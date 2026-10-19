5 GHSA football teams in position to break 50-plus-year region title droughts

East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin carries the ball against New Manchester during a Sept. 25, 2026, game. East Paulding is 4-0 in Region 5-6A and chasing its first region championship since 2012. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.

Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.

Twenty-four teams that lead their regions or have the same number of losses as the region leader, can break droughts of 10 years or longer without region championships.

Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships?

Five of them haven’t won region titles in more than 50 years, and 11 haven’t won in more than 20 years.

Foremost among the history seekers is Hephzibah, which started varsity football in 1954 but has never won a championship. Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.

Here are the 24 region leaders with the longest droughts and the number of years since their most recent title or first season played.