AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Private championship a toss-up between 3 teams Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Share Add AJC on Google Prince Avenue Christian wide receiver Hudson Hill (2) runs after a catch during the first half against Callaway in their game in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August, 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Prince Avenue Christian won 40-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)

AJC By Loren Maxwell 11 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Ask about high school football The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season. While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker. Class 7A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Buford Carrollton Buford North Gwinnett Newton Carrollton First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Valdosta Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Valdosta Parkview Buford Lowndes North Cobb Grayson McEachern North Gwinnett #1 4 93.28 6-0 Valdosta #32 36 48.72 3-3 Paulding County #17 13 75.28 6-1 Brookwood #16 11 76.52 5-2 Parkview #9 1 101.30 5-0 Buford #24 19 67.45 5-2 Camden County #25 28 59.79 3-3 Hillgrove #8 14 73.27 6-0 Lowndes #5 9 78.49 4-1 North Cobb #28 33 54.64 3-3 North Atlanta #21 17 70.32 4-2 Archer #12 8 81.12 3-3 Grayson #13 16 70.83 4-2 McEachern #20 21 66.33 2-4 Lambert #29 26 61.75 3-3 North Forsyth #4 5 90.37 6-0 North Gwinnett Newton Westlake Peachtree Ridge Carrollton Newton Harrison Westlake Colquitt County Peachtree Ridge East Coweta Richmond Hill Carrollton #3 3 97.18 6-0 Newton #30 32 54.71 2-4 Collins Hill #19 25 63.27 4-2 Harrison #14 27 60.95 6-0 South Forsyth #11 6 82.33 5-1 Westlake #22 23 64.06 3-3 Walton #27 22 65.11 4-2 South Gwinnett #6 7 82.25 4-2 Colquitt County #7 10 78.37 6-0 Peachtree Ridge #26 24 63.91 3-3 Marietta #23 15 71.19 3-2 Douglas County #10 12 75.49 5-1 East Coweta #15 18 69.97 5-1 Richmond Hill #18 20 67.31 4-2 North Paulding #31 35 52.09 3-2 Dacula #2 2 98.29 6-0 Carrollton Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Buford 8-7A 5-0 101.30 1,000,000 935,075 610,947 442,474 295,277 2.39 Carrollton 2-7A 6-0 98.29 1,000,000 947,823 799,066 462,668 269,661 2.71 Newton 4-7A 6-0 97.18 1,000,000 941,640 753,467 425,957 230,977 3.33 Valdosta 1-7A 6-0 93.28 1,000,000 915,080 538,379 360,989 132,064 6.57 North Gwinnett 7-7A 6-0 90.37 1,000,000 836,992 588,720 205,100 60,087 15.64 Colquitt County 1-7A 4-2 82.25 1,000,000 552,657 175,846 31,161 4,402 226.17 Westlake 2-7A 5-1 82.33 1,000,000 362,720 90,677 18,948 2,687 371.16 Grayson 4-7A 3-3 81.12 1,000,000 340,597 83,068 14,137 1,750 570.43 North Cobb 5-7A 4-1 78.49 1,000,000 401,347 83,944 10,990 1,082 923.21 Peachtree Ridge 7-7A 6-0 78.37 1,000,000 377,754 85,368 10,966 1,020 979.39 East Coweta 2-7A 5-1 75.49 1,000,000 308,893 51,140 5,630 356 2,807.99 Parkview 7-7A 5-2 76.52 1,000,000 95,630 21,608 2,624 214 4,671.90 Brookwood 7-7A 6-1 75.28 1,000,000 161,823 30,053 2,879 173 5,779.35 Lowndes 1-7A 6-0 73.27 1,000,000 242,107 34,987 2,783 162 6,171.84 McEachern 3-7A 4-2 70.83 999,997 129,620 12,574 782 28 35,713.29 Richmond Hill 1-7A 5-1 69.97 1,000,000 134,350 14,536 789 21 47,618.05 Archer 4-7A 4-2 70.32 999,911 58,083 6,704 334 15 66,665.67 Douglas County 2-7A 3-2 71.19 999,975 58,924 5,822 379 14 71,427.57 Camden County 1-7A 5-2 67.45 1,000,000 40,542 3,523 152 6 166,665.67 North Paulding 5-7A 4-2 67.31 999,862 27,488 2,732 98 1 999,999.00 Lambert 6-7A 2-4 66.33 948,289 23,185 1,499 43 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-7A 4-2 65.11 998,040 24,315 1,402 32 1 999,999.00 Marietta 5-7A 3-3 63.91 968,355 13,443 619 27 1 999,999.00 Harrison 3-7A 4-2 63.27 998,362 16,948 1,067 19 - - Walton 5-7A 3-3 64.06 986,953 19,872 939 19 - - North Forsyth 6-7A 3-3 61.75 894,629 7,354 290 9 - - South Forsyth 6-7A 6-0 60.95 998,925 11,180 539 5 - - Hillgrove 3-7A 3-3 59.79 959,621 5,873 199 4 - - Etowah 5-7A 5-1 59.09 821,577 4,351 152 1 - - North Atlanta 3-7A 3-3 54.64 833,395 1,748 33 1 - - West Forsyth 6-7A 2-4 59.20 489,132 1,553 74 - - - Dacula 8-7A 3-2 52.09 674,488 448 9 - - - Norcross 7-7A 3-3 55.93 180,676 209 6 - - - Collins Hill 8-7A 2-4 54.71 293,822 132 6 - - - Denmark 6-7A 3-3 52.49 274,905 147 4 - - - Kennesaw Mountain 3-7A 4-1 40.49 258,870 10 1 - - - Paulding County 5-7A 3-3 48.72 331,023 82 - - - - Mill Creek 8-7A 2-4 47.76 43,678 5 - - - - Campbell 3-7A 2-3 41.96 22,941 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-7A 3-3 37.08 17,583 - - - - - Pebblebrook 3-7A 2-4 39.41 4,720 - - - - - Cherokee 5-7A 1-5 39.07 266 - - - - - Duluth 7-7A 0-6 33.89 4 - - - - - Wheeler 5-7A 0-5 31.91 1 - - - - - Northgate 2-7A 0-6 37.58 - - - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-7A 1-5 31.47 - - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-7A 0-6 23.27 - - - - - - Discovery 8-7A 0-6 22.45 - - - - - - Seckinger 8-7A 0-6 19.07 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-7A 0-7 -9.48 - - - - - -

Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Valdosta 10-0 1-7A 936,673 999,958 999,999 1,000,000 - 744,965 2 Carrollton 10-0 2-7A 18,076 997,567 999,959 1,000,000 - 847,923 3 Newton 10-0 4-7A 43,313 999,349 999,993 1,000,000 - 898,900 4 North Gwinnett 10-0 7-7A 87 942,630 995,730 1,000,000 - 739,903 5 North Cobb 9-1 5-7A - 501,108 896,049 1,000,000 - 685,302 6 Colquitt County 7-3 1-7A 129 622,487 933,633 1,000,000 - 209,874 7 Peachtree Ridge 9-1 7-7A 8 544,031 958,829 1,000,000 - 157,059 8 Lowndes 8-2 1-7A 1,283 497,647 891,604 1,000,000 - 29,479 9 Buford 10-0 8-7A - 493,524 998,854 1,000,000 - 997,674 10 East Coweta 7-3 2-7A 98 527,409 938,206 1,000,000 - 22,295 11 Westlake 8-2 2-7A - 232,934 800,869 1,000,000 - 120,115 12 Grayson 6-4 4-7A - 122,048 782,885 1,000,000 - 87,370 13 McEachern 8-2 3-7A - 43,912 892,891 999,997 3 868,417 14 South Forsyth 10-0 6-7A - 3,163 505,521 998,925 1,075 497,278 15 Richmond Hill 6-4 1-7A 333 340,544 782,419 1,000,000 - 10,715 16 Parkview 7-3 7-7A - 17,055 419,763 1,000,000 - 58,121 17 Brookwood 7-3 7-7A - 72,937 618,529 1,000,000 - 44,862 18 North Paulding 7-3 5-7A - 182 276,663 999,862 138 272,933 19 Harrison 7-3 3-7A - 14 135,825 998,362 1,638 124,216 20 Lambert 6-4 6-7A - - 133,391 948,289 51,711 133,391 21 Archer 6-4 4-7A - 2,882 149,645 999,911 89 9,509 22 Walton 6-4 5-7A - - 61,789 986,953 13,047 24,207 23 Douglas County 5-5 2-7A - 8,914 142,785 999,975 25 9,667 24 Camden County 5-6 1-7A - 29,151 244,558 1,000,000 - 4,967 25 Hillgrove 6-4 3-7A - - 4,763 959,621 40,379 3,688 26 Marietta 6-4 5-7A - - 673 968,355 31,645 565 27 South Gwinnett 5-5 4-7A - 531 39,617 998,040 1,960 4,221 28 North Atlanta 6-4 3-7A - - 3,118 833,395 166,605 3,118 29 North Forsyth 5-5 6-7A - - 93,889 894,629 105,371 93,853 30 Collins Hill 5-5 8-7A - - 1,110 293,822 706,178 1,110 31 Dacula 6-4 8-7A - - 926 674,488 325,512 926 32 Paulding County 5-5 5-7A - - - 331,023 668,977 - 33 Etowah 5-5 5-7A - 23 19,121 821,577 178,423 16,993 34 West Forsyth 4-6 6-7A - - 238,637 489,132 510,868 238,637 35 Norcross 4-6 7-7A - - 55 180,676 819,324 55 36 Rockdale County 3-7 4-7A - - - 17,583 982,417 - 37 Denmark 3-7 6-7A - - 36,841 274,905 725,095 36,841 38 Pebblebrook 3-7 3-7A - - 16 4,720 995,280 16 39 Campbell 3-7 3-7A - - 437 22,941 977,059 437 40 Kennesaw Mountain 4-6 3-7A - - 118 258,870 741,130 108 41 Mill Creek 3-7 8-7A - - 290 43,678 956,322 290 42 Cherokee 2-8 5-7A - - - 266 999,734 - 43 Central Gwinnett 3-7 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 44 Northgate 0-10 2-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 45 Duluth 1-9 7-7A - - - 4 999,996 - 46 Wheeler 0-10 5-7A - - - 1 999,999 - 47 Discovery 1-9 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 48 Forsyth Central 0-10 6-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 49 Berkmar 0-10 7-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Seckinger 0-10 8-7A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 6A 7A

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Semifinal Final Thomas County Central Lee County Thomas County Central Coffee Gainesville Lee County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Thomas County Central Creekside Coffee East Paulding Thomas County Central Roswell Milton Creekside Coffee Lassiter Bradwell Institute East Paulding #1 1 112.93 6-0 Thomas County Central #32 36 41.54 3-4 Alexander #17 14 63.50 5-1 Kell #16 8 77.76 4-2 Roswell #9 9 76.72 5-1 Milton #24 34 43.63 3-3 Cedar Shoals #25 31 45.61 3-3 Mountain View #8 6 81.73 5-1 Creekside #5 4 87.85 5-1 Coffee #28 32 44.19 4-2 Northside (Columbus) #21 19 57.83 5-1 Lassiter #12 17 58.60 5-1 Heritage (Conyers) #13 23 55.83 4-2 Bradwell Institute #20 30 47.95 4-2 Shiloh #29 24 53.82 3-3 Brunswick #4 7 78.06 5-0 East Paulding Jackson County Gainesville Hughes Lee County Jackson County Woodward Academy Gainesville Sequoyah Clarke Central Hughes Houston County Lee County #3 11 74.44 6-0 Jackson County #30 27 52.50 4-2 Creekview #19 18 58.57 4-1 Woodward Academy #14 26 53.59 3-3 Habersham Central #11 3 91.27 4-2 Gainesville #22 13 64.11 3-3 Tift County #27 44 36.97 5-1 Dunwoody #6 5 84.39 5-1 Sequoyah #7 15 61.64 5-1 Clarke Central #26 20 56.90 2-4 Newnan #23 22 55.93 3-3 New Manchester #10 12 72.33 5-1 Hughes #15 16 60.70 4-2 Effingham County #18 10 74.51 3-2 Houston County #31 33 43.85 2-4 Glynn Academy #2 2 95.34 5-1 Lee County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Thomas County Central 2-6A 6-0 112.93 1,000,000 994,468 976,017 950,184 875,077 0.14 Lee County 2-6A 5-1 95.34 1,000,000 950,166 788,733 636,060 87,304 10.45 Gainesville 7-6A 4-2 91.27 1,000,000 710,139 290,375 144,435 16,559 59.39 Coffee 2-6A 5-1 87.85 1,000,000 900,293 649,366 85,408 12,726 77.58 Sequoyah 6-6A 5-1 84.39 1,000,000 695,261 353,284 82,280 4,588 216.96 Creekside 3-6A 5-1 81.73 1,000,000 598,099 181,063 38,555 1,646 606.53 East Paulding 5-6A 5-0 78.06 1,000,000 819,966 275,397 15,707 965 1,035.27 Jackson County 8-6A 6-0 74.44 1,000,000 707,037 247,388 23,153 398 2,511.56 Roswell 7-6A 4-2 77.76 1,000,000 358,556 58,452 8,298 330 3,029.30 Milton 7-6A 5-1 76.72 1,000,000 379,611 60,327 8,296 264 3,786.88 Hughes 3-6A 5-1 72.33 1,000,000 305,543 51,723 4,073 71 14,083.51 Houston County 2-6A 3-2 74.51 999,854 142,192 37,554 3,087 68 14,704.88 Clarke Central 8-6A 5-1 61.64 1,000,000 155,188 11,016 174 2 499,999.00 Tift County 2-6A 3-3 64.11 970,421 43,559 4,485 87 1 999,999.00 Woodward Academy 3-6A 4-1 58.57 999,312 20,802 1,233 15 1 999,999.00 Kell 6-6A 5-1 63.50 999,997 43,516 3,734 106 - - Effingham County 1-6A 4-2 60.70 998,886 28,385 2,271 36 - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-6A 5-1 58.60 999,999 45,256 3,503 24 - - Lassiter 6-6A 5-1 57.83 944,353 16,888 796 7 - - Bradwell Institute 1-6A 4-2 55.83 999,626 24,888 1,310 5 - - New Manchester 5-6A 3-3 55.93 988,376 12,207 617 5 - - Newnan 3-6A 2-4 56.90 934,991 13,134 487 2 - - Habersham Central 8-6A 3-3 53.59 994,707 17,580 433 2 - - Lanier 7-6A 2-4 56.30 80,437 345 16 1 - - Brunswick 1-6A 3-3 53.82 779,716 5,186 197 - - - Creekview 6-6A 4-2 52.50 913,173 4,905 124 - - - Shiloh 4-6A 4-2 47.95 999,885 2,310 31 - - - Veterans 2-6A 4-2 49.70 499,645 962 22 - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-6A 2-3 53.69 70,077 267 12 - - - Rome 6-6A 0-6 50.16 166,096 348 9 - - - Cedar Shoals 8-6A 3-3 43.63 712,489 554 5 - - - Loganville 8-6A 3-3 42.35 598,531 357 5 - - - Mountain View 8-6A 3-3 45.61 651,346 762 4 - - - South Effingham 1-6A 5-1 39.38 555,355 127 4 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-6A 4-2 44.19 716,634 610 3 - - - Dunwoody 4-6A 5-1 36.97 888,560 166 1 - - - Glynn Academy 1-6A 2-4 43.85 245,629 126 1 - - - Walnut Grove 8-6A 3-3 40.67 500,839 124 1 - - - Hiram 5-6A 2-4 39.38 325,037 70 1 - - - Alexander 5-6A 3-4 41.54 118,172 18 - - - - McIntosh 3-6A 1-4 38.71 100,739 14 - - - - Lovejoy 3-6A 2-4 40.49 42,297 11 - - - - Greenbrier 1-6A 2-4 38.33 11,932 3 - - - - Pope 6-6A 3-3 35.06 1,580 1 - - - - Decatur 4-6A 2-4 22.25 88,833 - - - - - South Cobb 5-6A 4-1 31.48 55,784 - - - - - Chamblee 4-6A 3-3 17.65 44,967 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6A 2-4 19.11 958 - - - - - Morrow 3-6A 2-3 25.84 451 - - - - - Woodstock 6-6A 1-5 40.18 158 - - - - - Tri-Cities 3-6A 2-3 23.66 104 - - - - - Grovetown 1-6A 1-5 29.94 43 - - - - - Alpharetta 7-6A 2-4 32.52 5 - - - - - South Paulding 5-6A 0-5 29.77 4 - - - - - Chapel Hill 5-6A 1-5 30.44 1 - - - - - Apalachee 8-6A 1-5 27.36 1 - - - - - River Ridge 6-6A 0-6 22.80 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-6A 0-6 19.38 - - - - - - Alcovy 4-6A 1-5 17.55 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-6A 1-4 16.19 - - - - - - Osborne 5-6A 1-4 10.71 - - - - - - Midtown 4-6A 0-6 2.72 - - - - - - Riverwood 7-6A 0-5 1.95 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 4-6A 1-5 0.50 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Thomas County Central 10-0 2-6A 849,609 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 993,932 2 Lee County 9-1 2-6A 116,253 999,989 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 334 3 Jackson County 10-0 8-6A 32,983 999,854 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 825,144 4 East Paulding 10-0 5-6A 8 999,604 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 995,321 5 Coffee 8-2 2-6A 1,145 992,537 999,976 1,000,000 - 5,291 6 Sequoyah 9-1 6-6A - 846,961 993,786 1,000,000 - 904,029 7 Clarke Central 8-2 8-6A - 670,094 978,416 1,000,000 - 173,446 8 Creekside 9-1 3-6A - 751,390 989,566 1,000,000 - 798,106 9 Milton 8-2 7-6A - 201,218 907,208 1,000,000 - 66,055 10 Hughes 8-2 3-6A - 241,940 950,168 1,000,000 - 191,231 11 Gainesville 8-2 7-6A - 47,390 978,062 1,000,000 - 932,936 12 Heritage (Conyers) 9-1 4-6A - 36 934,116 999,999 1 933,232 13 Bradwell Institute 8-2 1-6A - - 748,087 999,626 374 32,015 14 Habersham Central 6-4 8-6A - 80,777 548,405 994,707 5,293 1,002 15 Effingham County 8-2 1-6A - - 850,452 998,886 1,114 850,420 16 Roswell 7-3 7-6A - 136,044 899,128 1,000,000 - 1,009 17 Kell 8-2 6-6A - 19,971 573,072 999,997 3 91,668 18 Houston County 5-5 2-6A 2 9,280 272,507 999,854 146 443 19 Woodward Academy 7-3 3-6A - 2,910 116,127 999,312 688 10,663 20 Shiloh 8-2 4-6A - - 67,430 999,885 115 36,203 21 Lassiter 8-2 6-6A - 2 20,113 944,353 55,647 3,936 22 Tift County 5-5 2-6A - 1 10,864 970,421 29,579 - 23 New Manchester 7-3 5-6A - - 3,759 988,376 11,624 3,663 24 Cedar Shoals 5-5 8-6A - - 1,286 712,489 287,511 406 25 Mountain View 6-4 8-6A - - 159 651,346 348,654 - 26 Newnan 5-5 3-6A - - 451 934,991 65,009 - 27 Dunwoody 7-3 4-6A - - 30,631 888,560 111,440 30,565 28 Northside (Columbus) 6-4 3-6A - - 410 716,634 283,366 - 29 Brunswick 6-4 1-6A - - 117,025 779,716 220,284 117,023 30 Creekview 6-4 6-6A - - 573 913,173 86,827 366 31 Glynn Academy 5-5 1-6A - - 13 245,629 754,371 13 32 Alexander 5-5 5-6A - - 944 118,172 881,828 944 33 Loganville 4-6 8-6A - - 4,757 598,531 401,469 2 34 Lanier 5-5 7-6A - - - 80,437 919,563 - 35 Veterans 4-6 2-6A - - 128 499,645 500,355 - 36 Decatur 4-6 4-6A - - - 88,833 911,167 - 37 Lovejoy 4-6 3-6A - - - 42,297 957,703 - 38 South Effingham 5-5 1-6A - 2 1,941 555,355 444,645 456 39 Rome 3-7 6-6A - - - 166,096 833,904 - 40 Walnut Grove 3-7 8-6A - - 292 500,839 499,161 - 41 Hiram 4-6 5-6A - - 8 325,037 674,963 8 42 Northside (Warner Robins) 2-8 2-6A - - 2 70,077 929,923 - 43 Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-6 4-6A - - - 958 999,042 - 44 McIntosh 3-7 3-6A - - - 100,739 899,261 - 45 Chamblee 4-6 4-6A - - - 44,967 955,033 - 46 Greenbrier 3-7 1-6A - - 70 11,932 988,068 70 47 Chapel Hill 3-7 5-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 48 Woodstock 2-8 6-6A - - - 158 999,842 - 49 Alpharetta 3-7 7-6A - - - 5 999,995 - 50 South Cobb 4-6 5-6A - - 64 55,784 944,216 64 51 Morrow 3-7 3-6A - - - 451 999,549 - 52 Pope 3-7 6-6A - - 1 1,580 998,420 1 53 Grovetown 2-8 1-6A - - 3 43 999,957 3 54 Alcovy 3-7 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 South Paulding 2-8 5-6A - - - 4 999,996 - 56 Johns Creek 2-8 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Tri-Cities 2-8 3-6A - - - 104 999,896 - 58 Apalachee 1-9 8-6A - - - 1 999,999 - 59 Midtown 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Osborne 1-9 5-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Lakeside (Evans) 0-10 1-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 62 Meadowcreek 1-9 4-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 63 River Ridge 0-10 6-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - 64 Riverwood 0-10 7-6A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 5A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Cartersville Tucker North Oconee Tucker Cartersville Blessed Trinity First Round Second Round Quarterfinal North Oconee Dalton Cass Tucker North Oconee Ware County Mays Dalton Cass Cedartown Jefferson Tucker #1 4 71.72 5-1 North Oconee #32 21 55.35 1-4 Lithonia #17 11 62.92 4-2 LaGrange #16 10 64.95 4-2 Ware County #9 14 61.22 6-0 Mays #24 32 42.53 3-3 Centennial #25 26 49.77 4-2 Statesboro #8 16 60.97 5-1 Dalton #5 13 62.28 6-1 Cass #28 17 57.41 3-3 Jenkins #21 28 49.24 4-2 Jonesboro #12 20 55.44 5-1 Cedartown #13 12 62.78 4-2 Jefferson #20 22 55.12 5-1 Griffin #29 18 57.35 2-4 Perry #4 3 76.78 5-0 Tucker Cartersville Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Blessed Trinity Cartersville Jones County Stockbridge Benedictine Central (Carrollton) Marist Ola Blessed Trinity #3 1 91.94 6-0 Cartersville #30 33 41.66 4-3 Dutchtown #19 24 52.68 4-2 Richmond Academy #14 9 66.45 4-3 Jones County #11 15 61.21 4-2 Stockbridge #22 29 48.52 4-2 Whitewater #27 31 45.78 5-1 East Forsyth #6 6 69.02 5-1 Benedictine #7 5 71.50 4-2 Central (Carrollton) #26 25 52.02 5-2 Villa Rica #23 19 57.33 4-2 Southwest DeKalb #10 7 68.49 3-2 Marist #15 30 47.86 3-3 Flowery Branch #18 8 66.74 5-2 Ola #31 27 49.60 3-3 Cambridge #2 2 79.45 6-0 Blessed Trinity Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Cartersville 7-5A 6-0 91.94 1,000,000 976,489 941,154 846,753 743,415 0.35 Blessed Trinity 6-5A 6-0 79.45 1,000,000 888,143 755,727 421,708 129,537 6.72 Tucker 5-5A 5-0 76.78 1,000,000 850,030 638,406 289,503 69,532 13.38 North Oconee 8-5A 5-1 71.72 1,000,000 752,225 515,573 180,380 26,853 36.24 Central (Carrollton) 3-5A 4-2 71.50 1,000,000 693,603 239,866 73,800 12,435 79.42 Benedictine 1-5A 5-1 69.02 1,000,000 615,412 194,667 54,390 6,838 145.24 Marist 6-5A 3-2 68.49 999,913 449,232 127,935 32,807 4,049 245.97 Jones County 2-5A 4-3 66.45 998,644 198,993 75,315 16,292 1,584 630.31 Ola 2-5A 5-2 66.74 996,390 170,588 61,023 13,620 1,317 758.30 Ware County 1-5A 4-2 64.95 999,279 241,296 62,060 12,314 1,071 932.71 Cass 7-5A 6-1 62.28 1,000,000 444,277 94,533 16,117 993 1,006.05 Jefferson 8-5A 4-2 62.78 999,982 272,869 52,604 9,687 612 1,632.99 Dalton 7-5A 5-1 60.97 1,000,000 365,385 65,577 10,347 503 1,987.07 Mays 5-5A 6-0 61.22 999,991 248,278 48,729 7,646 438 2,282.11 LaGrange 3-5A 4-2 62.92 998,076 143,116 34,793 5,673 402 2,486.56 Stockbridge 4-5A 4-2 61.21 999,911 197,937 37,735 4,600 284 3,520.13 Southwest DeKalb 5-5A 4-2 57.33 979,987 64,003 8,861 864 32 31,249.00 Jenkins 1-5A 3-3 57.41 724,154 43,450 6,101 624 25 39,999.00 Cedartown 7-5A 5-1 55.44 999,999 100,525 11,474 896 23 43,477.26 Perry 2-5A 2-4 57.35 680,077 37,494 5,683 531 23 43,477.26 Griffin 3-5A 5-1 55.12 995,258 53,988 6,545 504 11 90,908.09 Lithonia 5-5A 1-4 55.35 883,831 29,839 3,319 241 7 142,856.14 Warner Robins 2-5A 5-2 54.83 752,926 30,191 2,905 225 6 166,665.67 Richmond Academy 1-5A 4-2 52.68 975,073 30,994 3,127 187 5 199,999.00 Villa Rica 7-5A 5-2 52.02 955,342 25,110 1,897 111 1 999,999.00 Jonesboro 4-5A 4-2 49.24 991,984 16,905 1,165 53 1 999,999.00 Statesboro 1-5A 4-2 49.77 892,359 14,908 929 46 1 999,999.00 Cambridge 6-5A 3-3 49.60 812,650 9,997 672 33 1 999,999.00 Flowery Branch 8-5A 3-3 47.86 982,985 10,973 541 10 1 999,999.00 Whitewater 3-5A 4-2 48.52 925,909 12,280 668 27 - - East Forsyth 8-5A 5-1 45.78 922,398 6,998 305 9 - - Dutchtown 4-5A 4-3 41.66 972,309 2,356 53 2 - - Centennial 6-5A 3-3 42.53 560,698 1,391 38 - - - M.L. King 4-5A 5-2 38.89 559,856 470 11 - - - St. Pius X 6-5A 3-2 38.53 210,511 139 4 - - - Evans 1-5A 3-3 40.73 57,017 56 2 - - - Lithia Springs 3-5A 3-2 36.80 47,719 18 1 - - - Harris County 3-5A 2-4 37.88 57,479 16 1 - - - Sprayberry 6-5A 2-4 41.05 10,985 9 1 - - - Allatoona 7-5A 1-5 40.49 13,079 9 - - - - Winder-Barrow 8-5A 2-4 33.79 13,530 3 - - - - Maynard Jackson 5-5A 2-4 36.63 3,402 3 - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-5A 2-4 37.25 8,184 2 - - - - Eastside 4-5A 3-3 31.51 11,304 - - - - - Chattahoochee 6-5A 3-2 27.80 3,155 - - - - - Drew 4-5A 3-4 19.80 2,648 - - - - - Druid Hills 5-5A 3-3 22.78 895 - - - - - Starr's Mill 3-5A 0-5 33.10 55 - - - - - Madison County 8-5A 2-4 27.47 34 - - - - - Locust Grove 2-5A 1-6 37.98 14 - - - - - Wayne County 1-5A 1-5 29.63 8 - - - - - Banneker 5-5A 2-4 28.86 - - - - - - Union Grove 2-5A 1-5 23.06 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-5A 0-6 18.78 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 4-5A 2-4 13.20 - - - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-5A 1-6 6.19 - - - - - - Northview 6-5A 2-4 5.12 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-5A 0-6 -4.55 - - - - - - Groves 1-5A 0-6 -11.90 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 8-5A 1-5 -26.55 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-5A 0-7 -59.51 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 North Oconee 9-1 8-5A 423,427 991,656 999,925 1,000,000 - 691,768 2 Blessed Trinity 10-0 6-5A 309,707 999,869 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 985,946 3 Cartersville 10-0 7-5A 239,189 999,857 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 990,986 4 Tucker 10-0 5-5A 24,931 975,104 999,445 1,000,000 - 807,646 5 Cass 9-1 7-5A 221 854,196 992,952 1,000,000 - 91 6 Benedictine 9-1 1-5A 3 704,109 986,263 1,000,000 - 544,965 7 Central (Carrollton) 8-2 3-5A - 740,388 975,625 1,000,000 - 760,617 8 Dalton 7-3 7-5A 2,505 755,059 989,570 1,000,000 - 3,956 9 Mays 9-1 5-5A 1 312,610 922,518 999,991 9 126,917 10 Marist 8-2 6-5A - 121,935 933,869 999,913 87 10,357 11 Stockbridge 8-2 4-5A - 11,572 802,820 999,911 89 765,916 12 Cedartown 7-3 7-5A 16 134,088 680,518 999,999 1 4,967 13 Jefferson 7-3 8-5A - 229,008 911,194 999,982 18 301,129 14 Jones County 7-3 2-5A - 11 761,038 998,644 1,356 760,832 15 Flowery Branch 6-4 8-5A - 2,605 229,533 982,985 17,015 1,356 16 Ware County 7-3 1-5A - 115,268 739,682 999,279 721 398,860 17 LaGrange 7-3 3-5A - 23,415 501,485 998,076 1,924 194,487 18 Ola 8-2 2-5A - - 232,912 996,390 3,610 159,582 19 Richmond Academy 7-3 1-5A - 176 183,643 975,073 24,927 - 20 Griffin 7-3 3-5A - 15,072 242,528 995,258 4,742 44,876 21 Jonesboro 7-3 4-5A - 2 226,195 991,984 8,016 226,068 22 Whitewater 7-3 3-5A - 3 32,815 925,909 74,091 - 23 Southwest DeKalb 6-4 5-5A - 10,550 241,741 979,987 20,013 56,230 24 Centennial 6-4 6-5A - - 1,455 560,698 439,302 - 25 Statesboro 6-4 1-5A - 124 71,321 892,359 107,641 - 26 Villa Rica 6-4 7-5A - 1,827 114,899 955,342 44,658 - 27 East Forsyth 6-4 8-5A - 1,455 58,716 922,398 77,602 5,729 28 Jenkins 5-5 1-5A - 28 57,273 724,154 275,846 56,175 29 Perry 5-5 2-5A - - 38,767 680,077 319,923 38,577 30 Dutchtown 7-3 4-5A - - - 972,309 27,691 - 31 Cambridge 5-5 6-5A - - 3,662 812,650 187,350 3,521 32 Lithonia 4-6 5-5A - - 13,631 883,831 116,169 9,186 33 M.L. King 6-4 4-5A - - 8,015 559,856 440,144 8,015 34 Warner Robins 5-5 2-5A - 13 45,310 752,926 247,074 41,009 35 Harris County 4-6 3-5A - - - 57,479 942,521 - 36 Allatoona 2-8 7-5A - - - 13,079 986,921 - 37 Drew 5-5 4-5A - - - 2,648 997,352 - 38 Eastside 5-5 4-5A - - 1 11,304 988,696 1 39 Sprayberry 3-7 6-5A - - 93 10,985 989,015 93 40 St. Pius X 3-7 6-5A - - 527 210,511 789,489 83 41 Locust Grove 3-7 2-5A - - - 14 999,986 - 42 Evans 4-6 1-5A - - - 57,017 942,983 - 43 Lithia Springs 4-6 3-5A - - 18 47,719 952,281 18 44 Maynard Jackson 3-7 5-5A - - 21 3,402 996,598 21 45 Winder-Barrow 3-7 8-5A - - 16 13,530 986,470 16 46 Chattahoochee 4-6 6-5A - - - 3,155 996,845 - 47 Woodland (Cartersville) 2-8 7-5A - - - 8,184 991,816 - 48 Wayne County 2-8 1-5A - - - 8 999,992 - 49 Druid Hills 3-7 5-5A - - - 895 999,105 - 50 Banneker 3-7 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Madison County 2-8 8-5A - - 2 34 999,966 2 52 Union Grove 2-8 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Mundy's Mill 2-8 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Starr's Mill 0-10 3-5A - - 2 55 999,945 2 55 Arabia Mountain 2-8 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Groves 0-10 1-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Eagle's Landing 0-10 2-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 58 Forest Park 0-10 4-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 59 Northview 4-6 6-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 60 Johnson (Gainesville) 4-6 8-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - 61 Cross Keys 0-10 5-5A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 4A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Troup Peach County Sandy Creek Cairo Troup First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Peach County Baldwin Sandy Creek Monroe Area Peach County Douglass Mary Persons Baldwin Sandy Creek North Hall Howard Monroe Area #1 2 77.44 6-0 Peach County #32 35 33.16 1-5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #17 7 61.65 4-2 Douglass #16 17 48.07 5-1 Dougherty #9 9 56.79 3-3 Mary Persons #24 22 43.33 4-2 Adairsville #25 16 48.43 3-3 Spalding #8 8 59.25 5-1 Baldwin #5 1 86.33 7-0 Sandy Creek #28 30 35.62 3-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #21 26 40.54 4-2 Harlem #12 20 45.41 4-2 North Hall #13 23 41.29 5-1 White County #20 10 54.73 4-2 Howard #29 38 28.11 3-3 Shaw #4 6 66.80 6-0 Monroe Area Cairo Stephenson West Laurens Troup Cairo Hampton Calhoun Stephenson Westover West Laurens Northwest Whitfield Troup #3 4 72.86 6-0 Cairo #30 25 40.85 2-4 Cherokee Bluff #19 11 52.12 3-3 Oconee County #14 13 51.04 4-2 Hampton #11 12 51.56 2-4 Calhoun #22 27 40.45 5-1 Woodland (Stockbridge) #27 28 39.34 2-4 Bainbridge #6 5 66.84 5-1 Stephenson #7 14 49.29 5-1 Westover #26 21 44.68 3-3 Spencer #23 24 40.92 3-3 Gilmer #10 15 49.00 3-3 West Laurens #15 18 47.48 5-1 Northwest Whitfield #18 19 45.75 3-3 North Clayton #31 29 38.03 1-5 New Hampstead #2 3 73.01 6-0 Troup Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 4-4A 7-0 86.33 1,000,000 988,287 895,905 701,940 578,450 0.73 Peach County 2-4A 6-0 77.44 1,000,000 961,355 841,791 440,301 204,036 3.90 Troup 2-4A 6-0 73.01 1,000,000 933,978 745,758 318,423 96,042 9.41 Cairo 1-4A 6-0 72.86 1,000,000 930,155 733,692 360,541 94,559 9.58 Monroe Area 8-4A 6-0 66.80 1,000,000 866,550 253,804 79,075 14,074 70.05 Stephenson 5-4A 5-1 66.84 1,000,000 806,588 233,315 66,152 10,298 96.11 Douglass 5-4A 4-2 61.65 1,000,000 284,069 75,626 11,399 1,175 850.06 Baldwin 2-4A 5-1 59.25 1,000,000 587,483 90,404 12,848 943 1,059.45 Mary Persons 2-4A 3-3 56.79 999,998 288,653 38,053 4,142 249 4,015.06 Howard 2-4A 4-2 54.73 1,000,000 134,838 15,956 1,497 73 13,697.63 Westover 1-4A 5-1 49.29 1,000,000 288,671 17,047 901 26 38,460.54 Calhoun 7-4A 2-4 51.56 999,734 128,883 11,635 624 21 47,618.05 Hampton 4-4A 4-2 51.04 999,985 85,410 6,570 442 16 62,499.00 Oconee County 8-4A 3-3 52.12 999,409 77,646 7,157 533 10 99,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-4A 5-1 47.48 999,999 92,629 5,139 203 7 142,856.14 Dougherty 1-4A 5-1 48.07 1,000,000 116,692 7,065 250 6 166,665.67 Spalding 2-4A 3-3 48.43 998,734 78,818 4,881 183 6 166,665.67 West Laurens 3-4A 3-3 49.00 999,218 90,539 6,596 299 5 199,999.00 North Hall 6-4A 4-2 45.41 995,937 35,589 1,835 58 2 499,999.00 North Clayton 4-4A 3-3 45.75 999,870 30,842 2,203 54 1 999,999.00 White County 6-4A 5-1 41.29 999,996 47,521 1,247 23 1 999,999.00 Spencer 1-4A 3-3 44.68 992,409 39,944 1,522 49 - - Adairsville 7-4A 4-2 43.33 998,713 27,132 928 32 - - Gilmer 6-4A 3-3 40.92 993,346 20,927 491 11 - - Harlem 3-4A 4-2 40.54 952,673 14,429 397 8 - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 4-4A 5-1 40.45 999,857 20,628 518 7 - - Bainbridge 1-4A 2-4 39.34 913,553 9,251 139 3 - - Cherokee Bluff 8-4A 2-4 40.85 552,429 1,939 141 1 - - New Hampstead 3-4A 1-5 38.03 351,814 1,650 46 1 - - Heritage (Ringgold) 7-4A 3-3 35.62 994,117 5,878 74 - - - Long County 3-4A 1-4 34.94 324,590 724 21 - - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-4A 1-5 33.16 520,776 229 16 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-4A 2-4 33.18 315,055 501 9 - - - East Jackson 8-4A 2-4 33.42 324,491 355 8 - - - Liberty County 3-4A 3-3 33.58 418,217 623 7 - - - Pickens 6-4A 2-4 31.80 306,285 260 3 - - - Shaw 1-4A 3-3 28.11 592,690 223 1 - - - Westside (Macon) 2-4A 2-4 29.36 186,161 61 - - - - Windsor Forest 3-4A 3-2 26.05 98,760 25 - - - - Monroe 1-4A 1-4 26.78 118,242 21 - - - - McDonough 4-4A 3-4 26.38 29,105 2 - - - - East Hall 8-4A 2-4 22.32 20,575 2 - - - - Columbus 1-4A 2-4 10.52 2,190 - - - - - Dawson County 6-4A 0-6 19.68 529 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-4A 1-5 16.03 425 - - - - - Luella 4-4A 1-5 13.41 69 - - - - - Fayette County 4-4A 1-6 14.84 23 - - - - - Riverdale 4-4A 2-5 13.42 16 - - - - - Upson-Lee 2-4A 0-6 18.89 9 - - - - - Hardaway 1-4A 0-5 1.41 1 - - - - - North Springs 5-4A 1-5 19.30 - - - - - - West Hall 8-4A 2-4 0.91 - - - - - - Salem 5-4A 1-5 -0.05 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-4A 2-4 -6.27 - - - - - - Chestatee 6-4A 0-6 -13.63 - - - - - - Stone Mountain 5-4A 1-6 -27.43 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-4A 1-6 -37.55 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Peach County 10-0 2-4A 512,802 999,804 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 570,979 2 Troup 9-1 2-4A 409,546 999,494 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 412,301 3 Cairo 10-0 1-4A 66,820 999,968 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 964,431 4 Monroe Area 10-0 8-4A 4,652 997,774 999,982 1,000,000 - 873,926 5 Sandy Creek 10-0 4-4A 45 999,994 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 987,120 6 Stephenson 9-1 5-4A - 821,796 986,682 1,000,000 - 633,746 7 Westover 9-1 1-4A - 628,720 960,248 1,000,000 - 302 8 Baldwin 7-3 2-4A 6,135 614,546 930,959 1,000,000 - 6,710 9 Mary Persons 6-4 2-4A - 171,003 600,184 999,998 2 36 10 West Laurens 7-3 3-4A - 11,526 746,287 999,218 782 744,003 11 Calhoun 6-4 7-4A - 21,567 569,077 999,734 266 556,527 12 North Hall 8-2 6-4A - 1,569 452,891 995,937 4,063 451,228 13 White County 8-2 6-4A - 179,013 727,468 999,996 4 431,553 14 Hampton 7-3 4-4A - 7,906 704,888 999,985 15 12,880 15 Northwest Whitfield 8-2 7-4A - 146,322 756,786 999,999 1 366,122 16 Dougherty 7-3 1-4A - 167,353 695,348 1,000,000 - 35,263 17 Douglass 7-3 5-4A - 133,159 790,431 1,000,000 - 347,684 18 North Clayton 7-3 4-4A - 1 254,214 999,870 130 - 19 Oconee County 6-4 8-4A - 382 115,840 999,409 591 112,698 20 Howard 5-5 2-4A - 35,950 403,658 1,000,000 - 9,974 21 Harlem 7-3 3-4A - 272 193,967 952,673 47,327 193,306 22 Woodland (Stockbridge) 7-3 4-4A - 32,959 376,506 999,857 143 - 23 Gilmer 6-4 6-4A - 12 125,274 993,346 6,654 65,485 24 Adairsville 7-3 7-4A - 599 179,533 998,713 1,287 47,959 25 Spalding 5-5 2-4A - 27,730 216,357 998,734 1,266 - 26 Spencer 6-4 1-4A - - 49,231 992,409 7,591 - 27 Bainbridge 4-6 1-4A - - 272 913,553 86,447 4 28 Heritage (Ringgold) 4-6 7-4A - 581 36,099 994,117 5,883 29,390 29 Shaw 5-5 1-4A - - 4 592,690 407,310 - 30 Cherokee Bluff 5-5 8-4A - - 12,026 552,429 447,571 12,026 31 New Hampstead 4-6 3-4A - - 667 351,814 648,186 667 32 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 4-6 4-4A - - - 520,776 479,224 - 33 Westside (Macon) 3-7 2-4A - - 1 186,161 813,839 - 34 East Jackson 3-7 8-4A - - 1,347 324,491 675,509 1,347 35 McDonough 4-6 4-4A - - - 29,105 970,895 - 36 Southeast Bulloch 4-6 3-4A - - 39 315,055 684,945 39 37 Liberty County 4-6 3-4A - - 50,042 418,217 581,783 50,042 38 Long County 3-7 3-4A - - 11,717 324,590 675,410 11,708 39 Pickens 3-7 6-4A - - 51,529 306,285 693,715 51,529 40 Columbus 3-7 1-4A - - - 2,190 997,810 - 41 East Hall 3-7 8-4A - - 3 20,575 979,425 3 42 Monroe 2-8 1-4A - - - 118,242 881,758 - 43 Ridgeland 2-8 7-4A - - 2 425 999,575 2 44 Windsor Forest 3-7 3-4A - - 236 98,760 901,240 235 45 Dawson County 1-9 6-4A - - 205 529 999,471 205 46 Upson-Lee 0-10 2-4A - - - 9 999,991 - 47 Luella 1-9 4-4A - - - 69 999,931 - 48 Riverdale 2-8 4-4A - - - 16 999,984 - 49 North Springs 2-8 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Fayette County 1-9 4-4A - - - 23 999,977 - 51 West Hall 2-8 8-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Hardaway 0-10 1-4A - - - 1 999,999 - 53 Southeast Whitfield 2-8 7-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Chestatee 0-10 6-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Salem 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Clarkston 1-9 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - 57 Stone Mountain 2-8 5-4A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 3A 7A

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Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal Final Toombs County KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Toombs County Pierce County Columbia KIPP Atlanta Collegiate First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Toombs County Lumpkin County Pierce County Rockmart Toombs County Appling County Hephzibah Lumpkin County Pierce County Worth County Stephens County Rockmart #1 1 79.11 6-0 Toombs County #32 43 15.60 3-3 Tattnall County #17 16 48.34 3-3 Burke County #16 9 52.29 6-0 Appling County #9 11 50.82 5-1 Hephzibah #24 29 32.52 2-4 Jackson #25 31 30.98 4-2 Pike County #8 14 49.12 4-1 Lumpkin County #5 5 59.38 5-1 Pierce County #28 30 32.01 3-3 Carver (Atlanta) #21 15 48.53 2-3 Worth County #12 20 41.81 4-2 Lamar County #13 12 49.84 4-2 Stephens County #20 27 35.16 3-3 Miller Grove #29 34 24.89 0-5 North Murray #4 8 54.56 3-2 Rockmart Hart County Columbia Northeast KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Hart County Hapeville Charter Crisp County Columbia Northeast Ringgold Thomson KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #3 4 60.37 6-1 Hart County #30 36 20.08 2-4 Beach #19 23 36.45 3-3 Haralson County #14 7 55.85 2-3 Hapeville Charter #11 10 51.86 4-1 Crisp County #22 18 43.31 3-2 Elbert County #27 21 40.57 3-3 Morgan County #6 3 66.25 4-2 Columbia #7 6 57.72 5-1 Northeast #26 13 49.26 1-5 Carver (Columbus) #23 28 34.36 3-3 Callaway #10 19 42.56 6-0 Ringgold #15 25 35.72 5-1 LaFayette #18 17 45.05 1-4 Thomson #31 22 40.50 3-3 Washington County #2 2 70.23 5-1 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County 3-3A 6-0 79.11 1,000,000 981,442 926,858 860,652 692,818 0.44 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-3A 5-1 70.23 1,000,000 935,889 789,354 619,219 202,185 3.95 Columbia 6-3A 4-2 66.25 1,000,000 864,463 472,347 188,780 56,372 16.74 Hart County 8-3A 6-1 60.37 1,000,000 779,885 447,548 124,081 20,277 48.32 Pierce County 3-3A 5-1 59.38 1,000,000 701,660 361,225 