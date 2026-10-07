AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: Private championship a toss-up between 3 teams

Simulation highlights effect of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
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Prince Avenue Christian wide receiver Hudson Hill (2) runs after a catch during the first half against Callaway in their game in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August, 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Prince Avenue Christian won 40-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Prince Avenue Christian wide receiver Hudson Hill (2) runs after a catch during the first half against Callaway in their game in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August, 13, 2025, in Marietta, Ga. Prince Avenue Christian won 40-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)
AJC
By Loren Maxwell
11 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class 7A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Buford
Carrollton
Buford
North Gwinnett
Newton
Carrollton
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Valdosta
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Valdosta
Parkview
Buford
Lowndes
North Cobb
Grayson
McEachern
North Gwinnett
#1
4
93.28
6-0
Valdosta
#32
36
48.72
3-3
Paulding County
#17
13
75.28
6-1
Brookwood
#16
11
76.52
5-2
Parkview
#9
1
101.30
5-0
Buford
#24
19
67.45
5-2
Camden County
#25
28
59.79
3-3
Hillgrove
#8
14
73.27
6-0
Lowndes
#5
9
78.49
4-1
North Cobb
#28
33
54.64
3-3
North Atlanta
#21
17
70.32
4-2
Archer
#12
8
81.12
3-3
Grayson
#13
16
70.83
4-2
McEachern
#20
21
66.33
2-4
Lambert
#29
26
61.75
3-3
North Forsyth
#4
5
90.37
6-0
North Gwinnett
Newton
Westlake
Peachtree Ridge
Carrollton
Newton
Harrison
Westlake
Colquitt County
Peachtree Ridge
East Coweta
Richmond Hill
Carrollton
#3
3
97.18
6-0
Newton
#30
32
54.71
2-4
Collins Hill
#19
25
63.27
4-2
Harrison
#14
27
60.95
6-0
South Forsyth
#11
6
82.33
5-1
Westlake
#22
23
64.06
3-3
Walton
#27
22
65.11
4-2
South Gwinnett
#6
7
82.25
4-2
Colquitt County
#7
10
78.37
6-0
Peachtree Ridge
#26
24
63.91
3-3
Marietta
#23
15
71.19
3-2
Douglas County
#10
12
75.49
5-1
East Coweta
#15
18
69.97
5-1
Richmond Hill
#18
20
67.31
4-2
North Paulding
#31
35
52.09
3-2
Dacula
#2
2
98.29
6-0
Carrollton

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Buford8-7A5-0101.301,000,000935,075610,947442,474295,2772.39
Carrollton2-7A6-098.291,000,000947,823799,066462,668269,6612.71
Newton4-7A6-097.181,000,000941,640753,467425,957230,9773.33
Valdosta1-7A6-093.281,000,000915,080538,379360,989132,0646.57
North Gwinnett7-7A6-090.371,000,000836,992588,720205,10060,08715.64
Colquitt County1-7A4-282.251,000,000552,657175,84631,1614,402226.17
Westlake2-7A5-182.331,000,000362,72090,67718,9482,687371.16
Grayson4-7A3-381.121,000,000340,59783,06814,1371,750570.43
North Cobb5-7A4-178.491,000,000401,34783,94410,9901,082923.21
Peachtree Ridge7-7A6-078.371,000,000377,75485,36810,9661,020979.39
East Coweta2-7A5-175.491,000,000308,89351,1405,6303562,807.99
Parkview7-7A5-276.521,000,00095,63021,6082,6242144,671.90
Brookwood7-7A6-175.281,000,000161,82330,0532,8791735,779.35
Lowndes1-7A6-073.271,000,000242,10734,9872,7831626,171.84
McEachern3-7A4-270.83999,997129,62012,5747822835,713.29
Richmond Hill1-7A5-169.971,000,000134,35014,5367892147,618.05
Archer4-7A4-270.32999,91158,0836,7043341566,665.67
Douglas County2-7A3-271.19999,97558,9245,8223791471,427.57
Camden County1-7A5-267.451,000,00040,5423,5231526166,665.67
North Paulding5-7A4-267.31999,86227,4882,732981999,999.00
Lambert6-7A2-466.33948,28923,1851,499431999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-7A4-265.11998,04024,3151,402321999,999.00
Marietta5-7A3-363.91968,35513,443619271999,999.00
Harrison3-7A4-263.27998,36216,9481,06719--
Walton5-7A3-364.06986,95319,87293919--
North Forsyth6-7A3-361.75894,6297,3542909--
South Forsyth6-7A6-060.95998,92511,1805395--
Hillgrove3-7A3-359.79959,6215,8731994--
Etowah5-7A5-159.09821,5774,3511521--
North Atlanta3-7A3-354.64833,3951,748331--
West Forsyth6-7A2-459.20489,1321,55374---
Dacula8-7A3-252.09674,4884489---
Norcross7-7A3-355.93180,6762096---
Collins Hill8-7A2-454.71293,8221326---
Denmark6-7A3-352.49274,9051474---
Kennesaw Mountain3-7A4-140.49258,870101---
Paulding County5-7A3-348.72331,02382----
Mill Creek8-7A2-447.7643,6785----
Campbell3-7A2-341.9622,941-----
Rockdale County4-7A3-337.0817,583-----
Pebblebrook3-7A2-439.414,720-----
Cherokee5-7A1-539.07266-----
Duluth7-7A0-633.894-----
Wheeler5-7A0-531.911-----
Northgate2-7A0-637.58------
Central Gwinnett8-7A1-531.47------
Forsyth Central6-7A0-623.27------
Discovery8-7A0-622.45------
Seckinger8-7A0-619.07------
Berkmar7-7A0-7-9.48------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Valdosta10-01-7A936,673999,958999,9991,000,000-744,965
2Carrollton10-02-7A18,076997,567999,9591,000,000-847,923
3Newton10-04-7A43,313999,349999,9931,000,000-898,900
4North Gwinnett10-07-7A87942,630995,7301,000,000-739,903
5North Cobb9-15-7A-501,108896,0491,000,000-685,302
6Colquitt County7-31-7A129622,487933,6331,000,000-209,874
7Peachtree Ridge9-17-7A8544,031958,8291,000,000-157,059
8Lowndes8-21-7A1,283497,647891,6041,000,000-29,479
9Buford10-08-7A-493,524998,8541,000,000-997,674
10East Coweta7-32-7A98527,409938,2061,000,000-22,295
11Westlake8-22-7A-232,934800,8691,000,000-120,115
12Grayson6-44-7A-122,048782,8851,000,000-87,370
13McEachern8-23-7A-43,912892,891999,9973868,417
14South Forsyth10-06-7A-3,163505,521998,9251,075497,278
15Richmond Hill6-41-7A333340,544782,4191,000,000-10,715
16Parkview7-37-7A-17,055419,7631,000,000-58,121
17Brookwood7-37-7A-72,937618,5291,000,000-44,862
18North Paulding7-35-7A-182276,663999,862138272,933
19Harrison7-33-7A-14135,825998,3621,638124,216
20Lambert6-46-7A--133,391948,28951,711133,391
21Archer6-44-7A-2,882149,645999,911899,509
22Walton6-45-7A--61,789986,95313,04724,207
23Douglas County5-52-7A-8,914142,785999,975259,667
24Camden County5-61-7A-29,151244,5581,000,000-4,967
25Hillgrove6-43-7A--4,763959,62140,3793,688
26Marietta6-45-7A--673968,35531,645565
27South Gwinnett5-54-7A-53139,617998,0401,9604,221
28North Atlanta6-43-7A--3,118833,395166,6053,118
29North Forsyth5-56-7A--93,889894,629105,37193,853
30Collins Hill5-58-7A--1,110293,822706,1781,110
31Dacula6-48-7A--926674,488325,512926
32Paulding County5-55-7A---331,023668,977-
33Etowah5-55-7A-2319,121821,577178,42316,993
34West Forsyth4-66-7A--238,637489,132510,868238,637
35Norcross4-67-7A--55180,676819,32455
36Rockdale County3-74-7A---17,583982,417-
37Denmark3-76-7A--36,841274,905725,09536,841
38Pebblebrook3-73-7A--164,720995,28016
39Campbell3-73-7A--43722,941977,059437
40Kennesaw Mountain4-63-7A--118258,870741,130108
41Mill Creek3-78-7A--29043,678956,322290
42Cherokee2-85-7A---266999,734-
43Central Gwinnett3-78-7A----1,000,000-
44Northgate0-102-7A----1,000,000-
45Duluth1-97-7A---4999,996-
46Wheeler0-105-7A---1999,999-
47Discovery1-98-7A----1,000,000-
48Forsyth Central0-106-7A----1,000,000-
49Berkmar0-107-7A----1,000,000-
50Seckinger0-108-7A----1,000,000-

