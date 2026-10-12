Where Rockmart ranks among 20 best region win streaks

Rockmart won its 70th straight region game last week in a 59-22 victory over Ringgold and moved into first place in Region 7-2A as the only team without a region loss. Rockmart is chasing its 10th straight region title. Only six schools in GHSA history have won 10 straight regions. Below are where Rockmart stands all-time in those streaks.
Winning streaks in games that count in region standings
- 119 - Calhoun (2001-2019)
- 102 - McEachern (1986-1999)
- 91 - Camden County (1999-2012)
- 79 - Lincoln County (1983-1999)
- 70 - Rockmart (2016-2026)
- 62 - Cartersville (2011-2021)
- 59 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2009-2018)
- 58 - Buford (2001-2008)
- 53 - Carver (Columbus) (2006-2014)
- 50 - Rabun County (2013-2022)
- 47 - Lovett (1982-1991)
- 47 - Buford (2012-2019)
- 46 - Lincoln County (1973-1980)
- 46 - Hart County (1996-2002)
- 45 - Benedictine (1976-1983)
- 45 - Marietta (1989-1997)
- 44 - Valdosta (1967-1972)
- 44 - Sandy Creek (2007-2014)
- 44 - Greater Atlanta Christian (2014-2020)
- 43 - Charlton County (1995-2001)