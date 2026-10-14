COMPOSITE RANKINGS

Composite rankings: 4 teams crash Top 10 after upset victories

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East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
East Paulding is 5-0 and now the consensus No. 10 team in Class 6A. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Todd Holcomb
By
34 minutes ago

Brookwood, LaGrange, Mitchell County and Whitefield Academy broke into the Top 10 of the AJC Composite Rankings this week.

They had something in common: victories over Top 10 opponents.

Brookwood beat North Gwinnett. LaGrange beat Central of Carrollton. Mitchell County beat Clinch County. Whitefield Academy beat Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s teams ranked on a consensus of seven polls (AJC — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/GHSF Daily; SC — Score Atlanta; GPB — Georgia Public Broadcasting; ITG — ITG Next; CG — