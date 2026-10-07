Maxwell playoff projections: Private championship a toss-up between 3 teams

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
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The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2026 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record; 2) head-to-head results; 3) point differential; 4) classification record; and 5) random tiebreaker.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Buford
8-7A
5-0
101.30
1,000,000
935,075
610,947
442,474
295,277
2.39
Carrollton
2-7A
6-0
98.29
1,000,000
947,823
799,066
462,668
269,661
2.71
Newton
4-7A
6-0
97.18
1,000,000
941,640
753,467
425,957
230,977
3.33
Valdosta
1-7A
6-0
93.28
1,000,000
915,080
538,379
360,989
132,064
6.57
North Gwinnett
7-7A
6-0
90.37
1,000,000
836,992
588,720
205,100
60,087
15.64
Colquitt County
1-7A
4-2
82.25
1,000,000
552,657
175,846
31,161
4,402
226.17
Westlake
2-7A
5-1
82.33
1,000,000
362,720
90,677
18,948
2,687
371.16
Grayson
4-7A
3-3
81.12
1,000,000
340,597
83,068
14,137
1,750
570.43
North Cobb
5-7A
4-1
78.49
1,000,000
401,347
83,944
10,990
1,082
923.21
Peachtree Ridge
7-7A
6-0
78.37
1,000,000
377,754
85,368
10,966
1,020
979.39
East Coweta
2-7A
5-1
75.49
1,000,000
308,893
51,140
5,630
356
2,807.99
Parkview
7-7A
5-2
76.52
1,000,000
95,630
21,608
2,624
214
4,671.90
Brookwood
7-7A
6-1
75.28
1,000,000
161,823
30,053
2,879
173
5,779.35
Lowndes
1-7A
6-0
73.27
1,000,000
242,107
34,987
2,783
162
6,171.84
McEachern
3-7A
4-2
70.83
999,997
129,620
12,574
782
28
35,713.29
Richmond Hill
1-7A
5-1
69.97
1,000,000
134,350
14,536
789
21
47,618.05
Archer
4-7A
4-2
70.32
999,911
58,083
6,704
334
15
66,665.67
Douglas County
2-7A
3-2
71.19
999,975
58,924
5,822
379
14
71,427.57
Camden County
1-7A
5-2
67.45
1,000,000
40,542
3,523
152
6
166,665.67
North Paulding
5-7A
4-2
67.31
999,862
27,488
2,732
98
1
999,999.00
Lambert
6-7A
2-4
66.33
948,289
23,185
1,499
43
1
999,999.00
South Gwinnett
4-7A
4-2
65.11
998,040
24,315
1,402
32
1
999,999.00
Marietta
5-7A
3-3
63.91
968,355
13,443
619
27
1
999,999.00
Harrison
3-7A
4-2
63.27
998,362
16,948
1,067
19
-
-
Walton
5-7A
3-3
64.06
986,953
19,872
939
19
-
-
North Forsyth
6-7A
3-3
61.75
894,629
7,354
290
9
-
-
South Forsyth
6-7A
6-0
60.95
998,925
11,180
539
5
-
-
Hillgrove
3-7A
3-3
59.79
959,621
5,873
199
4
-
-
Etowah
5-7A
5-1
59.09
821,577
4,351
152
1
-
-
North Atlanta
3-7A
3-3
54.64
833,395
1,748
33
1
-
-
West Forsyth
6-7A
2-4
59.20
489,132
1,553
74
-
-
-
Dacula
8-7A
3-2
52.09
674,488
448
9
-
-
-
Norcross
7-7A
3-3
55.93
180,676
209
6
-
-
-
Collins Hill
8-7A
2-4
54.71
293,822
132
6
-
-
-
Denmark
6-7A
3-3
52.49
274,905
147
4
-
-
-
Kennesaw Mountain
3-7A
4-1
40.49
258,870
10
1
-
-
-
Paulding County
5-7A
3-3
48.72
331,023
82
-
-
-
-
Mill Creek
8-7A
2-4
47.76
43,678
5
-
-
-
-
Campbell
3-7A
2-3
41.96
22,941
-
-
-
-
-
Rockdale County
4-7A
3-3
37.08
17,583
-
-
-
-
-
Pebblebrook
3-7A
2-4
39.41
4,720
-
-
-
-
-
Cherokee
5-7A
1-5
39.07
266
-
-
-
-
-
Duluth
7-7A
0-6
33.89
4
-
-
-
-
-
Wheeler
5-7A
0-5
31.91
1
-
-
-
-
-
Northgate
2-7A
0-6
37.58
-
-
-
-
-
-
Central Gwinnett
8-7A
1-5
31.47
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forsyth Central
6-7A
0-6
23.27
-
-
-
-
-
-
Discovery
8-7A
0-6
22.45
-
-
-
-
-
-
Seckinger
8-7A
0-6
19.07
-
-
-
-
-
-
Berkmar
7-7A
0-7
-9.48
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Thomas County Central
2-6A
6-0
112.93
1,000,000
994,468
976,017
950,184
875,077
0.14
Lee County
2-6A
5-1
95.34
1,000,000
950,166
788,733
636,060
87,304
10.45
Gainesville
7-6A
4-2
91.27
1,000,000
710,139
290,375
144,435
16,559
59.39
Coffee
2-6A
5-1
87.85
1,000,000
900,293
649,366
85,408
12,726
77.58
Sequoyah
6-6A
5-1
84.39
1,000,000
695,261
353,284
82,280
4,588
216.96
Creekside
3-6A
5-1
81.73
1,000,000
598,099
181,063
38,555
1,646
606.53
East Paulding
5-6A
5-0
78.06
1,000,000
819,966
275,397
15,707
965
1,035.27
Jackson County
8-6A
6-0
74.44
1,000,000
707,037
247,388
23,153
398
2,511.56
Roswell
7-6A
4-2
77.76
1,000,000
358,556
58,452
8,298
330
3,029.30
Milton
7-6A
5-1
76.72
1,000,000
379,611
60,327
8,296
264
3,786.88
Hughes
3-6A
5-1
72.33
1,000,000
305,543
51,723
4,073
71
14,083.51
Houston County
2-6A
3-2
74.51
999,854
142,192
37,554
3,087
68
14,704.88
Clarke Central
8-6A
5-1
61.64
1,000,000
155,188
11,016
174
2
499,999.00
Tift County
2-6A
3-3
64.11
970,421
43,559
4,485
87
1
999,999.00
Woodward Academy
3-6A
4-1
58.57
999,312
20,802
1,233
15
1
999,999.00
Kell
6-6A
5-1
63.50
999,997
43,516
3,734
106
-
-
Effingham County
1-6A
4-2
60.70
998,886
28,385
2,271
36
-
-
Heritage (Conyers)
4-6A
5-1
58.60
999,999
45,256
3,503
24
-
-
Lassiter
6-6A
5-1
57.83
944,353
16,888
796
7
-
-
Bradwell Institute
1-6A
4-2
55.83
999,626
24,888
1,310
5
-
-
New Manchester
5-6A
3-3
55.93
988,376
12,207
617
5
-
-
Newnan
3-6A
2-4
56.90
934,991
13,134
487
2
-
-
Habersham Central
8-6A
3-3
53.59
994,707
17,580
433
2
-
-
Lanier
7-6A
2-4
56.30
80,437
345
16
1
-
-
Brunswick
1-6A
3-3
53.82
779,716
5,186
197
-
-
-
Creekview
6-6A
4-2
52.50
913,173
4,905
124
-
-
-
Shiloh
4-6A
4-2
47.95
999,885
2,310
31
-
-
-
Veterans
2-6A
4-2
49.70
499,645
962
22
-
-
-
Northside (Warner Robins)
2-6A
2-3
53.69
70,077
267
12
-
-
-
Rome
6-6A
0-6
50.16
166,096
348
9
-
-
-
Cedar Shoals
8-6A
3-3
43.63
712,489
554
5
-
-
-
Loganville
8-6A
3-3
42.35
598,531
357
5
-
-
-
Mountain View
8-6A
3-3
45.61
651,346
762
4
-
-
-
South Effingham
1-6A
5-1
39.38
555,355
127
4
-
-
-
Northside (Columbus)
3-6A
4-2
44.19
716,634
610
3
-
-
-
Dunwoody
4-6A
5-1
36.97
888,560
166
1
-
-
-
Glynn Academy
1-6A
2-4
43.85
245,629
126
1
-
-
-
Walnut Grove
8-6A
3-3
40.67
500,839
124
1
-
-
-
Hiram
5-6A
2-4
39.38
325,037
70
1
-
-
-
Alexander
5-6A
3-4
41.54
118,172
18
-
-
-
-
McIntosh
3-6A
1-4
38.71
100,739
14
-
-
-
-
Lovejoy
3-6A
2-4
40.49
42,297
11
-
-
-
-
Greenbrier
1-6A
2-4
38.33
11,932
3
-
-
-
-
Pope
6-6A
3-3
35.06
1,580
1
-
-
-
-
Decatur
4-6A
2-4
22.25
88,833
-
-
-
-
-
South Cobb
5-6A
4-1
31.48
55,784
-
-
-
-
-
Chamblee
4-6A
3-3
17.65
44,967
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Atlanta)
4-6A
2-4
19.11
958
-
-
-
-
-
Morrow
3-6A
2-3
25.84
451
-
-
-
-
-
Woodstock
6-6A
1-5
40.18
158
-
-
-
-
-
Tri-Cities
3-6A
2-3
23.66
104
-
-
-
-
-
Grovetown
1-6A
1-5
29.94
