Georgia high school football live updates: What to know before Week 9

Key region contests and big South Georgia showdowns headline Friday night’s slate. Follow along for the latest updates from Week 9 around the state.

Live scores can be found on the AJC Varsity scoreboard, which features the option to save your favorite teams for easier access.

If you would like to submit something for the live updates, email jack.leo@ajc.com, tag @theleoreport on X or tag @AJCVarsity on Instagram.