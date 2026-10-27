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IMPROVEMENT TRACKER

Improvement Tracker: Coffee takes lead in Class 6A

The Trojans were 4-7 last year. Now they stand 7-1 heading into game against No. 1 Thomas County Central.
Coffee coach Mike Coe (center) — pictured during a win over Parkview in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in August — has the Trojans 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class 6A heading into a matchup this week with No. 1 Thomas County Central. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Coffee coach Mike Coe (center) — pictured during a win over Parkview in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in August — has the Trojans 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class 6A heading into a matchup this week with No. 1 Thomas County Central. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
13 minutes ago

Coffee and coach Mike Coe are the new leaders in the Class 6A improvement tracker heading into their game against No. 1 Thomas County Central this week.

Coffee is coming off an aberrant 4-7 finish in 2025. The Trojans’ 7-1 record and No. 6 ranking are more like it. Coffee is 47-14 in Coe’s five seasons.

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The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.

The schools are listed below. Coaches’ names are in parentheses.

Class 7A

  • +14.98 — Newton (Josh Skelton)
  • +12.24 — Valdosta (Shelton Felton)
  • +9.68 — South Forsyth (James Thomson)
  • +9.67 — Parkview (Adam Clack)
  • +8.13 — Brookwood (Chad Nighbert)

Class 6A

  • +11.02 — Coffee (Mike Coe)
  • +10.60 — Lassiter (Sean Thom)
  • +8.80 — East Paulding (Van Spence)
  • +7.67 — Sequoyah (James Teter)
  • +6.77 — Heritage (Conyers) (Quincy Carter)

Class 4A

  • +12.62 — Dougherty (Uyl Joyner)
  • +12.51 — Peach County (Marquis Westbrook)
  • +10.70 — Baldwin (Kevin Patterson)
  • +9.79 — Troup (Tanner Glisson)
  • +6.01 — Spencer (Joseph Kegler)

Class 3A

  • +20.24 — KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (Corey Jarvis)
  • +10.95 — Toombs County (Buddy Martin)
  • +10.13 — Columbia (Greg Barnett)
  • +8.09 — Hephzibah (Daniel Dorsey)
  • +4.90 — Hart County (Biff Parson)

Class 2A

  • +15.99 — Heard County (Shane Lasseter)
  • +11.27 — Model (Jeff Hunnicutt)
  • +11.11 — Bremen (Davis Russell)
  • +7.81 — Commerce (Lenny Gregory)
  • +7.80 — Bleckley County (Von Lassiter)

Class A

  • +13.79 — Randolph-Clay (Charles Truitt)
  • +8.36 — Taylor County (Jess DeVoursney)
  • +8.14 — Washington-Wilkes (Alex Bradford)
  • +8.05 — Johnson County (Don Norton)
  • +5.12 — B.E.S.T. Academy (Rodney Cofield)
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Class 4A-2A Private

  • +13.25 — Holy Innocents’ (Nick Perrotta)
  • +9.34 — Mount Vernon (Terrence Edwards)
  • +8.83 — Mt. Bethel Christian (Damon Dawson)
  • +8.37 — Lovett (Mike Muschamp)
  • +7.15 — North Cobb Christian (PJ Hughes)

GIAA

  • +10.62 — Windsor Academy (Dylan Bass)
  • +9.28 — Bulloch Academy (Aaron Phillips)
  • +6.74 — Athens Christian (Terance Mathis)
  • +6.37 — Briarwood Academy (Bo Fleming)
  • +2.93 — St. Anne-Pacelli (Walter “Smitty” Grider)