042Southeast Whitfield4A
Fri, Oct 09-4.175AEastside99.0%29 - 029Forest Park5A
Fri, Oct 09-5.29GIAA 2ABriarwood Academy98.8%34 - 034Pinewood ChristianGIAA 2A
Fri, Oct 09-7.83GAPPSRock Springs Christian52.8%16 - 142Cherokee ChristianGAPPS
Fri, Oct 09-9.477AParkview100.0%51 - 051Berkmar7A
Fri, Oct 09-9.532AScreven County99.8%31 - 031Savannah2A
Fri, Oct 09-9.861AJohnson County99.9%42 - 042Twiggs County1A
Fri, Oct 09-10.97GIAA 3ALakeview Academy82.0%24 - 816Riverside PrepGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09-11.675AWayne County99.5%38 - 038Groves5A
Thu, Oct 08-13.594ANorth Hall99.9%47 - 047Chestatee4A
Fri, Oct 09-16.32PrivateChristian Heritage99.8%45 - 045Gordon Central2A
Fri, Oct 09-19.043AWestside (Augusta)99.8%38 - 038Cross Creek3A
Sat, Oct 10-19.322ALaney99.9%42 - 042Josey2A
Fri, Oct 09-23.03GIAA 3AFrederica Academy99.6%38 - 038St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09-23.731ATrion99.9%48 - 048Greenville1A
Fri, Oct 09-24.712AModel100.0%44 - 044Armuchee2A
Fri, Oct 09-24.931ACrawford County70.1%28 - 217Central (Talbotton)1A
Thu, Oct 08-26.013ATowers93.6%21 - 021Stone Mountain4A
Fri, Oct 09-29.843AJordan90.7%27 - 027Heritage (Newnan)GIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09-30.47GIAA 3ATiftarea Academy99.8%44 - 044Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA 3A
Fri, Oct 09-43.411ACalhoun County99.7%48 - 048Southwest Georgia STEM1A
Fri, Oct 09-61.715AJohnson (Gainesville)98.7%31 - 031Dominion ChristianGIAA 3A