43
-
-
-
-
-
Alpharetta
7-6A
2-4
32.52
5
-
-
-
-
-
South Paulding
5-6A
0-5
29.77
4
-
-
-
-
-
Chapel Hill
5-6A
1-5
30.44
1
-
-
-
-
-
Apalachee
8-6A
1-5
27.36
1
-
-
-
-
-
River Ridge
6-6A
0-6
22.80
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeside (Evans)
1-6A
0-6
19.38
-
-
-
-
-
-
Alcovy
4-6A
1-5
17.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johns Creek
7-6A
1-4
16.19
-
-
-
-
-
-
Osborne
5-6A
1-4
10.71
-
-
-
-
-
-
Midtown
4-6A
0-6
2.72
-
-
-
-
-
-
Riverwood
7-6A
0-5
1.95
-
-
-
-
-
-
Meadowcreek
4-6A
1-5
0.50
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Cartersville
7-5A
6-0
91.94
1,000,000
976,489
941,154
846,753
743,415
0.35
Blessed Trinity
6-5A
6-0
79.45
1,000,000
888,143
755,727
421,708
129,537
6.72
Tucker
5-5A
5-0
76.78
1,000,000
850,030
638,406
289,503
69,532
13.38
North Oconee
8-5A
5-1
71.72
1,000,000
752,225
515,573
180,380
26,853
36.24
Central (Carrollton)
3-5A
4-2
71.50
1,000,000
693,603
239,866
73,800
12,435
79.42
Benedictine
1-5A
5-1
69.02
1,000,000
615,412
194,667
54,390
6,838
145.24
Marist
6-5A
3-2
68.49
999,913
449,232
127,935
32,807
4,049
245.97
Jones County
2-5A
4-3
66.45
998,644
198,993
75,315
16,292
1,584
630.31
Ola
2-5A
5-2
66.74
996,390
170,588
61,023
13,620
1,317
758.30
Ware County
1-5A
4-2
64.95
999,279
241,296
62,060
12,314
1,071
932.71
Cass
7-5A
6-1
62.28
1,000,000
444,277
94,533
16,117
993
1,006.05
Jefferson
8-5A
4-2
62.78
999,982
272,869
52,604
9,687
612
1,632.99
Dalton
7-5A
5-1
60.97
1,000,000
365,385
65,577
10,347
503
1,987.07
Mays
5-5A
6-0
61.22
999,991
248,278
48,729
7,646
438
2,282.11
LaGrange
3-5A
4-2
62.92
998,076
143,116
34,793
5,673
402
2,486.56
Stockbridge
4-5A
4-2
61.21
999,911
197,937
37,735
4,600
284
3,520.13
Southwest DeKalb
5-5A
4-2
57.33
979,987
64,003
8,861
864
32
31,249.00
Jenkins
1-5A
3-3
57.41
724,154
43,450
6,101
624
25
39,999.00
Cedartown
7-5A
5-1
55.44
999,999
100,525
11,474
896
23
43,477.26
Perry
2-5A
2-4
57.35
680,077
37,494
5,683
531
23
43,477.26
Griffin
3-5A
5-1
55.12
995,258
53,988
6,545
504
11
90,908.09
Lithonia
5-5A
1-4
55.35
883,831
29,839
3,319
241
7
142,856.14
Warner Robins
2-5A
5-2
54.83
752,926
30,191
2,905
225
6
166,665.67
Richmond Academy
1-5A
4-2
52.68
975,073
30,994
3,127
187
5
199,999.00
Villa Rica
7-5A
5-2
52.02
955,342
25,110
1,897
111
1
999,999.00
Jonesboro
4-5A
4-2
49.24
991,984
16,905
1,165
53
1
999,999.00
Statesboro
1-5A
4-2
49.77
892,359
14,908
929
46
1
999,999.00
Cambridge
6-5A
3-3
49.60
812,650
9,997
672
33
1
999,999.00
Flowery Branch
8-5A
3-3
47.86
982,985
10,973
541
10
1
999,999.00
Whitewater
3-5A
4-2
48.52
925,909
12,280
668
27
-
-
East Forsyth
8-5A
5-1
45.78
922,398
6,998
305
9
-
-
Dutchtown
4-5A
4-3
41.66
972,309
2,356
53
2
-
-
Centennial
6-5A
3-3
42.53
560,698
1,391
38
-
-
-
M.L. King
4-5A
5-2
38.89
559,856
470
11
-
-
-
St. Pius X
6-5A
3-2
38.53
210,511
139
4
-
-
-
Evans
1-5A
3-3
40.73
57,017
56
2
-
-
-
Lithia Springs
3-5A
3-2
36.80
47,719
18
1
-
-
-
Harris County
3-5A
2-4
37.88
57,479
16
1
-
-
-
Sprayberry
6-5A
2-4
41.05
10,985
9
1
-
-
-
Allatoona
7-5A
1-5
40.49
13,079
9
-
-
-
-
Winder-Barrow
8-5A
2-4
33.79
13,530
3
-
-
-
-
Maynard Jackson
5-5A
2-4
36.63
3,402
3
