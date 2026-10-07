9 Georgia high school football teams allowing 7 points or less through Week 7

Lowndes (2.3), Cartersville (4.5), Sandy Creek (5.4), Appling County (5.5) and Woodward Academy (6.0) lead teams who have allowed seven points or fewer through Week 7. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

Class 2A’s Commerce, Jeff Davis and Screven County are each allowing 6.8 points per game. That’s tied for sixth best in any classification.

Class 2A’s Commerce, Jeff Davis and Screven County are each allowing 6.8 points per game. That’s tied for sixth best in any classification.

Nine Georgia high school football teams are giving up seven points per game or fewer through Week 7 of the regular season, and three of them play in Class 2A.

Commerce, Jeff Davis and Screven County are each allowing 6.8 points per game. That’s tied for sixth best in any classification, behind state leader Lowndes (2.3), Cartersville (4.5), Sandy Creek (5.4), Appling County (5.5) and Woodward Academy (6.0),

Here are the top 12 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 7A