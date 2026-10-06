9 Georgia teams scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7

Cartersville's Tyon Coe (center) scores a first half touchdown against Hiram's Markens Felix (right) and Devin Giles in August. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Nine Georgia high school football teams are scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7 of the regular season, led by Class 7A Valdosta at 56.0.

Here are the top 12 teams in points per game in each classification:

Class 7A

56.0 - Valdosta

54.5 - Carrollton

51.0 - Newton

48.3 - Westlake

44.3 - North Gwinnett

42.4 - Brookwood

40.1 - Parkview

38.3 - Lowndes

38.0 - Etowah

38.0 - North Cobb

36.0 - Colquitt County

35.8 - Buford

Class 6A