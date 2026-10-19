5 GHSA football teams in position to break 50-plus-year region title droughts

Twenty-four teams that lead their regions or have the same number of losses as the region leader, can break droughts of 10 years or longer without region championships.
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Five of them haven’t won region titles in more than 50 years, and 11 haven’t won in more than 20 years.
Foremost among the history seekers is Hephzibah, which started varsity football in 1954 but has never won a championship. Hephzibah, an Augusta-area school, is 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 4-3A, alone in first place.
Here are the 24 region leaders with the longest droughts and the number of years since their most recent title or first season played.
72 - Hephzibah, Region 4-3A: 4-0 (first season 1954)
68 - White County, Region 6-4A: 3-0 (first season 1958)
66 - Jenkins County, Region 5-A: 3-0 (last title 1960)
55 - Pike County, Region 2-3A: 4-0 (first season 1971)
51 - Dade County, Region 7-2A: 3-0 (first season 1975)
34 - Jasper County, Region 4-2A: 3-1 (last title 1992)
26 - Northwest Whitfield, Region 7-4A: 2-0 (last title 2000)
25 - Hart County, Region 8-3A: 3-1 (last title 2001)
23 - South Gwinnett, Region 4-7A: 1-0 (last title 2003)
22 - Hawkinsville, Region 4-A: 3-0 (last title 2004)
21 - Dougherty, Region 1-4A: 5-0 (last title 2005)
20 - LaGrange, Region 3-5A: 4-0 (last title 2006)
20 - Mount Vernon, Region 9-2A: 4-0 (first season 1988)
18 - Dunwoody, Region 4-6A: 5-0 (last title 2008)
18 - Peachtree Ridge, Region 7-7A: 2-1 (last title 2008)
15 - B.E.S.T. Academy, Region 7-A: 1-0 (first season 2011)
14 - East Paulding, Region 5-6A: 4-0 (last title 2012)
13 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Region 5-3A: 4-0 (first season 2013)
13 - Elbert County, Region 8-3A: 2-1 (last title 2013)
12 - Hampton, Region 4-4A: 5-0 (first season 2014)
11 - Jonesboro, Region 4-5A: 5-0 (last title 2015)
11 - Newton, Region 4-7A: 2-0 (last title 2015)
11 - Randolph-Clay, Region 1-A: 2-0 (last title 2015)