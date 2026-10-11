AJC Varsity

Grovetown junior flag football standout ‘can dominate any position’

Flag Football Player of the Week Khloe Tansiel is a three-year starter who is a rare flag football specialist.
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(Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
(Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
25 minutes ago

Grovetown junior wide receiver/outside linebacker Khloe Tansiel is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.

Playing for an 11-0 team ranked No. 4 in all divisions by MaxPreps, Tansiel is her team’s co-leader in tackles with 37 and interceptions with five. She has 12 receptions for 328 yards and six touchdowns.

“She’s one of those players who can dominate any position,” Grovetown coach Nelson Hankins said. “If we’re defending someone who has a good receiver, we put her on that girl and isolate her. She’s an elite flag puller. She has a high football IQ. And she can catch the football with the best of them, and I’m talking about with elite boys.”

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Grovetown reached the state semifinals in Division 2 last season, its best finish, and is ranked No. 2 in Division 4 this season behind reigning champion Greenbrier.

Tansiel is a three-year starter who is unusual among the state’s best flag football players in that she does not play another varsity sport. But she is part of her school’s ROTC Raiders, who compete in high-intensity fitness events, including an obstacle course and rope bridge.

Tansiel hopes to join her sisters in college flag football. Her oldest, Kamari, plays at Reinhardt. Kaitlin Tansiel is a freshman at USC Upstate.