LIST

9 Georgia high school football teams allowing 7 points or less through Week 7

Class 2A’s Commerce, Jeff Davis and Screven County are each allowing 6.8 points per game. That’s tied for sixth best in any classification.
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Lowndes (2.3), Cartersville (4.5), Sandy Creek (5.4), Appling County (5.5) and Woodward Academy (6.0) lead teams who have allowed seven points or fewer through Week 7. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Lowndes (2.3), Cartersville (4.5), Sandy Creek (5.4), Appling County (5.5) and Woodward Academy (6.0) lead teams who have allowed seven points or fewer through Week 7. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)
Todd Holcomb
By
44 minutes ago

Nine Georgia high school football teams are giving up seven points per game or fewer through Week 7 of the regular season, and three of them play in Class 2A.

Commerce, Jeff Davis and Screven County are each allowing 6.8 points per game. That’s tied for sixth best in any classification, behind state leader Lowndes (2.3), Cartersville (4.5), Sandy Creek (5.4), Appling County (5.5) and Woodward Academy (6.0),

Here are the top 12 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A

Class 4A-2A Private

GIAA