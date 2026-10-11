Grovetown junior flag football standout ‘can dominate any position’

Flag Football Player of the Week Khloe Tansiel is a three-year starter who is a rare flag football specialist.

Flag Football Player of the Week Khloe Tansiel is a three-year starter who is a rare flag football specialist.

Grovetown junior wide receiver/outside linebacker Khloe Tansiel is the AJC Varsity/GHSF Daily Flag Football Player of the Week.

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Playing for an 11-0 team ranked No. 4 in all divisions by MaxPreps, Tansiel is her team’s co-leader in tackles with 37 and interceptions with five. She has 12 receptions for 328 yards and six touchdowns.

“She’s one of those players who can dominate any position,” Grovetown coach Nelson Hankins said. “If we’re defending someone who has a good receiver, we put her on that girl and isolate her. She’s an elite flag puller. She has a high football IQ. And she can catch the football with the best of them, and I’m talking about with elite boys.”