Class 6A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomas County Central
Lee County
Thomas County Central
Coffee
Gainesville
Lee County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Thomas County Central
Creekside
Coffee
East Paulding
Thomas County Central
Roswell
Milton
Creekside
Coffee
Lassiter
Bradwell Institute
East Paulding
#1
1
112.93
6-0
Thomas County Central
#32
36
41.54
3-4
Alexander
#17
14
63.50
5-1
Kell
#16
8
77.76
4-2
Roswell
#9
9
76.72
5-1
Milton
#24
34
43.63
3-3
Cedar Shoals
#25
31
45.61
3-3
Mountain View
#8
6
81.73
5-1
Creekside
#5
4
87.85
5-1
Coffee
#28
32
44.19
4-2
Northside (Columbus)
#21
19
57.83
5-1
Lassiter
#12
17
58.60
5-1
Heritage (Conyers)
#13
23
55.83
4-2
Bradwell Institute
#20
30
47.95
4-2
Shiloh
#29
24
53.82
3-3
Brunswick
#4
7
78.06
5-0
East Paulding
Jackson County
Gainesville
Hughes
Lee County
Jackson County
Woodward Academy
Gainesville
Sequoyah
Clarke Central
Hughes
Houston County
Lee County
#3
11
74.44
6-0
Jackson County
#30
27
52.50
4-2
Creekview
#19
18
58.57
4-1
Woodward Academy
#14
26
53.59
3-3
Habersham Central
#11
3
91.27
4-2
Gainesville
#22
13
64.11
3-3
Tift County
#27
44
36.97
5-1
Dunwoody
#6
5
84.39
5-1
Sequoyah
#7
15
61.64
5-1
Clarke Central
#26
20
56.90
2-4
Newnan
#23
22
55.93
3-3
New Manchester
#10
12
72.33
5-1
Hughes
#15
16
60.70
4-2
Effingham County
#18
10
74.51
3-2
Houston County
#31
33
43.85
2-4
Glynn Academy
#2
2
95.34
5-1
Lee County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomas County Central2-6A6-0112.931,000,000994,468976,017950,184875,0770.14
Lee County2-6A5-195.341,000,000950,166788,733636,06087,30410.45
Gainesville7-6A4-291.271,000,000710,139290,375144,43516,55959.39
Coffee2-6A5-187.851,000,000900,293649,36685,40812,72677.58
Sequoyah6-6A5-184.391,000,000695,261353,28482,2804,588216.96
Creekside3-6A5-181.731,000,000598,099181,06338,5551,646606.53
East Paulding5-6A5-078.061,000,000819,966275,39715,7079651,035.27
Jackson County8-6A6-074.441,000,000707,037247,38823,1533982,511.56
Roswell7-6A4-277.761,000,000358,55658,4528,2983303,029.30
Milton7-6A5-176.721,000,000379,61160,3278,2962643,786.88
Hughes3-6A5-172.331,000,000305,54351,7234,0737114,083.51
Houston County2-6A3-274.51999,854142,19237,5543,0876814,704.88
Clarke Central8-6A5-161.641,000,000155,18811,0161742499,999.00
Tift County2-6A3-364.11970,42143,5594,485871999,999.00
Woodward Academy3-6A4-158.57999,31220,8021,233151999,999.00
Kell6-6A5-163.50999,99743,5163,734106--
Effingham County1-6A4-260.70998,88628,3852,27136--
Heritage (Conyers)4-6A5-158.60999,99945,2563,50324--
Lassiter6-6A5-157.83944,35316,8887967--
Bradwell Institute1-6A4-255.83999,62624,8881,3105--
New Manchester5-6A3-355.93988,37612,2076175--
Newnan3-6A2-456.90934,99113,1344872--
Habersham Central8-6A3-353.59994,70717,5804332--
Lanier7-6A2-456.3080,437345161--
Brunswick1-6A3-353.82779,7165,186197---
Creekview6-6A4-252.50913,1734,905124---
Shiloh4-6A4-247.95999,8852,31031---
Veterans2-6A4-249.70499,64596222---
Northside (Warner Robins)2-6A2-353.6970,07726712---
Rome6-6A0-650.16166,0963489---
Cedar Shoals8-6A3-343.63712,4895545---
Loganville8-6A3-342.35598,5313575---
Mountain View8-6A3-345.61651,3467624---
South Effingham1-6A5-139.38555,3551274---
Northside (Columbus)3-6A4-244.19716,6346103---
Dunwoody4-6A5-136.97888,5601661---
Glynn Academy1-6A2-443.85245,6291261---
Walnut Grove8-6A3-340.67500,8391241---
Hiram5-6A2-439.38325,037701---
Alexander5-6A3-441.54118,17218----
McIntosh3-6A1-438.71100,73914----
Lovejoy3-6A2-440.4942,29711----
Greenbrier1-6A2-438.3311,9323----
Pope6-6A3-335.061,5801----
Decatur4-6A2-422.2588,833-----
South Cobb5-6A4-131.4855,784-----
Chamblee4-6A3-317.6544,967-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-6A2-419.11958-----
Morrow3-6A2-325.84451-----
Woodstock6-6A1-540.18158-----
Tri-Cities3-6A2-323.66104-----
Grovetown1-6A1-529.9443-----
Alpharetta7-6A2-432.525-----
South Paulding5-6A0-529.774-----
Chapel Hill5-6A1-530.441-----
Apalachee8-6A1-527.361-----
River Ridge6-6A0-622.80------
Lakeside (Evans)1-6A0-619.38------
Alcovy4-6A1-517.55------
Johns Creek7-6A1-416.19------
Osborne5-6A1-410.71------
Midtown4-6A0-62.72------
Riverwood7-6A0-51.95------
Meadowcreek4-6A1-50.50------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Thomas County Central10-02-6A849,6091,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-993,932
2Lee County9-12-6A116,253999,9891,000,0001,000,000-334
3Jackson County10-08-6A32,983999,8541,000,0001,000,000-825,144
4East Paulding10-05-6A8999,6041,000,0001,000,000-995,321
5Coffee8-22-6A1,145992,537999,9761,000,000-5,291
6Sequoyah9-16-6A-846,961993,7861,000,000-904,029
7Clarke Central8-28-6A-670,094978,4161,000,000-173,446
8Creekside9-13-6A-751,390989,5661,000,000-798,106
9Milton8-27-6A-201,218907,2081,000,000-66,055
10Hughes8-23-6A-241,940950,1681,000,000-191,231
11Gainesville8-27-6A-47,390978,0621,000,000-932,936
12Heritage (Conyers)9-14-6A-36934,116999,9991933,232
13Bradwell Institute8-21-6A--748,087999,62637432,015
14Habersham Central6-48-6A-80,777548,405994,7075,2931,002
15Effingham County8-21-6A--850,452998,8861,114850,420
16Roswell7-37-6A-136,044899,1281,000,000-1,009
17Kell8-26-6A-19,971573,072999,997391,668
18Houston County5-52-6A29,280272,507999,854146443
19Woodward Academy7-33-6A-2,910116,127999,31268810,663
20Shiloh8-24-6A--67,430999,88511536,203
21Lassiter8-26-6A-220,113944,35355,6473,936
22Tift County5-52-6A-110,864970,42129,579-
23New Manchester7-35-6A--3,759988,37611,6243,663
24Cedar Shoals5-58-6A--1,286712,489287,511406
25Mountain View6-48-6A--159651,346348,654-
26Newnan5-53-6A--451934,99165,009-
27Dunwoody7-34-6A--30,631888,560111,44030,565
28Northside (Columbus)6-43-6A--410716,634283,366-
29Brunswick6-41-6A--117,025779,716220,284117,023
30Creekview6-46-6A--573913,17386,827366
31Glynn Academy5-51-6A--13245,629754,37113
32Alexander5-55-6A--944118,172881,828944
33Loganville4-68-6A--4,757598,531401,4692
34Lanier5-57-6A---80,437919,563-
35Veterans4-62-6A--128499,645500,355-
36Decatur4-64-6A---88,833911,167-
37Lovejoy4-63-6A---42,297957,703-
38South Effingham5-51-6A-21,941555,355444,645456
39Rome3-76-6A---166,096833,904-
40Walnut Grove3-78-6A--292500,839499,161-
41Hiram4-65-6A--8325,037674,9638
42Northside (Warner Robins)2-82-6A--270,077929,923-
43Lakeside (Atlanta)4-64-6A---958999,042-
44McIntosh3-73-6A---100,739899,261-
45Chamblee4-64-6A---44,967955,033-
46Greenbrier3-71-6A--7011,932988,06870
47Chapel Hill3-75-6A---1999,999-
48Woodstock2-86-6A---158999,842-
49Alpharetta3-77-6A---5999,995-
50South Cobb4-65-6A--6455,784944,21664
51Morrow3-73-6A---451999,549-
52Pope3-76-6A--11,580998,4201
53Grovetown2-81-6A--343999,9573
54Alcovy3-74-6A----1,000,000-
55South Paulding2-85-6A---4999,996-
56Johns Creek2-87-6A----1,000,000-
57Tri-Cities2-83-6A---104999,896-
58Apalachee1-98-6A---1999,999-
59Midtown1-94-6A----1,000,000-
60Osborne1-95-6A----1,000,000-
61Lakeside (Evans)0-101-6A----1,000,000-
62Meadowcreek1-94-6A----1,000,000-
63River Ridge0-106-6A----1,000,000-
64Riverwood0-107-6A----1,000,000-