-
-
-
-
Woodland (Cartersville)
7-5A
2-4
37.25
8,184
2
-
-
-
-
Eastside
4-5A
3-3
31.51
11,304
-
-
-
-
-
Chattahoochee
6-5A
3-2
27.80
3,155
-
-
-
-
-
Drew
4-5A
3-4
19.80
2,648
-
-
-
-
-
Druid Hills
5-5A
3-3
22.78
895
-
-
-
-
-
Starr's Mill
3-5A
0-5
33.10
55
-
-
-
-
-
Madison County
8-5A
2-4
27.47
34
-
-
-
-
-
Locust Grove
2-5A
1-6
37.98
14
-
-
-
-
-
Wayne County
1-5A
1-5
29.63
8
-
-
-
-
-
Banneker
5-5A
2-4
28.86
-
-
-
-
-
-
Union Grove
2-5A
1-5
23.06
-
-
-
-
-
-
Eagle's Landing
2-5A
0-6
18.78
-
-
-
-
-
-
Mundy's Mill
4-5A
2-4
13.20
-
-
-
-
-
-
Arabia Mountain
4-5A
1-6
6.19
-
-
-
-
-
-
Northview
6-5A
2-4
5.12
-
-
-
-
-
-
Forest Park
4-5A
0-6
-4.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Groves
1-5A
0-6
-11.90
-
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Gainesville)
8-5A
1-5
-26.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Keys
5-5A
0-7
-59.51
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Sandy Creek
4-4A
7-0
86.33
1,000,000
988,287
895,905
701,940
578,450
0.73
Peach County
2-4A
6-0
77.44
1,000,000
961,355
841,791
440,301
204,036
3.90
Troup
2-4A
6-0
73.01
1,000,000
933,978
745,758
318,423
96,042
9.41
Cairo
1-4A
6-0
72.86
1,000,000
930,155
733,692
360,541
94,559
9.58
Monroe Area
8-4A
6-0
66.80
1,000,000
866,550
253,804
79,075
14,074
70.05
Stephenson
5-4A
5-1
66.84
1,000,000
806,588
233,315
66,152
10,298
96.11
Douglass
5-4A
4-2
61.65
1,000,000
284,069
75,626
11,399
1,175
850.06
Baldwin
2-4A
5-1
59.25
1,000,000
587,483
90,404
12,848
943
1,059.45
Mary Persons
2-4A
3-3
56.79
999,998
288,653
38,053
4,142
249
4,015.06
Howard
2-4A
4-2
54.73
1,000,000
134,838
15,956
1,497
73
13,697.63
Westover
1-4A
5-1
49.29
1,000,000
288,671
17,047
901
26
38,460.54
Calhoun
7-4A
2-4
51.56
999,734
128,883
11,635
624
21
47,618.05
Hampton
4-4A
4-2
51.04
999,985
85,410
6,570
442
16
62,499.00
Oconee County
8-4A
3-3
52.12
999,409
77,646
7,157
533
10
99,999.00
Northwest Whitfield
7-4A
5-1
47.48
999,999
92,629
5,139
203
7
142,856.14
Dougherty
1-4A
5-1
48.07
1,000,000
116,692
7,065
250
6
166,665.67
Spalding
2-4A
3-3
48.43
998,734
78,818
4,881
183
6
166,665.67
West Laurens
3-4A
3-3
49.00
999,218
90,539
6,596
299
5
199,999.00
North Hall
6-4A
4-2
45.41
995,937
35,589
1,835
58
2
499,999.00
North Clayton
4-4A
3-3
45.75
999,870
30,842
2,203
54
1
999,999.00
White County
6-4A
5-1
41.29
999,996
47,521
1,247
23
1
999,999.00
Spencer
1-4A
3-3
44.68
992,409
39,944
1,522
49
-
-
Adairsville
7-4A
4-2
43.33
998,713
27,132
928
32
-
-
Gilmer
6-4A
3-3
40.92
993,346
20,927
491
11
-
-
Harlem
3-4A
4-2
40.54
952,673
14,429
397
8
-
-
Woodland (Stockbridge)
4-4A
5-1
40.45
999,857
20,628
518
7
-
-
Bainbridge
1-4A
2-4
39.34
913,553
9,251
139
3
-
-
Cherokee Bluff
8-4A
2-4
40.85
552,429
1,939
141
1
-
-
New Hampstead
3-4A
1-5
38.03
351,814
1,650
46
1
-
-
Heritage (Ringgold)
7-4A
3-3
35.62
994,117
5,878
74
-
-
-
Long County
3-4A
1-4
34.94
324,590
724
21
-
-
-
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
4-4A
1-5
33.16
520,776
229
16
-
-
-
Southeast Bulloch
3-4A
2-4
33.18
315,055
501
9
-
-
-
East Jackson
8-4A
2-4
33.42
324,491
355
8
-
-
-
Liberty County
3-4A
3-3
33.58
418,217
623
7
-
-
-
Pickens
