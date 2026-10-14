Composite rankings: 4 teams crash Top 10 after upset victories

East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Brookwood, LaGrange, Mitchell County and Whitefield Academy broke into the Top 10 of the AJC Composite Rankings this week.

They had something in common: victories over Top 10 opponents.

Brookwood beat North Gwinnett. LaGrange beat Central of Carrollton. Mitchell County beat Clinch County. Whitefield Academy beat Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).