66,602 12,472 79.18 Northeast 2-3A 5-1 57.72 1,000,000 679,021 239,671 50,986 7,224 137.43 Rockmart 7-3A 3-2 54.56 1,000,000 583,195 214,878 27,425 3,191 312.38 Hapeville Charter 6-3A 2-3 55.85 1,000,000 346,335 141,299 19,632 2,504 398.36 Appling County 3-3A 6-0 52.29 1,000,000 286,767 66,089 8,808 738 1,354.01 Crisp County 1-3A 4-1 51.86 999,882 245,223 59,155 7,464 616 1,622.38 Hephzibah 4-3A 5-1 50.82 1,000,000 306,158 60,753 7,335 559 1,787.91 Lumpkin County 8-3A 4-1 49.12 999,991 299,378 68,250 6,934 384 2,603.17 Stephens County 8-3A 4-2 49.84 999,921 193,277 42,823 4,301 276 3,622.19 Worth County 1-3A 2-3 48.53 994,920 101,550 19,700 1,773 103 9,707.74 Carver (Columbus) 1-3A 1-5 49.26 830,317 57,838 10,170 1,305 96 10,415.67 Burke County 4-3A 3-3 48.34 999,621 72,346 16,356 1,689 91 10,988.01 Ringgold 7-3A 6-0 42.56 1,000,000 245,507 30,423 1,572 43 23,254.81 Thomson 4-3A 1-4 45.05 989,161 60,737 9,121 544 18 55,554.56 Elbert County 8-3A 3-2 43.31 996,519 54,435 6,892 332 13 76,922.08 Lamar County 2-3A 4-2 41.81 999,609 66,663 7,763 326 13 76,922.08 Morgan County 8-3A 3-3 40.57 862,749 26,296 2,547 59 4 249,999.00 Washington County 4-3A 3-3 40.50 959,474 25,844 2,054 82 3 333,332.33 LaFayette 7-3A 5-1 35.72 999,984 27,779 1,896 44 - - Haralson County 5-3A 3-3 36.45 999,891 14,942 1,043 22 - - Miller Grove 6-3A 3-3 35.16 994,048 12,334 588 9 - - Carver (Atlanta) 6-3A 3-3 32.01 788,992 3,928 169 6 - - Franklin County 8-3A 3-3 36.17 473,535 4,302 211 5 - - Sumter County 1-3A 2-4 35.70 190,604 1,137 82 5 - - Callaway 2-3A 3-3 34.36 973,483 9,635 356 4 - - Pike County 2-3A 4-2 30.98 989,099 5,300 169 2 - - Jackson 2-3A 2-4 32.52 726,651 4,254 145 1 - - Temple 5-3A 2-4 29.18 383,619 621 15 1 - - Westside (Augusta) 4-3A 2-3 30.55 320,814 1,135 41 - - - Union County 7-3A 1-5 23.29 318,779 199 5 - - - Beach 3-3A 2-4 20.08 416,379 112 3 - - - North Murray 7-3A 0-5 24.89 281,412 294 1 - - - Murray County 7-3A 4-2 16.76 473,183 43 - - - - Tattnall County 3-3A 3-3 15.60 447,104 39 - - - - Coahulla Creek 7-3A 3-3 17.38 190,429 20 - - - - McNair 6-3A 2-3 16.63 100,483 9 - - - - Central (Macon) 2-3A 3-3 16.70 97,443 3 - - - - Rutland 2-3A 2-4 18.01 42,123 3 - - - - South Atlanta 6-3A 4-2 13.59 71,321 1 - - - - Therrell 5-3A 2-4 19.53 1,503 1 - - - - Brantley County 3-3A 2-4 10.71 73,281 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-3A 1-5 6.61 11,211 - - - - - Sonoraville 7-3A 1-5 14.82 1,537 - - - - - Islands 3-3A 3-3 4.47 380 - - - - - Cedar Grove 6-3A 0-6 15.05 314 - - - - - Kendrick 1-3A 2-3 6.81 232 - - - - - Southwest 2-3A 0-6 10.72 2 - - - - - Butler 4-3A 3-3 -2.75 - - - - - - Towers 6-3A 2-5 -5.18 - - - - - - Redan 6-3A 1-5 -7.40 - - - - - - Jordan 1-3A 1-5 -14.76 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-3A 0-6 -21.19 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Toombs County 10-0 3-3A 743,334 999,997 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 984,358 2 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 9-1 5-3A 250,657 986,507 999,975 1,000,000 - 621,104 3 Hart County 9-1 8-3A 3,532 902,518 998,954 1,000,000 - 383,409 4 Rockmart 8-2 7-3A - 758,414 993,771 1,000,000 - 826,193 5 Pierce County 9-1 3-3A - 669,410 999,642 1,000,000 - 3,747 6 Columbia 8-2 6-3A - 901,385 999,848 1,000,000 - 995,431 7 Northeast 9-1 2-3A - 860,399 999,211 1,000,000 - 980,837 8 Lumpkin County 8-2 8-3A 967 398,358 869,491 999,991 9 32,436 9 Hephzibah 9-1 4-3A - 276,373 901,857 1,000,000 - 687,487 10 Ringgold 9-1 7-3A 1,136 817,197 998,208 1,000,000 - 157,740 11 Crisp County 9-1 1-3A - 102,757 721,102 999,882 118 415,980 12 Lamar County 8-2 2-3A - 7,578 649,089 999,609 391 1,863 13 Stephens County 7-3 8-3A - 105,667 666,327 999,921 79 540,731 14 Hapeville Charter 7-3 6-3A - 1,855 941,843 1,000,000 - 3,004 15 LaFayette 8-2 7-3A - 27,717 747,191 999,984 16 16,062 16 Appling County 8-2 3-3A 371 165,842 950,983 1,000,000 - 11,895 17 Burke County 7-3 4-3A - - 327,946 999,621 379 180,252 18 Thomson 5-5 4-3A - - 132,823 989,161 10,839 80,437 19 Haralson County 4-6 5-3A - 249 79,259 999,891 109 - 20 Miller Grove 6-4 6-3A - - 2,658 994,048 5,952 1,080 21 Worth County 4-5 1-3A - 1,589 276,824 994,920 5,080 221,095 22 Elbert County 4-6 8-3A 3 15,568 212,297 996,519 3,481 29,832 23 Callaway 5-5 2-3A - - 9,493 973,483 26,517 7,096 24 Jackson 5-5 2-3A - - 166 726,651 273,349 5 25 Pike County 5-5 2-3A - 496 73,697 989,099 10,901 10,199 26 Carver (Columbus) 4-6 1-3A - - 339,878 830,317 169,683 339,878 27 Morgan County 4-6 8-3A - 123 28,357 862,749 137,251 6,335 28 Carver (Atlanta) 5-5 6-3A - - 485 788,992 211,008 484 29 North Murray 4-6 7-3A - - 1 281,412 718,588 1 30 Beach 5-5 3-3A - - - 416,379 583,621 - 31 Washington County 4-6 4-3A - 1 53,463 959,474 40,526 50,700 32 Tattnall County 4-6 3-3A - - 1 447,104 552,896 - 33 Union County 3-7 7-3A - - 1 318,779 681,221 - 34 McNair 4-6 6-3A - - 1 100,483 899,517 1 35 Westside (Augusta) 4-6 4-3A - - 1,159 320,814 679,186 1,124 36 Rutland 4-6 2-3A - - - 42,123 957,877 - 37 Murray County 4-6 7-3A - - 23 473,183 526,817 1 38 Temple 2-8 5-3A - - 78 383,619 616,381 - 39 Franklin County 3-7 8-3A - - 656 473,535 526,465 92 40 Sumter County 3-7 1-3A - - 23,046 190,604 809,396 23,046 41 Coahulla Creek 3-7 7-3A - - 189 190,429 809,571 1 42 Brantley County 3-7 3-3A - - - 73,281 926,719 - 43 South Atlanta 4-6 6-3A - - 4 71,321 928,679 - 44 Therrell 2-8 5-3A - - - 1,503 998,497 - 45 Central (Macon) 3-7 2-3A - - - 97,443 902,557 - 46 Kendrick 3-7 1-3A - - 1 232 999,768 1 47 Islands 3-7 3-3A - - - 380 999,620 - 48 Johnson (Savannah) 2-8 3-3A - - - 11,211 988,789 - 49 Sonoraville 1-9 7-3A - - 2 1,537 998,463 2 50 Cedar Grove 1-9 6-3A - - - 314 999,686 - 51 Butler 3-7 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Southwest 0-10 2-3A - - - 2 999,998 - 53 Redan 1-9 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Cross Creek 0-10 4-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 55 Towers 5-5 6-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - 56 Jordan 3-7 1-3A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class 2A 7A

