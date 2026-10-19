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AJC Varsity

5 GHSA football teams in position to break 50-plus-year region title droughts

Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.
East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin carries the ball against New Manchester during a Sept. 25, 2026, game. East Paulding is 4-0 in Region 5-6A and chasing its first region championship since 2012. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
East Paulding running back Philantae Lumpkin carries the ball against New Manchester during a Sept. 25, 2026, game. East Paulding is 4-0 in Region 5-6A and chasing its first region championship since 2012. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
1 hour ago

Twenty-four teams that lead their regions or have the same number of losses as the region leader, can break droughts of 10 years or longer without region championships.

Five of them haven’t won region titles in more than 50 years, and 11 haven’t won in more than 20 years.

Foremost among the history seekers is Hephzibah, which started varsity football in 1954 but has never won a championship. Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.

Here are the 24 region leaders with the longest droughts and the number of years since their most recent title or first season played.