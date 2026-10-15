Buford climbs in 4 national football polls, North Gwinnett tumbles after loss

Milton and Buford play in front of a national ESPN2 audience in Buford in August 2025. This season, the Wolves are the top team from Georgia in eight of the nine polls the AJC considers and are third behind Carrollton and Thomas County Central in the other poll, the Massey Ratings. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Wolves are the highest-ranked team from Georgia in 8 of the 9 national polls the AJC monitors.

The Wolves are the highest-ranked team from Georgia in 8 of the 9 national polls the AJC monitors.

Buford, the defending consensus national champion, moved up in four polls and dropped in another in the national high school football rankings after Week 8 of the regular season.

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The Wolves climbed from No. 5 to No. 3 in the USA Today rankings and moved up one spot in the MaxPreps (to No. 4), High School on SI (to No. 4) and NationalHSFB.com (to No. 3) polls. They moved down one place to No. 7 in the Sports Idol Nation rankings.

Buford remained at No. 8 in the Massey Ratings but was jumped by Thomas County Central, which moved from No. 9 to No. 7. Buford is now the third-highest-ranked Georgia team in that poll, behind No. 5 Carrollton and Thomas County Central. The Wolves are the highest-ranked Georgia team in the other polls considered by AJC Varsity.