Class 5A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Cartersville
Tucker
North Oconee
Tucker
Cartersville
Blessed Trinity
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Oconee
Dalton
Cass
Tucker
North Oconee
Ware County
Mays
Dalton
Cass
Cedartown
Jefferson
Tucker
#1
4
71.72
5-1
North Oconee
#32
21
55.35
1-4
Lithonia
#17
11
62.92
4-2
LaGrange
#16
10
64.95
4-2
Ware County
#9
14
61.22
6-0
Mays
#24
32
42.53
3-3
Centennial
#25
26
49.77
4-2
Statesboro
#8
16
60.97
5-1
Dalton
#5
13
62.28
6-1
Cass
#28
17
57.41
3-3
Jenkins
#21
28
49.24
4-2
Jonesboro
#12
20
55.44
5-1
Cedartown
#13
12
62.78
4-2
Jefferson
#20
22
55.12
5-1
Griffin
#29
18
57.35
2-4
Perry
#4
3
76.78
5-0
Tucker
Cartersville
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Blessed Trinity
Cartersville
Jones County
Stockbridge
Benedictine
Central (Carrollton)
Marist
Ola
Blessed Trinity
#3
1
91.94
6-0
Cartersville
#30
33
41.66
4-3
Dutchtown
#19
24
52.68
4-2
Richmond Academy
#14
9
66.45
4-3
Jones County
#11
15
61.21
4-2
Stockbridge
#22
29
48.52
4-2
Whitewater
#27
31
45.78
5-1
East Forsyth
#6
6
69.02
5-1
Benedictine
#7
5
71.50
4-2
Central (Carrollton)
#26
25
52.02
5-2
Villa Rica
#23
19
57.33
4-2
Southwest DeKalb
#10
7
68.49
3-2
Marist
#15
30
47.86
3-3
Flowery Branch
#18
8
66.74
5-2
Ola
#31
27
49.60
3-3
Cambridge
#2
2
79.45
6-0
Blessed Trinity

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Cartersville7-5A6-091.941,000,000976,489941,154846,753743,4150.35
Blessed Trinity6-5A6-079.451,000,000888,143755,727421,708129,5376.72
Tucker5-5A5-076.781,000,000850,030638,406289,50369,53213.38
North Oconee8-5A5-171.721,000,000752,225515,573180,38026,85336.24
Central (Carrollton)3-5A4-271.501,000,000693,603239,86673,80012,43579.42
Benedictine1-5A5-169.021,000,000615,412194,66754,3906,838145.24
Marist6-5A3-268.49999,913449,232127,93532,8074,049245.97
Jones County2-5A4-366.45998,644198,99375,31516,2921,584630.31
Ola2-5A5-266.74996,390170,58861,02313,6201,317758.30
Ware County1-5A4-264.95999,279241,29662,06012,3141,071932.71
Cass7-5A6-162.281,000,000444,27794,53316,1179931,006.05
Jefferson8-5A4-262.78999,982272,86952,6049,6876121,632.99
Dalton7-5A5-160.971,000,000365,38565,57710,3475031,987.07
Mays5-5A6-061.22999,991248,27848,7297,6464382,282.11
LaGrange3-5A4-262.92998,076143,11634,7935,6734022,486.56
Stockbridge4-5A4-261.21999,911197,93737,7354,6002843,520.13
Southwest DeKalb5-5A4-257.33979,98764,0038,8618643231,249.00
Jenkins1-5A3-357.41724,15443,4506,1016242539,999.00
Cedartown7-5A5-155.44999,999100,52511,4748962343,477.26
Perry2-5A2-457.35680,07737,4945,6835312343,477.26
Griffin3-5A5-155.12995,25853,9886,5455041190,908.09
Lithonia5-5A1-455.35883,83129,8393,3192417142,856.14
Warner Robins2-5A5-254.83752,92630,1912,9052256166,665.67
Richmond Academy1-5A4-252.68975,07330,9943,1271875199,999.00
Villa Rica7-5A5-252.02955,34225,1101,8971111999,999.00
Jonesboro4-5A4-249.24991,98416,9051,165531999,999.00
Statesboro1-5A4-249.77892,35914,908929461999,999.00
Cambridge6-5A3-349.60812,6509,997672331999,999.00
Flowery Branch8-5A3-347.86982,98510,973541101999,999.00
Whitewater3-5A4-248.52925,90912,28066827--
East Forsyth8-5A5-145.78922,3986,9983059--
Dutchtown4-5A4-341.66972,3092,356532--
Centennial6-5A3-342.53560,6981,39138---
M.L. King4-5A5-238.89559,85647011---
St. Pius X6-5A3-238.53210,5111394---
Evans1-5A3-340.7357,017562---
Lithia Springs3-5A3-236.8047,719181---
Harris County3-5A2-437.8857,479161---
Sprayberry6-5A2-441.0510,98591---
Allatoona7-5A1-540.4913,0799----
Winder-Barrow8-5A2-433.7913,5303----
Maynard Jackson5-5A2-436.633,4023----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-5A2-437.258,1842----
Eastside4-5A3-331.5111,304-----
Chattahoochee6-5A3-227.803,155-----
Drew4-5A3-419.802,648-----
Druid Hills5-5A3-322.78895-----
Starr's Mill3-5A0-533.1055-----
Madison County8-5A2-427.4734-----
Locust Grove2-5A1-637.9814-----
Wayne County1-5A1-529.638-----
Banneker5-5A2-428.86------
Union Grove2-5A1-523.06------
Eagle's Landing2-5A0-618.78------
Mundy's Mill4-5A2-413.20------
Arabia Mountain4-5A1-66.19------
Northview6-5A2-45.12------
Forest Park4-5A0-6-4.55------
Groves1-5A0-6-11.90------
Johnson (Gainesville)8-5A1-5-26.55------
Cross Keys5-5A0-7-59.51------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1North Oconee9-18-5A423,427991,656999,9251,000,000-691,768
2Blessed Trinity10-06-5A309,707999,8691,000,0001,000,000-985,946
3Cartersville10-07-5A239,189999,8571,000,0001,000,000-990,986
4Tucker10-05-5A24,931975,104999,4451,000,000-807,646
5Cass9-17-5A221854,196992,9521,000,000-91
6Benedictine9-11-5A3704,109986,2631,000,000-544,965
7Central (Carrollton)8-23-5A-740,388975,6251,000,000-760,617
8Dalton7-37-5A2,505755,059989,5701,000,000-3,956
9Mays9-15-5A1312,610922,518999,9919126,917
10Marist8-26-5A-121,935933,869999,9138710,357
11Stockbridge8-24-5A-11,572802,820999,91189765,916
12Cedartown7-37-5A16134,088680,518999,99914,967
13Jefferson7-38-5A-229,008911,194999,98218301,129
14Jones County7-32-5A-11761,038998,6441,356760,832
15Flowery Branch6-48-5A-2,605229,533982,98517,0151,356
16Ware County7-31-5A-115,268739,682999,279721398,860
17LaGrange7-33-5A-23,415501,485998,0761,924194,487
18Ola8-22-5A--232,912996,3903,610159,582
19Richmond Academy7-31-5A-176183,643975,07324,927-
20Griffin7-33-5A-15,072242,528995,2584,74244,876
21Jonesboro7-34-5A-2226,195991,9848,016226,068
22Whitewater7-33-5A-332,815925,90974,091-
23Southwest DeKalb6-45-5A-10,550241,741979,98720,01356,230
24Centennial6-46-5A--1,455560,698439,302-
25Statesboro6-41-5A-12471,321892,359107,641-
26Villa Rica6-47-5A-1,827114,899955,34244,658-
27East Forsyth6-48-5A-1,45558,716922,39877,6025,729
28Jenkins5-51-5A-2857,273724,154275,84656,175
29Perry5-52-5A--38,767680,077319,92338,577
30Dutchtown7-34-5A---972,30927,691-
31Cambridge5-56-5A--3,662812,650187,3503,521
32Lithonia4-65-5A--13,631883,831116,1699,186
33M.L. King6-44-5A--8,015559,856440,1448,015
34Warner Robins5-52-5A-1345,310752,926247,07441,009
35Harris County4-63-5A---57,479942,521-
36Allatoona2-87-5A---13,079986,921-
37Drew5-54-5A---2,648997,352-
38Eastside5-54-5A--111,304988,6961
39Sprayberry3-76-5A--9310,985989,01593
40St. Pius X3-76-5A--527210,511789,48983
41Locust Grove3-72-5A---14999,986-
42Evans4-61-5A---57,017942,983-
43Lithia Springs4-63-5A--1847,719952,28118
44Maynard Jackson3-75-5A--213,402996,59821
45Winder-Barrow3-78-5A--1613,530986,47016
46Chattahoochee4-66-5A---3,155996,845-
47Woodland (Cartersville)2-87-5A---8,184991,816-
48Wayne County2-81-5A---8999,992-
49Druid Hills3-75-5A---895999,105-
50Banneker3-75-5A----1,000,000-
51Madison County2-88-5A--234999,9662
52Union Grove2-82-5A----1,000,000-
53Mundy's Mill2-84-5A----1,000,000-
54Starr's Mill0-103-5A--255999,9452
55Arabia Mountain2-84-5A----1,000,000-
56Groves0-101-5A----1,000,000-
57Eagle's Landing0-102-5A----1,000,000-
58Forest Park0-104-5A----1,000,000-
59Northview4-66-5A----1,000,000-
60Johnson (Gainesville)4-68-5A----1,000,000-
61Cross Keys0-105-5A----1,000,000-

Class 4A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Troup
Peach County
Sandy Creek
Cairo
Troup
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Peach County
Baldwin
Sandy Creek
Monroe Area
Peach County
Douglass
Mary Persons
Baldwin
Sandy Creek
North Hall
Howard
Monroe Area
#1
2
77.44
6-0
Peach County
#32
35
33.16
1-5
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#17
7
61.65
4-2
Douglass
#16
17
48.07
5-1
Dougherty
#9
9
56.79
3-3
Mary Persons
#24
22
43.33
4-2
Adairsville
#25
16
48.43
3-3
Spalding
#8
8
59.25
5-1
Baldwin
#5
1
86.33
7-0
Sandy Creek
#28
30
35.62
3-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#21
26
40.54
4-2
Harlem
#12
20
45.41
4-2
North Hall
#13
23
41.29
5-1
White County
#20
10
54.73
4-2
Howard
#29
38
28.11
3-3
Shaw
#4
6
66.80
6-0
Monroe Area
Cairo
Stephenson
West Laurens
Troup
Cairo
Hampton
Calhoun
Stephenson
Westover
West Laurens
Northwest Whitfield
Troup
#3
4
72.86
6-0
Cairo
#30
25
40.85
2-4
Cherokee Bluff
#19
11
52.12
3-3
Oconee County
#14
13
51.04
4-2
Hampton
#11
12
51.56
2-4
Calhoun
#22
27
40.45
5-1
Woodland (Stockbridge)
#27
28
39.34
2-4
Bainbridge
#6
5
66.84
5-1
Stephenson
#7
14
49.29
5-1
Westover
#26
21
44.68
3-3
Spencer
#23
24
40.92
3-3
Gilmer
#10
15
49.00
3-3
West Laurens
#15
18
47.48
5-1
Northwest Whitfield
#18
19
45.75
3-3
North Clayton
#31
29
38.03
1-5
New Hampstead
#2
3
73.01
6-0
Troup

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek4-4A7-086.331,000,000988,287895,905701,940578,4500.73
Peach County2-4A6-077.441,000,000961,355841,791440,301204,0363.90
Troup2-4A6-073.011,000,000933,978745,758318,42396,0429.41
Cairo1-4A6-072.861,000,000930,155733,692360,54194,5599.58
Monroe Area8-4A6-066.801,000,000866,550253,80479,07514,07470.05
Stephenson5-4A5-166.841,000,000806,588233,31566,15210,29896.11
Douglass5-4A4-261.651,000,000284,06975,62611,3991,175850.06
Baldwin2-4A5-159.251,000,000587,48390,40412,8489431,059.45
Mary Persons2-4A3-356.79999,998288,65338,0534,1422494,015.06
Howard2-4A4-254.731,000,000134,83815,9561,4977313,697.63
Westover1-4A5-149.291,000,000288,67117,0479012638,460.54
Calhoun7-4A2-451.56999,734128,88311,6356242147,618.05
Hampton4-4A4-251.04999,98585,4106,5704421662,499.00
Oconee County8-4A3-352.12999,40977,6467,1575331099,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-4A5-147.48999,99992,6295,1392037142,856.14
Dougherty1-4A5-148.071,000,000116,6927,0652506166,665.67
Spalding2-4A3-348.43998,73478,8184,8811836166,665.67
West Laurens3-4A3-349.00999,21890,5396,5962995199,999.00
North Hall6-4A4-245.41995,93735,5891,835582499,999.00
North Clayton4-4A3-345.75999,87030,8422,203541999,999.00
White County6-4A5-141.29999,99647,5211,247231999,999.00
Spencer1-4A3-344.68992,40939,9441,52249--
Adairsville7-4A4-243.33998,71327,13292832--
Gilmer6-4A3-340.92993,34620,92749111--
Harlem3-4A4-240.54952,67314,4293978--
Woodland (Stockbridge)4-4A5-140.45999,85720,6285187--
Bainbridge1-4A2-439.34913,5539,2511393--
Cherokee Bluff8-4A2-440.85552,4291,9391411--
New Hampstead3-4A1-538.03351,8141,650461--
Heritage (Ringgold)7-4A3-335.62994,1175,87874---
Long County3-4A1-434.94324,59072421---
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-4A1-533.16520,77622916---
Southeast Bulloch3-4A2-433.18315,0555019---
East Jackson8-4A2-433.42324,4913558---
Liberty County3-4A3-333.58418,2176237---
Pickens6-4A2-431.80306,2852603---
Shaw1-4A3-328.11592,6902231---
Westside (Macon)2-4A2-429.36186,16161----
Windsor Forest3-4A3-226.0598,76025----
Monroe1-4A1-426.78118,24221----
McDonough4-4A3-426.3829,1052----
East Hall8-4A2-422.3220,5752----
Columbus1-4A2-410.522,190-----
Dawson County6-4A0-619.68529-----
Ridgeland7-4A1-516.03425-----
Luella4-4A1-513.4169-----
Fayette County4-4A1-614.8423-----
Riverdale4-4A2-513.4216-----
Upson-Lee2-4A0-618.899-----
Hardaway1-4A0-51.411-----
North Springs5-4A1-519.30------
West Hall8-4A2-40.91------
Salem5-4A1-5-0.05------
Southeast Whitfield7-4A2-4-6.27------
Chestatee6-4A0-6-13.63------
Stone Mountain5-4A1-6-27.43------
Clarkston5-4A1-6-37.55------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Peach County10-02-4A512,802999,8041,000,0001,000,000-570,979
2Troup9-12-4A409,546999,4941,000,0001,000,000-412,301
3Cairo10-01-4A66,820999,9681,000,0001,000,000-964,431
4Monroe Area10-08-4A4,652997,774999,9821,000,000-873,926
5Sandy Creek10-04-4A45999,9941,000,0001,000,000-987,120
6Stephenson9-15-4A-821,796986,6821,000,000-633,746
7Westover9-11-4A-628,720960,2481,000,000-302
8Baldwin7-32-4A6,135614,546930,9591,000,000-6,710
9Mary Persons6-42-4A-171,003600,184999,998236
10West Laurens7-33-4A-11,526746,287999,218782744,003
11Calhoun6-47-4A-21,567569,077999,734266556,527
12North Hall8-26-4A-1,569452,891995,9374,063451,228
13White County8-26-4A-179,013727,468999,9964431,553
14Hampton7-34-4A-7,906704,888999,9851512,880
15Northwest Whitfield8-27-4A-146,322756,786999,9991366,122
16Dougherty7-31-4A-167,353695,3481,000,000-35,263
17Douglass7-35-4A-133,159790,4311,000,000-347,684
18North Clayton7-34-4A-1254,214999,870130-
19Oconee County6-48-4A-382115,840999,409591112,698
20Howard5-52-4A-35,950403,6581,000,000-9,974
21Harlem7-33-4A-272193,967952,67347,327193,306
22Woodland (Stockbridge)7-34-4A-32,959376,506999,857143-
23Gilmer6-46-4A-12125,274993,3466,65465,485
24Adairsville7-37-4A-599179,533998,7131,28747,959
25Spalding5-52-4A-27,730216,357998,7341,266-
26Spencer6-41-4A--49,231992,4097,591-
27Bainbridge4-61-4A--272913,55386,4474
28Heritage (Ringgold)4-67-4A-58136,099994,1175,88329,390
29Shaw5-51-4A--4592,690407,310-
30Cherokee Bluff5-58-4A--12,026552,429447,57112,026
31New Hampstead4-63-4A--667351,814648,186667
32Mount Zion (Jonesboro)4-64-4A---520,776479,224-
33Westside (Macon)3-72-4A--1186,161813,839-
34East Jackson3-78-4A--1,347324,491675,5091,347
35McDonough4-64-4A---29,105970,895-
36Southeast Bulloch4-63-4A--39315,055684,94539
37Liberty County4-63-4A--50,042418,217581,78350,042
38Long County3-73-4A--11,717324,590675,41011,708
39Pickens3-76-4A--51,529306,285693,71551,529
40Columbus3-71-4A---2,190997,810-
41East Hall3-78-4A--320,575979,4253
42Monroe2-81-4A---118,242881,758-
43Ridgeland2-87-4A--2425999,5752
44Windsor Forest3-73-4A--23698,760901,240235
45Dawson County1-96-4A--205529999,471205
46Upson-Lee0-102-4A---9999,991-
47Luella1-94-4A---69999,931-
48Riverdale2-84-4A---16999,984-
49North Springs2-85-4A----1,000,000-
50Fayette County1-94-4A---23999,977-
51West Hall2-88-4A----1,000,000-
52Hardaway0-101-4A---1999,999-
53Southeast Whitfield2-87-4A----1,000,000-
54Chestatee0-106-4A----1,000,000-
55Salem1-95-4A----1,000,000-
56Clarkston1-95-4A----1,000,000-
57Stone Mountain2-85-4A----1,000,000-

Class 3A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Toombs County
Pierce County
Columbia
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Toombs County
Lumpkin County
Pierce County
Rockmart
Toombs County
Appling County
Hephzibah
Lumpkin County
Pierce County
Worth County
Stephens County
Rockmart
#1
1
79.11
6-0
Toombs County
#32
43
15.60
3-3
Tattnall County
#17
16
48.34
3-3
Burke County
#16
9
52.29
6-0
Appling County
#9
11
50.82
5-1
Hephzibah
#24
29
32.52
2-4
Jackson
#25
31
30.98
4-2
Pike County
#8
14
49.12
4-1
Lumpkin County
#5
5
59.38
5-1
Pierce County
#28
30
32.01
3-3
Carver (Atlanta)
#21
15
48.53
2-3
Worth County
#12
20
41.81
4-2
Lamar County
#13
12
49.84
4-2
Stephens County
#20
27
35.16
3-3
Miller Grove
#29
34
24.89
0-5
North Murray
#4
8
54.56
3-2
Rockmart
Hart County
Columbia
Northeast
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Hart County
Hapeville Charter
Crisp County
Columbia
Northeast
Ringgold
Thomson
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#3
4
60.37
6-1
Hart County
#30
36
20.08
2-4
Beach
#19
23
36.45
3-3
Haralson County
#14
7
55.85
2-3
Hapeville Charter
#11
10
51.86
4-1
Crisp County
#22
18
43.31
3-2
Elbert County
#27
21
40.57
3-3
Morgan County
#6
3
66.25
4-2
Columbia
#7
6
57.72
5-1
Northeast
#26
13
49.26
1-5
Carver (Columbus)
#23
28
34.36
3-3
Callaway
#10
19
42.56
6-0
Ringgold
#15
25
35.72
5-1
LaFayette
#18
17
45.05
1-4
Thomson
#31
22
40.50
3-3
Washington County
#2
2
70.23
5-1
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-3A6-079.111,000,000981,442926,858860,652692,8180.44
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-3A5-170.231,000,000935,889789,354619,219202,1853.95
Columbia6-3A4-266.251,000,000864,463472,347188,78056,37216.74
Hart County8-3A6-160.371,000,000779,885447,548124,08120,27748.32
Pierce County3-3A5-159.381,000,000701,660361,22566,60212,47279.18
Northeast2-3A5-157.721,000,000679,021239,67150,9867,224137.43
Rockmart7-3A3-254.561,000,000583,195214,87827,4253,191312.38
Hapeville Charter6-3A2-355.851,000,000346,335141,29919,6322,504398.36
Appling County3-3A6-052.291,000,000286,76766,0898,8087381,354.01
Crisp County1-3A4-151.86999,882245,22359,1557,4646161,622.38
Hephzibah4-3A5-150.821,000,000306,15860,7537,3355591,787.91
Lumpkin County8-3A4-149.12999,991299,37868,2506,9343842,603.17
Stephens County8-3A4-249.84999,921193,27742,8234,3012763,622.19
Worth County1-3A2-348.53994,920101,55019,7001,7731039,707.74
Carver (Columbus)1-3A1-549.26830,31757,83810,1701,3059610,415.67
Burke County4-3A3-348.34999,62172,34616,3561,6899110,988.01
Ringgold7-3A6-042.561,000,000245,50730,4231,5724323,254.81
Thomson4-3A1-445.05989,16160,7379,1215441855,554.56
Elbert County8-3A3-243.31996,51954,4356,8923321376,922.08
Lamar County2-3A4-241.81999,60966,6637,7633261376,922.08
Morgan County8-3A3-340.57862,74926,2962,547594249,999.00
Washington County4-3A3-340.50959,47425,8442,054823333,332.33
LaFayette7-3A5-135.72999,98427,7791,89644--
Haralson County5-3A3-336.45999,89114,9421,04322--
Miller Grove6-3A3-335.16994,04812,3345889--
Carver (Atlanta)6-3A3-332.01788,9923,9281696--
Franklin County8-3A3-336.17473,5354,3022115--
Sumter County1-3A2-435.70190,6041,137825--
Callaway2-3A3-334.36973,4839,6353564--
Pike County2-3A4-230.98989,0995,3001692--
Jackson2-3A2-432.52726,6514,2541451--
Temple5-3A2-429.18383,619621151--
Westside (Augusta)4-3A2-330.55320,8141,13541---
Union County7-3A1-523.29318,7791995---
Beach3-3A2-420.08416,3791123---
North Murray7-3A0-524.89281,4122941---
Murray County7-3A4-216.76473,18343----
Tattnall County3-3A3-315.60447,10439----
Coahulla Creek7-3A3-317.38190,42920----
McNair6-3A2-316.63100,4839----
Central (Macon)2-3A3-316.7097,4433----
Rutland2-3A2-418.0142,1233----
South Atlanta6-3A4-213.5971,3211----
Therrell5-3A2-419.531,5031----
Brantley County3-3A2-410.7173,281-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-3A1-56.6111,211-----
Sonoraville7-3A1-514.821,537-----
Islands3-3A3-34.47380-----
Cedar Grove6-3A0-615.05314-----
Kendrick1-3A2-36.81232-----
Southwest2-3A0-610.722-----
Butler4-3A3-3-2.75------
Towers6-3A2-5-5.18------
Redan6-3A1-5-7.40------
Jordan1-3A1-5-14.76------
Cross Creek4-3A0-6-21.19------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Toombs County10-03-3A743,334999,9971,000,0001,000,000-984,358
2KIPP Atlanta Collegiate9-15-3A250,657986,507999,9751,000,000-621,104
3Hart County9-18-3A3,532902,518998,9541,000,000-383,409
4Rockmart8-27-3A-758,414993,7711,000,000-826,193
5Pierce County9-13-3A-669,410999,6421,000,000-3,747
6Columbia8-26-3A-901,385999,8481,000,000-995,431
7Northeast9-12-3A-860,399999,2111,000,000-980,837
8Lumpkin County8-28-3A967398,358869,491999,991932,436
9Hephzibah9-14-3A-276,373901,8571,000,000-687,487
10Ringgold9-17-3A1,136817,197998,2081,000,000-157,740
11Crisp County9-11-3A-102,757721,102999,882118415,980
12Lamar County8-22-3A-7,578649,089999,6093911,863
13Stephens County7-38-3A-105,667666,327999,92179540,731
14Hapeville Charter7-36-3A-1,855941,8431,000,000-3,004
15LaFayette8-27-3A-27,717747,191999,9841616,062
16Appling County8-23-3A371165,842950,9831,000,000-11,895
17Burke County7-34-3A--327,946999,621379180,252
18Thomson5-54-3A--132,823989,16110,83980,437
19Haralson County4-65-3A-24979,259999,891109-
20Miller Grove6-46-3A--2,658994,0485,9521,080
21Worth County4-51-3A-1,589276,824994,9205,080221,095
22Elbert County4-68-3A315,568212,297996,5193,48129,832
23Callaway5-52-3A--9,493973,48326,5177,096
24Jackson5-52-3A--166726,651273,3495
25Pike County5-52-3A-49673,697989,09910,90110,199
26Carver (Columbus)4-61-3A--339,878830,317169,683339,878
27Morgan County4-68-3A-12328,357862,749137,2516,335
28Carver (Atlanta)5-56-3A--485788,992211,008484
29North Murray4-67-3A--1281,412718,5881
30Beach5-53-3A---416,379583,621-
31Washington County4-64-3A-153,463959,47440,52650,700
32Tattnall County4-63-3A--1447,104552,896-
33Union County3-77-3A--1318,779681,221-
34McNair4-66-3A--1100,483899,5171
35Westside (Augusta)4-64-3A--1,159320,814679,1861,124
36Rutland4-62-3A---42,123957,877-
37Murray County4-67-3A--23473,183526,8171
38Temple2-85-3A--78383,619616,381-
39Franklin County3-78-3A--656473,535526,46592
40Sumter County3-71-3A--23,046190,604809,39623,046
41Coahulla Creek3-77-3A--189190,429809,5711
42Brantley County3-73-3A---73,281926,719-
43South Atlanta4-66-3A--471,321928,679-
44Therrell2-85-3A---1,503998,497-
45Central (Macon)3-72-3A---97,443902,557-
46Kendrick3-71-3A--1232999,7681
47Islands3-73-3A---380999,620-
48Johnson (Savannah)2-83-3A---11,211988,789-
49Sonoraville1-97-3A--21,537998,4632
50Cedar Grove1-96-3A---314999,686-
51Butler3-74-3A----1,000,000-
52Southwest0-102-3A---2999,998-
53Redan1-96-3A----1,000,000-
54Cross Creek0-104-3A----1,000,000-
55Towers5-56-3A----1,000,000-
56Jordan3-71-3A----1,000,000-

Class 2A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Heard County
Jeff Davis
Jeff Davis
Dublin
Bleckley County
Heard County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jeff Davis
Fitzgerald
Bremen
Dublin
Jeff Davis
Cook
Commerce
Fitzgerald
Bremen
Putnam County
Dodge County
Dublin
#1
2
66.03
5-0
Jeff Davis
#32
28
20.46
1-4
Bacon County
#17
12
48.34
2-3
Cook
#16
24
29.41
3-3
Pepperell
#9
8
54.80
5-0
Commerce
#24
30
19.21
2-4
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
#25
22
30.65
2-4
Vidalia
#8
7
57.07
5-1
Fitzgerald
#5
6
62.15
6-0
Bremen
#28
27
23.05
2-4
Gordon Lee
#21
26
27.39
2-3
Dade County
#12
19
37.98
5-1
Putnam County
#13
13
46.20
3-2
Dodge County
#20
20
33.56
3-2
Rabun County
#29
16
39.72
1-5
Brooks County
#4
3
65.81
4-1
Dublin
Bleckley County
Berrien
Thomasville
Heard County
Bleckley County
Swainsboro
Berrien
Jasper County
Thomasville
Model
Laney
Heard County
#3
5
63.39
5-1
Bleckley County
#30
21
31.52
2-4
East Laurens
#19
14
44.93
2-4
Swainsboro
#14
18
38.64
5-1
Screven County
#11
9
51.20
5-1
Berrien
#22
25
28.74
2-4
Fannin County
#27
31
17.37
4-2
Washington
#6
10
51.01
4-2
Jasper County
#7
4
63.61
5-1
Thomasville
#26
33
9.15
3-3
Glenn Hills
#23
17
39.71
5-1
ACE Charter
#10
11
49.95
5-1
Model
#15
15
40.59
2-4
Laney
#18
23
29.81
5-1
Social Circle
#31
34
7.90
3-3
Coosa
#2
1
75.19
6-0
Heard County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Heard County6-2A6-075.191,000,000985,654888,087739,310585,3060.71
Dublin2-2A4-165.811,000,000938,909654,987327,346118,9767.41
Jeff Davis1-2A5-066.031,000,000928,090607,945298,648114,7537.71
Bleckley County2-2A5-163.391,000,000917,910569,512234,64670,63813.16
Thomasville1-2A5-163.611,000,000858,344424,187183,63156,19316.80
Bremen6-2A6-062.151,000,000886,324421,368135,99441,57423.05
Fitzgerald1-2A5-157.071,000,000624,425165,56140,6057,535131.71
Commerce8-2A5-054.801,000,000569,640101,78719,7003,108320.75
Jasper County4-2A4-251.011,000,000447,75760,0298,5698291,205.27
Berrien1-2A5-151.201,000,000257,56838,4465,0815741,741.16
Model6-2A5-149.951,000,000241,26230,1693,7543303,029.30
Cook1-2A2-348.341,000,00080,72014,2421,4001168,619.69
Dodge County2-2A3-246.201,000,00069,9359,3796573826,314.79
Swainsboro2-2A2-444.931,000,00048,4875,7033601952,630.58
Laney4-2A2-440.591,000,00022,7722,354945199,999.00
Screven County3-2A5-138.641,000,00023,4901,562482499,999.00
Brooks County1-2A1-539.72999,44118,247915302499,999.00
ACE Charter2-2A5-139.711,000,00020,1581,452721999,999.00
Putnam County4-2A5-137.981,000,00037,2681,779521999,999.00
Social Circle4-2A5-129.811,000,0004,4441131--
East Laurens2-2A2-431.52984,5343,035701--
Vidalia2-2A2-430.65999,5472,834441--
Rabun County8-2A3-233.56999,7476,123204---
Pepperell6-2A3-329.411,000,0002,23148---
Fannin County7-2A2-428.74999,5991,95934---
Dade County7-2A2-327.39999,7671,48121---
Gordon Lee7-2A2-423.05986,9825192---
Mount Zion (Carrollton)6-2A2-419.21999,992263----
Washington5-2A4-217.37909,87389----
Bacon County1-2A1-420.46153,82923----
Metter3-2A0-619.93102,82416----
Glenn Hills4-2A3-39.15711,7939----
Coosa6-2A3-37.90918,3106----
Oglethorpe County8-2A1-411.74482,5376----
Jefferson County4-2A2-46.81494,2162----
Utopian Academy5-2A2-24.72173,169-----
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-2A1-4-0.4377,678-----
Chattooga7-2A1-51.614,719-----
Bryan County3-2A0-64.131,443-----
Banks County8-2A3-47.32------
Savannah3-2A0-6-9.65------
Gordon Central7-2A0-6-18.45------
Josey4-2A1-5-19.35------
Armuchee6-2A0-6-24.72------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Jeff Davis10-01-2A236,774950,968999,9601,000,000-520,010
2Heard County10-06-2A595,942997,6781,000,0001,000,000-854,676
3Bleckley County9-12-2A31,030991,8351,000,0001,000,000-30,383
4Dublin9-12-2A43,585991,609999,9941,000,000-956,433
5Bremen9-16-2A61,929992,2701,000,0001,000,000-141,197
6Jasper County8-24-2A-653,307998,2471,000,000-684,017
7Thomasville8-21-2A28,315824,970999,9431,000,000-432,522
8Fitzgerald8-21-2A2,390604,478995,1951,000,000-35,805
9Commerce9-18-2A29714,877999,5921,000,000-169,103
10Model8-26-2A-40,473995,1501,000,000-4,126
11Berrien7-31-2A6175,044975,2781,000,000-9,438
12Putnam County8-24-2A-44,259885,8701,000,000-91,605
13Dodge County6-42-2A-9,682593,4081,000,000-10,095
14Screven County8-23-2A-580815,4971,000,000-16,574
15Laney6-44-2A--662,1981,000,000-991
16Pepperell5-56-2A-2114,4151,000,000-1
17Cook4-61-2A-2,176317,0061,000,000-2,154
18Social Circle6-44-2A-4,778512,0391,000,000-3,675
19Swainsboro4-62-2A-22259,0991,000,000-2,745
20Rabun County6-48-2A-745,374999,7472532,283
21Dade County6-47-2A--270,030999,767233270,025
22Fannin County6-47-2A--246,360999,599401246,360
23ACE Charter5-52-2A-985275,0601,000,000-317
24Mount Zion (Carrollton)4-66-2A--6,330999,9928-
25Vidalia3-72-2A--387999,547453-
26Glenn Hills4-64-2A--9711,793288,207-
27Washington5-55-2A--1,111909,87390,1271,110
28Gordon Lee4-67-2A--29,497986,98213,01829,486
29Brooks County1-91-2A--2,798999,44155971
30East Laurens2-82-2A--103984,53415,46627
31Coosa3-76-2A---918,31081,690-
32Bacon County1-81-2A---153,829846,171-
33Oglethorpe County1-98-2A--1482,537517,463-
34Jefferson County2-84-2A---494,216505,784-
35Metter2-83-2A---102,824897,176-
36Utopian Academy2-65-2A--1173,169826,8311
37Chattooga2-87-2A--154,719995,28115
38Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe1-97-2A--3277,678922,32232
39Josey1-94-2A----1,000,000-
40Bryan County1-93-2A--11,443998,5571
41Armuchee0-106-2A----1,000,000-
42Savannah0-103-2A----1,000,000-
43Gordon Central0-107-2A----1,000,000-
44Banks County5-58-2A----1,000,000-

Class A

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lincoln County
Macon County
Macon County
Charlton County
Lincoln County
Taylor County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Macon County
Washington-Wilkes
Randolph-Clay
Charlton County
Macon County
Schley County
Treutlen
Washington-Wilkes
Randolph-Clay
Emanuel County Institute
Charlton County
Johnson County
#1
3
43.38
5-0
Macon County
#32
30
14.62
2-4
Dooly County
#17
18
24.51
5-1
Schley County
#16
21
22.37
5-1
Portal
#9
16
27.76
5-1
Treutlen
#24
28
17.11
6-1
Lake Oconee Academy
#25
19
24.05
2-4
Manchester
#8
9
35.93
5-1
Washington-Wilkes
#5
8
39.49
6-0
Randolph-Clay
#28
13
30.47
2-4
Early County
#21
37
9.68
3-2
Chattahoochee County
#12
11
35.43
2-4
Emanuel County Institute
#13
4
42.99
4-1-1
Charlton County
#20
22
22.34
1-4
Wheeler County
#29
35
11.94
5-1
Claxton
#4
1
45.00
5-0
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Taylor County
Lincoln County
Mitchell County
McIntosh County Academy
Bowdon
Clinch County
Trion
Warren County
Taylor County
#3
2
44.36
4-2
Lincoln County
#30
17
25.09
2-3
Irwin County
#19
36
11.20
3-2
Georgia Military Prep
#14
12
31.84
5-1
Mitchell County
#11
15
29.01
3-3
McIntosh County Academy
#22
27
18.16
2-4
Jenkins County
#27
25
20.75
2-5
Miller County
#6
5
42.37
3-3
Bowdon
#7
6
41.72
4-2
Clinch County
#26
26
20.53
3-2
Telfair County
#23
24
20.97
4-2
Montgomery County
#10
10
35.90
5-1
Trion
#15
14
30.19
4-2
Warren County
#18
20
23.88
3-3
Hawkinsville
#31
23
21.49
2-4
Seminole County
#2
7
41.46
5-1
Taylor County

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Johnson County5-1A5-045.001,000,000827,182583,202360,777211,7783.72
Macon County6-1A5-043.381,000,000823,059587,396356,815186,2954.37
Lincoln County8-1A4-244.361,000,000780,271507,051294,737165,2515.05
Taylor County6-1A5-141.461,000,000774,026483,871249,642116,0177.62
Bowdon7-1A3-342.371,000,000666,525339,001169,09883,62810.96
Charlton County2-1A4-1-142.991,000,000588,421313,023157,47681,58711.26
Clinch County2-1A4-241.721,000,000579,764284,041132,51962,96914.88
Randolph-Clay1-1A6-039.491,000,000638,658293,881123,87150,06318.97
Washington-Wilkes8-1A5-135.931,000,000460,386160,21150,02515,24064.62
Trion7-1A5-135.901,000,000446,347150,09046,61413,97270.57
Emanuel County Institute3-1A2-435.43999,021251,70384,92623,8067,014141.57
Mitchell County2-1A5-131.841,000,000217,61754,75411,5592,507397.88
Warren County8-1A4-230.191,000,000202,18344,7338,1971,532651.74
McIntosh County Academy3-1A3-329.01999,702160,57931,8805,1408501,175.47
Early County1-1A2-430.47812,53470,26116,5842,8745211,918.39
Treutlen4-1A5-127.76999,795128,54222,7143,2824392,276.90
Schley County6-1A5-124.511,000,00079,17510,8931,0929810,203.08
Hawkinsville4-1A3-323.88997,22051,1556,6525866116,392.44
Irwin County2-1A2-325.09925,80132,6144,3044045617,856.14
Manchester7-1A2-424.05984,96436,3674,0973764124,389.24
Portal3-1A5-122.37999,97548,7705,3334293330,302.03
Wheeler County4-1A1-422.34894,73722,4672,3651591662,499.00
Telfair County4-1A3-220.53937,89221,5991,9711321099,999.00
Montgomery County3-1A4-220.97997,19527,6062,5031708124,999.00
Seminole County1-1A2-421.49902,51818,6821,7961096166,665.67
Miller County1-1A2-520.75810,46413,2341,082614249,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-1A6-117.111,000,00011,207640232499,999.00
Jenkins County5-1A2-418.16879,5428,931573191999,999.00
Claxton3-1A5-111.94989,9792,9189911999,999.00
Dooly County4-1A2-414.62422,0071,828842--
Greene County8-1A1-514.49225,129851342--
Glascock County5-1A2-413.20678,7742,159781--
Chattahoochee County6-1A3-29.68995,1892,038561--
Georgia Military Prep5-1A3-211.20850,6121,910561--
Wilkinson County5-1A2-312.00331,24270716---
Turner County4-1A1-512.0667,2831649---
B.E.S.T. Academy7-1A4-25.28212,441921---
Marion County6-1A2-4-0.6046,1801----
Pelham1-1A1-52.891,5481----
Terrell County1-1A3-3-2.9027,711-----
Hancock Central5-1A1-4-4.669,361-----
Central (Talbotton)6-1A3-3-27.04434-----
Wilcox County4-1A0-6-0.32283-----
Lanier County2-1A0-62.25239-----
Twiggs County5-1A1-5-9.92223-----
Atkinson County2-1A0-6-4.115-----
Baconton Charter1-1A5-114.75------
Calhoun County1-1A2-52.28------
Towns County8-1A4-3-3.16------
Pataula Charter1-1A3-3-7.51------
Crawford County6-1A0-6-22.00------
Greenville7-1A1-4-25.80------
Scintilla Charter Academy2-1A0-4-28.17------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-1A1-4-43.56------

