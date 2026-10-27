Coffee coach Mike Coe (center) — pictured during a win over Parkview in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic in August — has the Trojans 7-1 and ranked No. 6 in Class 6A heading into a matchup this week with No. 1 Thomas County Central. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Trojans were 4-7 last year. Now they stand 7-1 heading into game against No. 1 Thomas County Central.

The Trojans were 4-7 last year. Now they stand 7-1 heading into game against No. 1 Thomas County Central.

Coffee and coach Mike Coe are the new leaders in the Class 6A improvement tracker heading into their game against No. 1 Thomas County Central this week.

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Coffee is coming off an aberrant 4-7 finish in 2025. The Trojans’ 7-1 record and No. 6 ranking are more like it. Coffee is 47-14 in Coe’s five seasons.

The Improvement Tracker is based on an objective formula that uses current and historical Maxwell Ratings. Improvement from 2025 counts most, but the formula also considers previous years to discourage rewarding traditionally strong teams that simply bounce back from a down year.

The year-end winners will receive awards, presented by Formetco, at the Georgia Football Coaches Association College Coaches Luncheon in February in Macon.