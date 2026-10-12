AJC Varsity

Where Rockmart ranks among 20 best region win streaks

Rockmart has the fifth-longest winning streak in region games at 70.
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Calhoun players run onto the field before their game against Peach County during the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Calhoun players run onto the field before their game against Peach County during the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
35 minutes ago

Rockmart won its 70th straight region game last week in a 59-22 victory over Ringgold and moved into first place in Region 7-2A as the only team without a region loss. Rockmart is chasing its 10th straight region title. Only six schools in GHSA history have won 10 straight regions. Below are where Rockmart stands all-time in those streaks.

Winning streaks in games that count in region standings

Consecutive region titles won