6-4A
2-4
31.80
306,285
260
3
-
-
-
Shaw
1-4A
3-3
28.11
592,690
223
1
-
-
-
Westside (Macon)
2-4A
2-4
29.36
186,161
61
-
-
-
-
Windsor Forest
3-4A
3-2
26.05
98,760
25
-
-
-
-
Monroe
1-4A
1-4
26.78
118,242
21
-
-
-
-
McDonough
4-4A
3-4
26.38
29,105
2
-
-
-
-
East Hall
8-4A
2-4
22.32
20,575
2
-
-
-
-
Columbus
1-4A
2-4
10.52
2,190
-
-
-
-
-
Dawson County
6-4A
0-6
19.68
529
-
-
-
-
-
Ridgeland
7-4A
1-5
16.03
425
-
-
-
-
-
Luella
4-4A
1-5
13.41
69
-
-
-
-
-
Fayette County
4-4A
1-6
14.84
23
-
-
-
-
-
Riverdale
4-4A
2-5
13.42
16
-
-
-
-
-
Upson-Lee
2-4A
0-6
18.89
9
-
-
-
-
-
Hardaway
1-4A
0-5
1.41
1
-
-
-
-
-
North Springs
5-4A
1-5
19.30
-
-
-
-
-
-
West Hall
8-4A
2-4
0.91
-
-
-
-
-
-
Salem
5-4A
1-5
-0.05
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southeast Whitfield
7-4A
2-4
-6.27
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chestatee
6-4A
0-6
-13.63
-
-
-
-
-
-
Stone Mountain
5-4A
1-6
-27.43
-
-
-
-
-
-
Clarkston
5-4A
1-6
-37.55
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Toombs County
3-3A
6-0
79.11
1,000,000
981,442
926,858
860,652
692,818
0.44
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
5-3A
5-1
70.23
1,000,000
935,889
789,354
619,219
202,185
3.95
Columbia
6-3A
4-2
66.25
1,000,000
864,463
472,347
188,780
56,372
16.74
Hart County
8-3A
6-1
60.37
1,000,000
779,885
447,548
124,081
20,277
48.32
Pierce County
3-3A
5-1
59.38
1,000,000
701,660
361,225
66,602
12,472
79.18
Northeast
2-3A
5-1
57.72
1,000,000
679,021
239,671
50,986
7,224
137.43
Rockmart
7-3A
3-2
54.56
1,000,000
583,195
214,878
27,425
3,191
312.38
Hapeville Charter
6-3A
2-3
55.85
1,000,000
346,335
141,299
19,632
2,504
398.36
Appling County
3-3A
6-0
52.29
1,000,000
286,767
66,089
8,808
738
1,354.01
Crisp County
1-3A
4-1
51.86
999,882
245,223
59,155
7,464
616
1,622.38
Hephzibah
4-3A
5-1
50.82
1,000,000
306,158
60,753
7,335
559
1,787.91
Lumpkin County
8-3A
4-1
49.12
999,991
299,378
68,250
6,934
384
2,603.17
Stephens County
8-3A
4-2
49.84
999,921
193,277
42,823
4,301
276
3,622.19
Worth County
1-3A
2-3
48.53
994,920
101,550
19,700
1,773
103
9,707.74
Carver (Columbus)
1-3A
1-5
49.26
830,317
57,838
10,170
1,305
96
10,415.67
Burke County
4-3A
3-3
48.34
999,621
72,346
16,356
1,689
91
10,988.01
Ringgold
7-3A
6-0
42.56
1,000,000
245,507
30,423
1,572
43
23,254.81
Thomson
4-3A
1-4
45.05
989,161
60,737
9,121
544
18
55,554.56
Elbert County
8-3A
3-2
43.31
996,519
54,435
6,892
332
13
76,922.08
Lamar County
2-3A
4-2
41.81
999,609
66,663
7,763
326
13
76,922.08
Morgan County
8-3A
3-3
40.57
862,749
26,296
2,547
59
4
249,999.00
Washington County
4-3A
3-3
40.50
959,474
25,844
2,054
82
3
333,332.33
LaFayette
7-3A
5-1
35.72
999,984
27,779
1,896
44
-
-
Haralson County
5-3A
3-3
36.45
999,891
14,942
1,043
22
-
-
Miller Grove
6-3A
3-3
35.16
994,048
12,334
588
9
-
-
Carver (Atlanta)
6-3A
3-3
32.01
788,992
3,928
169
6
-
-
Franklin County
8-3A
3-3
36.17
473,535
4,302
211
5
-
-
Sumter County
1-3A
2-4
35.70
190,604
1,137
82
5
-
-
Callaway
2-3A
3-3
34.36
973,483
9,635
356
4
-
-
Pike County
2-3A
4-2
30.98
989,099
5,300
169
2
-
-
Jackson
2-3A
2-4
32.52
726,651
4,254
145
1
-
-
Temple
5-3A
2-4
29.18
383,619
621
15