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Semifinal Final Heard County Jeff Davis Jeff Davis Dublin Bleckley County Heard County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jeff Davis Fitzgerald Bremen Dublin Jeff Davis Cook Commerce Fitzgerald Bremen Putnam County Dodge County Dublin #1 2 66.03 5-0 Jeff Davis #32 28 20.46 1-4 Bacon County #17 12 48.34 2-3 Cook #16 24 29.41 3-3 Pepperell #9 8 54.80 5-0 Commerce #24 30 19.21 2-4 Mount Zion (Carrollton) #25 22 30.65 2-4 Vidalia #8 7 57.07 5-1 Fitzgerald #5 6 62.15 6-0 Bremen #28 27 23.05 2-4 Gordon Lee #21 26 27.39 2-3 Dade County #12 19 37.98 5-1 Putnam County #13 13 46.20 3-2 Dodge County #20 20 33.56 3-2 Rabun County #29 16 39.72 1-5 Brooks County #4 3 65.81 4-1 Dublin Bleckley County Berrien Thomasville Heard County Bleckley County Swainsboro Berrien Jasper County Thomasville Model Laney Heard County #3 5 63.39 5-1 Bleckley County #30 21 31.52 2-4 East Laurens #19 14 44.93 2-4 Swainsboro #14 18 38.64 5-1 Screven County #11 9 51.20 5-1 Berrien #22 25 28.74 2-4 Fannin County #27 31 17.37 4-2 Washington #6 10 51.01 4-2 Jasper County #7 4 63.61 5-1 Thomasville #26 33 9.15 3-3 Glenn Hills #23 17 39.71 5-1 ACE Charter #10 11 49.95 5-1 Model #15 15 40.59 2-4 Laney #18 23 29.81 5-1 Social Circle #31 34 7.90 3-3 Coosa #2 1 75.19 6-0 Heard County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Heard County 6-2A 6-0 75.19 1,000,000 985,654 888,087 739,310 585,306 0.71 Dublin 2-2A 4-1 65.81 1,000,000 938,909 654,987 327,346 118,976 7.41 Jeff Davis 1-2A 5-0 66.03 1,000,000 928,090 607,945 298,648 114,753 7.71 Bleckley County 2-2A 5-1 63.39 1,000,000 917,910 569,512 234,646 70,638 13.16 Thomasville 1-2A 5-1 63.61 1,000,000 858,344 424,187 183,631 56,193 16.80 Bremen 6-2A 6-0 62.15 1,000,000 886,324 421,368 135,994 41,574 23.05 Fitzgerald 1-2A 5-1 57.07 1,000,000 624,425 165,561 40,605 7,535 131.71 Commerce 8-2A 5-0 54.80 1,000,000 569,640 101,787 19,700 3,108 320.75 Jasper County 4-2A 4-2 51.01 1,000,000 447,757 60,029 8,569 829 1,205.27 Berrien 1-2A 5-1 51.20 1,000,000 257,568 38,446 5,081 574 1,741.16 Model 6-2A 5-1 49.95 1,000,000 241,262 30,169 3,754 330 3,029.30 Cook 1-2A 2-3 48.34 1,000,000 80,720 14,242 1,400 116 8,619.69 Dodge County 2-2A 3-2 46.20 1,000,000 69,935 9,379 657 38 26,314.79 Swainsboro 2-2A 2-4 44.93 1,000,000 48,487 5,703 360 19 52,630.58 Laney 4-2A 2-4 40.59 1,000,000 22,772 2,354 94 5 199,999.00 Screven County 3-2A 5-1 38.64 1,000,000 23,490 1,562 48 2 499,999.00 Brooks County 1-2A 1-5 39.72 999,441 18,247 915 30 2 499,999.00 ACE Charter 2-2A 5-1 39.71 1,000,000 20,158 1,452 72 1 999,999.00 Putnam County 4-2A 5-1 37.98 1,000,000 37,268 1,779 52 1 999,999.00 Social Circle 4-2A 5-1 29.81 1,000,000 4,444 113 1 - - East Laurens 2-2A 2-4 31.52 984,534 3,035 70 1 - - Vidalia 2-2A 2-4 30.65 999,547 2,834 44 1 - - Rabun County 8-2A 3-2 33.56 999,747 6,123 204 - - - Pepperell 6-2A 3-3 29.41 1,000,000 2,231 48 - - - Fannin County 7-2A 2-4 28.74 999,599 1,959 34 - - - Dade County 7-2A 2-3 27.39 999,767 1,481 21 - - - Gordon Lee 7-2A 2-4 23.05 986,982 519 2 - - - Mount Zion (Carrollton) 6-2A 2-4 19.21 999,992 263 - - - - Washington 5-2A 4-2 17.37 909,873 89 - - - - Bacon County 1-2A 1-4 20.46 153,829 23 - - - - Metter 3-2A 0-6 19.93 102,824 16 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-2A 3-3 9.15 711,793 9 - - - - Coosa 6-2A 3-3 7.90 918,310 6 - - - - Oglethorpe County 8-2A 1-4 11.74 482,537 6 - - - - Jefferson County 4-2A 2-4 6.81 494,216 2 - - - - Utopian Academy 5-2A 2-2 4.72 173,169 - - - - - Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-2A 1-4 -0.43 77,678 - - - - - Chattooga 7-2A 1-5 1.61 4,719 - - - - - Bryan County 3-2A 0-6 4.13 1,443 - - - - - Banks County 8-2A 3-4 7.32 - - - - - - Savannah 3-2A 0-6 -9.65 - - - - - - Gordon Central 7-2A 0-6 -18.45 - - - - - - Josey 4-2A 1-5 -19.35 - - - - - - Armuchee 6-2A 0-6 -24.72 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Jeff Davis 10-0 1-2A 236,774 950,968 999,960 1,000,000 - 520,010 2 Heard County 10-0 6-2A 595,942 997,678 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 854,676 3 Bleckley County 9-1 2-2A 31,030 991,835 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 30,383 4 Dublin 9-1 2-2A 43,585 991,609 999,994 1,000,000 - 956,433 5 Bremen 9-1 6-2A 61,929 992,270 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 141,197 6 Jasper County 8-2 4-2A - 653,307 998,247 1,000,000 - 684,017 7 Thomasville 8-2 1-2A 28,315 824,970 999,943 1,000,000 - 432,522 8 Fitzgerald 8-2 1-2A 2,390 604,478 995,195 1,000,000 - 35,805 9 Commerce 9-1 8-2A 29 714,877 999,592 1,000,000 - 169,103 10 Model 8-2 6-2A - 40,473 995,150 1,000,000 - 4,126 11 Berrien 7-3 1-2A 6 175,044 975,278 1,000,000 - 9,438 12 Putnam County 8-2 4-2A - 44,259 885,870 1,000,000 - 91,605 13 Dodge County 6-4 2-2A - 9,682 593,408 1,000,000 - 10,095 14 Screven County 8-2 3-2A - 580 815,497 1,000,000 - 16,574 15 Laney 6-4 4-2A - - 662,198 1,000,000 - 991 16 Pepperell 5-5 6-2A - 2 114,415 1,000,000 - 1 17 Cook 4-6 1-2A - 2,176 317,006 1,000,000 - 2,154 18 Social Circle 6-4 4-2A - 4,778 512,039 1,000,000 - 3,675 19 Swainsboro 4-6 2-2A - 22 259,099 1,000,000 - 2,745 20 Rabun County 6-4 8-2A - 7 45,374 999,747 253 2,283 21 Dade County 6-4 7-2A - - 270,030 999,767 233 270,025 22 Fannin County 6-4 7-2A - - 246,360 999,599 401 246,360 23 ACE Charter 5-5 2-2A - 985 275,060 1,000,000 - 317 24 Mount Zion (Carrollton) 4-6 6-2A - - 6,330 999,992 8 - 25 Vidalia 3-7 2-2A - - 387 999,547 453 - 26 Glenn Hills 4-6 4-2A - - 9 711,793 288,207 - 27 Washington 5-5 5-2A - - 1,111 909,873 90,127 1,110 28 Gordon Lee 4-6 7-2A - - 29,497 986,982 13,018 29,486 29 Brooks County 1-9 1-2A - - 2,798 999,441 559 71 30 East Laurens 2-8 2-2A - - 103 984,534 15,466 27 31 Coosa 3-7 6-2A - - - 918,310 81,690 - 32 Bacon County 1-8 1-2A - - - 153,829 846,171 - 33 Oglethorpe County 1-9 8-2A - - 1 482,537 517,463 - 34 Jefferson County 2-8 4-2A - - - 494,216 505,784 - 35 Metter 2-8 3-2A - - - 102,824 897,176 - 36 Utopian Academy 2-6 5-2A - - 1 173,169 826,831 1 37 Chattooga 2-8 7-2A - - 15 4,719 995,281 15 38 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 1-9 7-2A - - 32 77,678 922,322 32 39 Josey 1-9 4-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 40 Bryan County 1-9 3-2A - - 1 1,443 998,557 1 41 Armuchee 0-10 6-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 42 Savannah 0-10 3-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 43 Gordon Central 0-10 7-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - 44 Banks County 5-5 8-2A - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A 7A

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Semifinal Final Lincoln County Macon County Macon County Charlton County Lincoln County Taylor County First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Macon County Washington-Wilkes Randolph-Clay Charlton County Macon County Schley County Treutlen Washington-Wilkes Randolph-Clay Emanuel County Institute Charlton County Johnson County #1 3 43.38 5-0 Macon County #32 30 14.62 2-4 Dooly County #17 18 24.51 5-1 Schley County #16 21 22.37 5-1 Portal #9 16 27.76 5-1 Treutlen #24 28 17.11 6-1 Lake Oconee Academy #25 19 24.05 2-4 Manchester #8 9 35.93 5-1 Washington-Wilkes #5 8 39.49 6-0 Randolph-Clay #28 13 30.47 2-4 Early County #21 37 9.68 3-2 Chattahoochee County #12 11 35.43 2-4 Emanuel County Institute #13 4 42.99 4-1-1 Charlton County #20 22 22.34 1-4 Wheeler County #29 35 11.94 5-1 Claxton #4 1 45.00 5-0 Johnson County Lincoln County Bowdon Clinch County Taylor County Lincoln County Mitchell County McIntosh County Academy Bowdon Clinch County Trion Warren County Taylor County #3 2 44.36 4-2 Lincoln County #30 17 25.09 2-3 Irwin County #19 36 11.20 3-2 Georgia Military Prep #14 12 31.84 5-1 Mitchell County #11 15 29.01 3-3 McIntosh County Academy #22 27 18.16 2-4 Jenkins County #27 25 20.75 2-5 Miller County #6 5 42.37 3-3 Bowdon #7 6 41.72 4-2 Clinch County #26 26 20.53 3-2 Telfair County #23 24 20.97 4-2 Montgomery County #10 10 35.90 5-1 Trion #15 14 30.19 4-2 Warren County #18 20 23.88 3-3 Hawkinsville #31 23 21.49 2-4 Seminole County #2 7 41.46 5-1 Taylor County Playoff projections by team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Johnson County 5-1A 5-0 45.00 1,000,000 827,182 583,202 360,777 211,778 3.72 Macon County 6-1A 5-0 43.38 1,000,000 823,059 587,396 356,815 186,295 4.37 Lincoln County 8-1A 4-2 44.36 1,000,000 780,271 507,051 294,737 165,251 5.05 Taylor County 6-1A 5-1 41.46 1,000,000 774,026 483,871 249,642 116,017 7.62 Bowdon 7-1A 3-3 42.37 1,000,000 666,525 339,001 169,098 83,628 10.96 Charlton County 2-1A 4-1-1 42.99 1,000,000 588,421 313,023 157,476 81,587 11.26 Clinch County 2-1A 4-2 41.72 1,000,000 579,764 284,041 132,519 62,969 14.88 Randolph-Clay 1-1A 6-0 39.49 1,000,000 638,658 293,881 123,871 50,063 18.97 Washington-Wilkes 8-1A 5-1 35.93 1,000,000 460,386 160,211 50,025 15,240 64.62 Trion 7-1A 5-1 35.90 1,000,000 446,347 150,090 46,614 13,972 70.57 Emanuel County Institute 3-1A 2-4 35.43 999,021 251,703 84,926 23,806 7,014 141.57 Mitchell County 2-1A 5-1 31.84 1,000,000 217,617 54,754 11,559 2,507 397.88 Warren County 8-1A 4-2 30.19 1,000,000 202,183 44,733 8,197 1,532 651.74 McIntosh County Academy 3-1A 3-3 29.01 999,702 160,579 31,880 5,140 850 1,175.47 Early County 1-1A 2-4 30.47 812,534 70,261 16,584 2,874 521 1,918.39 Treutlen 4-1A 5-1 27.76 999,795 128,542 22,714 3,282 439 2,276.90 Schley County 6-1A 5-1 24.51 1,000,000 79,175 10,893 1,092 98 10,203.08 Hawkinsville 4-1A 3-3 23.88 997,220 51,155 6,652 586 61 16,392.44 Irwin County 2-1A 2-3 25.09 925,801 32,614 4,304 404 56 17,856.14 Manchester 7-1A 2-4 24.05 984,964 36,367 4,097 376 41 24,389.24 Portal 3-1A 5-1 22.37 999,975 48,770 5,333 429 33 30,302.03 Wheeler County 4-1A 1-4 22.34 894,737 22,467 2,365 159 16 62,499.00 Telfair County 4-1A 3-2 20.53 937,892 21,599 1,971 132 10 99,999.00 Montgomery County 3-1A 4-2 20.97 997,195 27,606 2,503 170 8 124,999.00 Seminole County 1-1A 2-4 21.49 902,518 18,682 1,796 109 6 166,665.67 Miller County 1-1A 2-5 20.75 810,464 13,234 1,082 61 4 249,999.00 Lake Oconee Academy 8-1A 6-1 17.11 1,000,000 11,207 640 23 2 499,999.00 Jenkins County 5-1A 2-4 18.16 879,542 8,931 573 19 1 999,999.00 Claxton 3-1A 5-1 11.94 989,979 2,918 99 1 1 999,999.00 Dooly County 4-1A 2-4 14.62 422,007 1,828 84 2 - - Greene County 8-1A 1-5 14.49 225,129 851 34 2 - - Glascock County 5-1A 2-4 13.20 678,774 2,159 78 1 - - Chattahoochee County 6-1A 3-2 9.68 995,189 2,038 56 1 - - Georgia Military Prep 5-1A 3-2 11.20 850,612 1,910 56 1 - - Wilkinson County 5-1A 2-3 12.00 331,242 707 16 - - - Turner County 4-1A 1-5 12.06 67,283 164 9 - - - B.E.S.T. Academy 7-1A 4-2 5.28 212,441 92 1 - - - Marion County 6-1A 2-4 -0.60 46,180 1 - - - - Pelham 1-1A 1-5 2.89 1,548 1 - - - - Terrell County 1-1A 3-3 -2.90 27,711 - - - - - Hancock Central 5-1A 1-4 -4.66 9,361 - - - - - Central (Talbotton) 6-1A 3-3 -27.04 434 - - - - - Wilcox County 4-1A 0-6 -0.32 283 - - - - - Lanier County 2-1A 0-6 2.25 239 - - - - - Twiggs County 5-1A 1-5 -9.92 223 - - - - - Atkinson County 2-1A 0-6 -4.11 5 - - - - - Baconton Charter 1-1A 5-1 14.75 - - - - - - Calhoun County 1-1A 2-5 2.28 - - - - - - Towns County 8-1A 4-3 -3.16 - - - - - - Pataula Charter 1-1A 3-3 -7.51 - - - - - - Crawford County 6-1A 0-6 -22.00 - - - - - - Greenville 7-1A 1-4 -25.80 - - - - - - Scintilla Charter Academy 2-1A 0-4 -28.17 - - - - - - Southwest Georgia STEM 1-1A 1-4 -43.56 - - - - - - Playoff seeding projections Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion. PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 1 Macon County 10-0 6-1A 867,862 999,133 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 907,087 2 Taylor County 9-1 6-1A 99,499 998,464 999,997 1,000,000 - 70,007 3 Lincoln County 8-2 8-1A 9,128 867,517 994,321 1,000,000 - 716,111 4 Johnson County 10-0 5-1A 18,720 994,091 999,932 1,000,000 - 959,921 5 Randolph-Clay 10-0 1-1A 1,282 841,628 990,814 1,000,000 - 763,357 6 Bowdon 7-3 7-1A 1 652,689 975,336 1,000,000 - 715,687 7 Clinch County 8-2 2-1A - 418,992 920,427 1,000,000 - 496,277 8 Washington-Wilkes 8-2 8-1A 2,871 578,636 957,586 1,000,000 - 185,696 9 Treutlen 9-1 4-1A - 121,692 670,641 999,795 205 190,080 10 Trion 8-2 7-1A 145 450,027 971,122 1,000,000 - 252,376 11 McIntosh County Academy 6-4 3-1A 1 163,487 645,478 999,702 298 282,026 12 Emanuel County Institute 6-4 3-1A - 11,481 649,878 999,021 979 594,128 13 Charlton County 7-2-1 2-1A - 341,694 872,695 1,000,000 - 442,025 14 Mitchell County 7-3 2-1A 38 167,364 775,553 1,000,000 - 59,031 15 Warren County 6-4 8-1A 89 235,982 771,724 1,000,000 - 94,035 16 Portal 7-3 3-1A 7 61,598 476,500 999,975 25 69,399 17 Schley County 7-3 6-1A 357 75,700 725,042 1,000,000 - 22,626 18 Hawkinsville 6-4 4-1A - 3,581 477,277 997,220 2,780 434,726 19 Georgia Military Prep 7-3 5-1A - - 3,207 850,612 149,388 1,295 20 Wheeler County 5-5 4-1A - 1 98,121 894,737 105,263 56,616 21 Chattahoochee County 6-4 6-1A - 181 71,636 995,189 4,811 273 22 Jenkins County 5-5 5-1A - - 34,004 879,542 120,458 34,003 23 Montgomery County 5-5 3-1A - 13,805 189,759 997,195 2,805 50,873 24 Lake Oconee Academy 6-4 8-1A - 1,046 60,599 1,000,000 - 3,927 25 Manchester 4-6 7-1A - 388 42,813 984,964 15,036 31,720 26 Telfair County 6-4 4-1A - 89 310,816 937,892 62,108 308,205 27 Miller County 5-5 1-1A - - - 810,464 189,536 - 28 Early County 4-6 1-1A - - 192,262 812,534 187,466 192,255 29 Claxton 5-5 3-1A - 718 37,668 989,979 10,021 3,574 30 Irwin County 4-5 2-1A - - 19,277 925,801 74,199 2,667 31 Seminole County 3-7 1-1A - 16 48,007 902,518 97,482 44,382 32 Dooly County 3-7 4-1A - - 7,088 422,007 577,993 5,589 33 Greene County 2-8 8-1A - - 236 225,129 774,871 231 34 B.E.S.T. Academy 5-5 7-1A - - 219 212,441 787,559 217 35 Wilkinson County 4-6 5-1A - - 4,653 331,242 668,758 4,653 36 Glascock County 3-7 5-1A - - 515 678,774 321,226 128 37 Marion County 2-8 6-1A - - 7 46,180 953,820 7 38 Pelham 2-8 1-1A - - 5 1,548 998,452 5 39 Terrell County 3-7 1-1A - - 1 27,711 972,289 1 40 Crawford County 1-9 6-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 41 Hancock Central 2-8 5-1A - - - 9,361 990,639 - 42 Central (Talbotton) 3-7 6-1A - - - 434 999,566 - 43 Lanier County 1-9 2-1A - - - 239 999,761 - 44 Turner County 1-9 4-1A - - 4,780 67,283 932,717 4,780 45 Wilcox County 0-10 4-1A - - 4 283 999,717 4 46 Greenville 2-8 7-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 47 Twiggs County 1-9 5-1A - - - 223 999,777 - 48 Atkinson County 0-10 2-1A - - - 5 999,995 - 49 Baconton Charter 8-2 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 50 Towns County 5-5 8-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 51 Calhoun County 3-7 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 52 Pataula Charter 4-4 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 53 Scintilla Charter Academy 1-6 2-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - 54 Southwest Georgia STEM 1-8 1-1A - - - - 1,000,000 - Private 7A

6A

5A

4A

3A

2A

1A

Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.