Composite rankings: 6 new teams pick up votes

East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Here’s a look at Georgia high school football teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls.

Not much changed at the top of this week’s AJC Varsity Composite Rankings, but six teams jumped in, getting at least one vote from the seven polls.

They are McEachern, Dougherty, Woodland of Stockbridge, Brooks County, Cook and Emanuel County Institute.

Three beat other ranked teams last week. Those were Dougherty (over Cairo), Brooks County (over Berrien) and Cook (over Fitzgerald). In each case, the losing team kept its advantage in the composite.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on the consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).