1
-
-
Westside (Augusta)
4-3A
2-3
30.55
320,814
1,135
41
-
-
-
Union County
7-3A
1-5
23.29
318,779
199
5
-
-
-
Beach
3-3A
2-4
20.08
416,379
112
3
-
-
-
North Murray
7-3A
0-5
24.89
281,412
294
1
-
-
-
Murray County
7-3A
4-2
16.76
473,183
43
-
-
-
-
Tattnall County
3-3A
3-3
15.60
447,104
39
-
-
-
-
Coahulla Creek
7-3A
3-3
17.38
190,429
20
-
-
-
-
McNair
6-3A
2-3
16.63
100,483
9
-
-
-
-
Central (Macon)
2-3A
3-3
16.70
97,443
3
-
-
-
-
Rutland
2-3A
2-4
18.01
42,123
3
-
-
-
-
South Atlanta
6-3A
4-2
13.59
71,321
1
-
-
-
-
Therrell
5-3A
2-4
19.53
1,503
1
-
-
-
-
Brantley County
3-3A
2-4
10.71
73,281
-
-
-
-
-
Johnson (Savannah)
3-3A
1-5
6.61
11,211
-
-
-
-
-
Sonoraville
7-3A
1-5
14.82
1,537
-
-
-
-
-
Islands
3-3A
3-3
4.47
380
-
-
-
-
-
Cedar Grove
6-3A
0-6
15.05
314
-
-
-
-
-
Kendrick
1-3A
2-3
6.81
232
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest
2-3A
0-6
10.72
2
-
-
-
-
-
Butler
4-3A
3-3
-2.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towers
6-3A
2-5
-5.18
-
-
-
-
-
-
Redan
6-3A
1-5
-7.40
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jordan
1-3A
1-5
-14.76
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cross Creek
4-3A
0-6
-21.19
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Heard County
6-2A
6-0
75.19
1,000,000
985,654
888,087
739,310
585,306
0.71
Dublin
2-2A
4-1
65.81
1,000,000
938,909
654,987
327,346
118,976
7.41
Jeff Davis
1-2A
5-0
66.03
1,000,000
928,090
607,945
298,648
114,753
7.71
Bleckley County
2-2A
5-1
63.39
1,000,000
917,910
569,512
234,646
70,638
13.16
Thomasville
1-2A
5-1
63.61
1,000,000
858,344
424,187
183,631
56,193
16.80
Bremen
6-2A
6-0
62.15
1,000,000
886,324
421,368
135,994
41,574
23.05
Fitzgerald
1-2A
5-1
57.07
1,000,000
624,425
165,561
40,605
7,535
131.71
Commerce
8-2A
5-0
54.80
1,000,000
569,640
101,787
19,700
3,108
320.75
Jasper County
4-2A
4-2
51.01
1,000,000
447,757
60,029
8,569
829
1,205.27
Berrien
1-2A
5-1
51.20
1,000,000
257,568
38,446
5,081
574
1,741.16
Model
6-2A
5-1
49.95
1,000,000
241,262
30,169
3,754
330
3,029.30
Cook
1-2A
2-3
48.34
1,000,000
80,720
14,242
1,400
116
8,619.69
Dodge County
2-2A
3-2
46.20
1,000,000
69,935
9,379
657
38
26,314.79
Swainsboro
2-2A
2-4
44.93
1,000,000
48,487
5,703
360
19
52,630.58
Laney
4-2A
2-4
40.59
1,000,000
22,772
2,354
94
5
199,999.00
Screven County
3-2A
5-1
38.64
1,000,000
23,490
1,562
48
2
499,999.00
Brooks County
1-2A
1-5
39.72
999,441
18,247
915
30
2
499,999.00
ACE Charter
2-2A
5-1
39.71
1,000,000
20,158
1,452
72
1
999,999.00
Putnam County
4-2A
5-1
37.98
1,000,000
37,268
1,779
52
1
999,999.00
Social Circle
4-2A
5-1
29.81
1,000,000
4,444
113
1
-
-
East Laurens
2-2A
2-4
31.52
984,534
3,035
70
1
-
-
Vidalia
2-2A
2-4
30.65
999,547
2,834
44
1
-
-
Rabun County
8-2A
3-2
33.56
999,747
6,123
204
-
-
-
Pepperell
6-2A
3-3
29.41
1,000,000
2,231
48
-
-
-
Fannin County
7-2A
2-4
28.74
999,599
1,959
34
-
-
-
Dade County
7-2A
2-3
27.39
999,767
1,481
21
-
-
-
Gordon Lee
7-2A
2-4
23.05
986,982
519
2
-
-
-
Mount Zion (Carrollton)
6-2A
2-4
19.21
999,992
263
-
-
-
-
Washington
5-2A
4-2
17.37
909,873
89
-
-
-
-
Bacon County
1-2A
1-4
20.46
153,829
23
-
-
-
-
Metter
3-2A
0-6
19.93
102,824
16
-
