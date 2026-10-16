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Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 9

Follow along for top moments, upsets and more from Week 9 of Georgia high school football.

Blessed Trinity’s Bishop Dameron (right) and Caden Pyle (left) congratulate kicker Richard Morthland on his game-winning field goal against Marist on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Blessed Trinity’s Bishop Dameron (right) and Caden Pyle (left) congratulate kicker Richard Morthland on his game-winning field goal against Marist on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Key region contests and big South Georgia showdowns headline Friday night’s slate. Follow along for the latest updates from Week 9 around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.