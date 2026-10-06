9 Georgia teams scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7

Nine Georgia high school football teams are scoring at least 50 points per game through Week 7 of the regular season, led by Class 7A Valdosta at 56.0.
Here are the top 12 teams in points per game in each classification:
Class 7A
- 56.0 - Valdosta
- 54.5 - Carrollton
- 51.0 - Newton
- 48.3 - Westlake
- 44.3 - North Gwinnett
- 42.4 - Brookwood
- 40.1 - Parkview
- 38.3 - Lowndes
- 38.0 - Etowah
- 38.0 - North Cobb
- 36.0 - Colquitt County
- 35.8 - Buford
Class 6A
- 54.7 - Thomas County Central
- 51.5 - Creekside
- 51.2 - Houston County
- 45.7 - Hughes
- 45.3 - Bradwell Institute
- 44.7 - Milton
- 43.8 - Sequoyah
- 43.2 - Lassiter
- 42.5 - Brunswick
- 40.7 - Jackson County
- 40.0 - Dunwoody
- 39.0 - Heritage (Conyers)