-
-
-
Glenn Hills
4-2A
3-3
9.15
711,793
9
-
-
-
-
Coosa
6-2A
3-3
7.90
918,310
6
-
-
-
-
Oglethorpe County
8-2A
1-4
11.74
482,537
6
-
-
-
-
Jefferson County
4-2A
2-4
6.81
494,216
2
-
-
-
-
Utopian Academy
5-2A
2-2
4.72
173,169
-
-
-
-
-
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
7-2A
1-4
-0.43
77,678
-
-
-
-
-
Chattooga
7-2A
1-5
1.61
4,719
-
-
-
-
-
Bryan County
3-2A
0-6
4.13
1,443
-
-
-
-
-
Banks County
8-2A
3-4
7.32
-
-
-
-
-
-
Savannah
3-2A
0-6
-9.65
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gordon Central
7-2A
0-6
-18.45
-
-
-
-
-
-
Josey
4-2A
1-5
-19.35
-
-
-
-
-
-
Armuchee
6-2A
0-6
-24.72
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Johnson County
5-1A
5-0
45.00
1,000,000
827,182
583,202
360,777
211,778
3.72
Macon County
6-1A
5-0
43.38
1,000,000
823,059
587,396
356,815
186,295
4.37
Lincoln County
8-1A
4-2
44.36
1,000,000
780,271
507,051
294,737
165,251
5.05
Taylor County
6-1A
5-1
41.46
1,000,000
774,026
483,871
249,642
116,017
7.62
Bowdon
7-1A
3-3
42.37
1,000,000
666,525
339,001
169,098
83,628
10.96
Charlton County
2-1A
4-1-1
42.99
1,000,000
588,421
313,023
157,476
81,587
11.26
Clinch County
2-1A
4-2
41.72
1,000,000
579,764
284,041
132,519
62,969
14.88
Randolph-Clay
1-1A
6-0
39.49
1,000,000
638,658
293,881
123,871
50,063
18.97
Washington-Wilkes
8-1A
5-1
35.93
1,000,000
460,386
160,211
50,025
15,240
64.62
Trion
7-1A
5-1
35.90
1,000,000
446,347
150,090
46,614
13,972
70.57
Emanuel County Institute
3-1A
2-4
35.43
999,021
251,703
84,926
23,806
7,014
141.57
Mitchell County
2-1A
5-1
31.84
1,000,000
217,617
54,754
11,559
2,507
397.88
Warren County
8-1A
4-2
30.19
1,000,000
202,183
44,733
8,197
1,532
651.74
McIntosh County Academy
3-1A
3-3
29.01
999,702
160,579
31,880
5,140
850
1,175.47
Early County
1-1A
2-4
30.47
812,534
70,261
16,584
2,874
521
1,918.39
Treutlen
4-1A
5-1
27.76
999,795
128,542
22,714
3,282
439
2,276.90
Schley County
6-1A
5-1
24.51
1,000,000
79,175
10,893
1,092
98
10,203.08
Hawkinsville
4-1A
3-3
23.88
997,220
51,155
6,652
586
61
16,392.44
Irwin County
2-1A
2-3
25.09
925,801
32,614
4,304
404
56
17,856.14
Manchester
7-1A
2-4
24.05
984,964
36,367
4,097
376
41
24,389.24
Portal
3-1A
5-1
22.37
999,975
48,770
5,333
429
33
30,302.03
Wheeler County
4-1A
1-4
22.34
894,737
22,467
2,365
159
16
62,499.00
Telfair County
4-1A
3-2
20.53
937,892
21,599
1,971
132
10
99,999.00
Montgomery County
3-1A
4-2
20.97
997,195
27,606
2,503
170
8
124,999.00
Seminole County
1-1A
2-4
21.49
902,518
18,682
1,796
109
6
166,665.67
Miller County
1-1A
2-5
20.75
810,464
13,234
1,082
61
4
249,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy
8-1A
6-1
17.11
1,000,000
11,207
640
23
2
499,999.00
Jenkins County
5-1A
2-4
18.16
879,542
8,931
573
19
1
999,999.00
Claxton
3-1A
5-1
11.94
989,979
2,918
99
1
1
999,999.00
Dooly County
4-1A
2-4
14.62
422,007
1,828
84
2
-
-
Greene County
8-1A
1-5
14.49
225,129
851
34
2
-
-
Glascock County
5-1A
2-4
13.20
678,774
2,159
78
1
-
-
Chattahoochee County
6-1A
3-2
9.68
995,189
2,038
56
1
-
-
Georgia Military Prep
5-1A
3-2
11.20
850,612
1,910
56
1
-
-
Wilkinson County
5-1A
2-3
12.00
331,242
707
16
-
-
-
Turner County
4-1A
1-5
12.06
67,283
164
9
-
-
-
B.E.S.T. Academy
7-1A
4-2
5.28
212,441
92
1
-
-
-
Marion County
6-1A
2-4
-0.60
46,180
1
-
-
-
-
Pelham
1-1A
1-5
2.89
1,548
1
-
-
-
-
Terrell County
1-1A
3-3
-2.90
27,711
-
-
-
-
-
Hancock Central
5-1A
1-4
-4.66
9,361
-
-
-
-
-
Central (Talbotton)
6-1A
3-3
-27.04
434
-
-
-
-
-
Wilcox County
4-1A
0-6
-0.32
283
-
-
-
-
-
Lanier County
2-1A
0-6
2.25
239
-
-
-
-
-
Twiggs County
5-1A
1-5
-9.92
223
-
-
-
-
-
Atkinson County
2-1A
0-6
-4.11
5
-
-
-
-
-
Baconton Charter
1-1A
5-1
14.75
-
-
-
-
-
-
Calhoun County
1-1A
2-5
2.28
-
-
-
-
-
-
Towns County
8-1A
4-3
-3.16
-
-
-
-
-
-
Pataula Charter
1-1A
3-3
-7.51
-
-
-
-
-
-
Crawford County
6-1A
0-6
-22.00
-
-
-
-
-
-
Greenville
7-1A
1-4
-25.80
-
-
-
-
-
-
Scintilla Charter Academy
2-1A
0-4
-28.17
-
-
-
-
-
-
Southwest Georgia STEM
1-1A
1-4
-43.56
-
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff projections by team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Playoffs
Qtr
Semi
Finals
Champ
Odds
Holy Innocents
5-3A
7-0
66.13
1,000,000
969,218
832,039
626,963
338,493
1.95
Prince Avenue Christian
8-2A
4-0
65.60
1,000,000
968,061
839,560
642,356
329,263
2.04
Calvary Day
3-2A
5-1
67.82
1,000,000
958,789
725,504
438,145
272,572
2.67
Lovett
5-3A
4-2
56.52
1,000,000
880,883
550,967
137,939
37,371
25.76
Greater Atlanta Christian
5-4A
3-2
53.63
1,000,000
659,914
227,303
56,365
11,624
85.03
Wesleyan
5-3A
4-2
50.00
1,000,000
613,251
144,972
29,675
4,308
231.13
Mount Vernon
9-2A
5-2
47.19
1,000,000
740,285
307,307
35,441
3,751
265.60
Hebron Christian
8-3A
2-4
47.83
1,000,000
236,657
74,546
10,894
1,296
770.60
Eagle's Landing Christian
5-2A
5-1
43.14
1,000,000
354,373
50,263
5,316
378
2,644.50
North Cobb Christian
5-3A
3-2
43.25
1,000,000
240,485
60,820
4,568
320
3,124.00
Fellowship Christian
9-2A
2-3
41.19
1,000,000
423,767
45,473
3,980
255
3,920.57
Aquinas
4-2A
4-2
40.02
1,000,000
513,744
93,913
5,649
245
4,080.63
Whitefield Academy
5-2A
3-3
41.35
1,000,000
122,652
23,965
1,767
100
9,999.00
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
5-2A
1-5
38.35
1,000,000
48,656
8,837
509
16
62,499.00
Christian Heritage
7-2A
5-1
34.50
1,000,000
139,429
7,772
314
7
142,856.14
Pace Academy
5-4A
1-5
29.10
1,000,000
17,737
747
13
1
999,999.00
King's Ridge Christian
9-2A
4-2
28.15
1,000,000
60,269
3,288
54
-
-
Darlington
6-2A
3-3
30.83
1,000,000
11,223
1,053
25
-
-
Savannah Christian
3-2A
2-4
29.40
1,000,000
19,483
807
14
-
-
Athens Academy
8-2A
2-3
27.31
1,000,000
8,510
558
10
-
-
Westminster (Atlanta)
5-4A
2-3
25.84
1,000,000
9,159
243
2
-
-
Providence Christian
8-2A
3-2
20.19
1,000,000
2,010
59
1
-
-
Mount Paran Christian
9-2A
1-5
13.06
1,000,000
545
2
-
-
-
Landmark Christian
5-2A
0-6
13.87
1,000,000
731
1
-
-
-
Mt. Bethel Christian
9-2A
4-1
9.78
1,000,000
167
1
-
-
-
Mount Pisgah Christian
9-2A
2-3
-5.39
1,000,000
2
-
-
-
-
Walker
9-2A
2-4
-14.41
1,000,000
-
-
-
-
-
Playoff seeding projections
Each team is shown with its projected PSR finish, projected record, region, the distribution of PSR finishes, the number of times the team made and did not make the playoffs, and the number of times finishing as a region champion.