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Macon County10-06-1A867,862999,1331,000,0001,000,000-907,087
2Taylor County9-16-1A99,499998,464999,9971,000,000-70,007
3Lincoln County8-28-1A9,128867,517994,3211,000,000-716,111
4Johnson County10-05-1A18,720994,091999,9321,000,000-959,921
5Randolph-Clay10-01-1A1,282841,628990,8141,000,000-763,357
6Bowdon7-37-1A1652,689975,3361,000,000-715,687
7Clinch County8-22-1A-418,992920,4271,000,000-496,277
8Washington-Wilkes8-28-1A2,871578,636957,5861,000,000-185,696
9Treutlen9-14-1A-121,692670,641999,795205190,080
10Trion8-27-1A145450,027971,1221,000,000-252,376
11McIntosh County Academy6-43-1A1163,487645,478999,702298282,026
12Emanuel County Institute6-43-1A-11,481649,878999,021979594,128
13Charlton County7-2-12-1A-341,694872,6951,000,000-442,025
14Mitchell County7-32-1A38167,364775,5531,000,000-59,031
15Warren County6-48-1A89235,982771,7241,000,000-94,035
16Portal7-33-1A761,598476,500999,9752569,399
17Schley County7-36-1A35775,700725,0421,000,000-22,626
18Hawkinsville6-44-1A-3,581477,277997,2202,780434,726
19Georgia Military Prep7-35-1A--3,207850,612149,3881,295
20Wheeler County5-54-1A-198,121894,737105,26356,616
21Chattahoochee County6-46-1A-18171,636995,1894,811273
22Jenkins County5-55-1A--34,004879,542120,45834,003
23Montgomery County5-53-1A-13,805189,759997,1952,80550,873
24Lake Oconee Academy6-48-1A-1,04660,5991,000,000-3,927
25Manchester4-67-1A-38842,813984,96415,03631,720
26Telfair County6-44-1A-89310,816937,89262,108308,205
27Miller County5-51-1A---810,464189,536-
28Early County4-61-1A--192,262812,534187,466192,255
29Claxton5-53-1A-71837,668989,97910,0213,574
30Irwin County4-52-1A--19,277925,80174,1992,667
31Seminole County3-71-1A-1648,007902,51897,48244,382
32Dooly County3-74-1A--7,088422,007577,9935,589
33Greene County2-88-1A--236225,129774,871231
34B.E.S.T. Academy5-57-1A--219212,441787,559217
35Wilkinson County4-65-1A--4,653331,242668,7584,653
36Glascock County3-75-1A--515678,774321,226128
37Marion County2-86-1A--746,180953,8207
38Pelham2-81-1A--51,548998,4525
39Terrell County3-71-1A--127,711972,2891
40Crawford County1-96-1A----1,000,000-
41Hancock Central2-85-1A---9,361990,639-
42Central (Talbotton)3-76-1A---434999,566-
43Lanier County1-92-1A---239999,761-
44Turner County1-94-1A--4,78067,283932,7174,780
45Wilcox County0-104-1A--4283999,7174
46Greenville2-87-1A----1,000,000-
47Twiggs County1-95-1A---223999,777-
48Atkinson County0-102-1A---5999,995-
49Baconton Charter8-21-1A----1,000,000-
50Towns County5-58-1A----1,000,000-
51Calhoun County3-71-1A----1,000,000-
52Pataula Charter4-41-1A----1,000,000-
53Scintilla Charter Academy1-62-1A----1,000,000-
54Southwest Georgia STEM1-81-1A----1,000,000-

Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Lovett
Holy Innocents
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Prince Avenue Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Calvary Day
Mount Vernon
Prince Avenue Christian
Darlington
Greater Atlanta Christian
Eagle's Landing Christian
Calvary Day
North Cobb Christian
King's Ridge Christian
Mount Vernon
#1
3
65.60
4-0
Prince Avenue Christian
#32
Bye
#17
20
27.31
2-3
Athens Academy
#16
16
30.83
3-3
Darlington
#9
5
53.63
3-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
#24
21
25.84
2-3
Westminster (Atlanta)
#25
23
13.87
0-6
Landmark Christian
#8
10
43.14
5-1
Eagle's Landing Christian
#5
1
67.82
5-1
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
17
29.40
2-4
Savannah Christian
#12
9
43.25
3-2
North Cobb Christian
#13
19
28.15
4-2
King's Ridge Christian
#20
25
9.78
4-1
Mt. Bethel Christian
#29
Bye
#4
8
47.19
5-2
Mount Vernon
Lovett
Aquinas
Wesleyan
Holy Innocents
Lovett
Hebron Christian
Christian Heritage
Aquinas
Fellowship Christian
Wesleyan
Whitefield Academy
Holy Innocents
#3
4
56.52
4-2
Lovett
#30
Bye
#19
14
38.35
1-5
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#14
7
47.83
2-4
Hebron Christian
#11
15
34.50
5-1
Christian Heritage
#22
18
29.10
1-5
Pace Academy
#27
27
-14.41
2-4
Walker
#6
13
40.02
4-2
Aquinas
#7
12
41.19
2-3
Fellowship Christian
#26
26
-5.39
2-3
Mount Pisgah Christian
#23
24
13.06
1-5
Mount Paran Christian
#10
6
50.00
4-2
Wesleyan
#15
11
41.35
3-3
Whitefield Academy
#18
22
20.19
3-2
Providence Christian
#31
Bye
#2
2
66.13
7-0
Holy Innocents

Playoff projections by team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Holy Innocents5-3A7-066.131,000,000969,218832,039626,963338,4931.95
Prince Avenue Christian8-2A4-065.601,000,000968,061839,560642,356329,2632.04
Calvary Day3-2A5-167.821,000,000958,789725,504438,145272,5722.67
Lovett5-3A4-256.521,000,000880,883550,967137,93937,37125.76
Greater Atlanta Christian5-4A3-253.631,000,000659,914227,30356,36511,62485.03
Wesleyan5-3A4-250.001,000,000613,251144,97229,6754,308231.13
Mount Vernon9-2A5-247.191,000,000740,285307,30735,4413,751265.60
Hebron Christian8-3A2-447.831,000,000236,65774,54610,8941,296770.60
Eagle's Landing Christian5-2A5-143.141,000,000354,37350,2635,3163782,644.50
North Cobb Christian5-3A3-243.251,000,000240,48560,8204,5683203,124.00
Fellowship Christian9-2A2-341.191,000,000423,76745,4733,9802553,920.57
Aquinas4-2A4-240.021,000,000513,74493,9135,6492454,080.63
Whitefield Academy5-2A3-341.351,000,000122,65223,9651,7671009,999.00
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-2A1-538.351,000,00048,6568,8375091662,499.00
Christian Heritage7-2A5-134.501,000,000139,4297,7723147142,856.14
Pace Academy5-4A1-529.101,000,00017,737747131999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian9-2A4-228.151,000,00060,2693,28854--
Darlington6-2A3-330.831,000,00011,2231,05325--
Savannah Christian3-2A2-429.401,000,00019,48380714--
Athens Academy8-2A2-327.311,000,0008,51055810--
Westminster (Atlanta)5-4A2-325.841,000,0009,1592432--
Providence Christian8-2A3-220.191,000,0002,010591--
Mount Paran Christian9-2A1-513.061,000,0005452---
Landmark Christian5-2A0-613.871,000,0007311---
Mt. Bethel Christian9-2A4-19.781,000,0001671---
Mount Pisgah Christian9-2A2-3-5.391,000,0002----
Walker9-2A2-4-14.411,000,000-----

Playoff seeding projections

Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.

PSR rnk Team Record Region #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
1Prince Avenue Christian9-08-2A730,567999,9991,000,0001,000,000-828,327
2Holy Innocents9-15-3A269,393999,9951,000,0001,000,000-373,599
3Lovett8-25-3A11983,024999,9881,000,000--
4Mount Vernon8-29-2A-994,9121,000,0001,000,000-999,768
5Calvary Day9-13-2A-952,724999,9931,000,000-981,376
6Aquinas7-34-2A3948,587999,9941,000,000-219,712
7Fellowship Christian7-39-2A-707,823999,0561,000,000-7
8Eagle's Landing Christian9-15-2A-392,683991,6911,000,000-627,886
9Greater Atlanta Christian7-35-4A-272,166998,3621,000,000-18,516
10Wesleyan6-45-3A23414,487999,6491,000,000-5,297
11Christian Heritage9-17-2A-70,198996,8381,000,000-454,082
12North Cobb Christian6-45-3A3104,344940,6821,000,000--
13King's Ridge Christian7-39-2A-114,869991,1551,000,000--
14Hebron Christian5-58-3A-36,499708,6841,000,000-7,165
15Whitefield Academy6-45-2A-5,512703,5331,000,000-274,991
16Darlington5-56-2A-521599,1691,000,000--
17Athens Academy4-68-2A-794324,9961,000,000-272
18Providence Christian4-68-2A-457287,0721,000,000-15
19Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-65-2A--269,6071,000,000-95,882
20Mt. Bethel Christian5-59-2A-406186,6431,000,000--
21Savannah Christian4-63-2A--2,0811,000,000-2,049
22Pace Academy3-75-4A--1711,000,000-25
23Mount Paran Christian3-79-2A--2501,000,000-225
24Westminster (Atlanta)3-75-4A--2411,000,000-29
25Landmark Christian1-95-2A--1341,000,000-130
26Mount Pisgah Christian2-89-2A--111,000,000--
27Walker2-89-2A---1,000,000--