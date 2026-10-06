LIST

9 Georgia teams scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7

Class 7A Valdosta High leads the pack with 56 points.
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Cartersville's Tyon Coe (center) scores a first half touchdown against Hiram's Markens Felix (right) and Devin Giles in August. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Cartersville's Tyon Coe (center) scores a first half touchdown against Hiram's Markens Felix (right) and Devin Giles in August. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
25 minutes ago

Nine Georgia high school football teams are scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7 of the regular season, led by Class 7A Valdosta at 56.0.

Here are the top 12 teams in points per game in each classification:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA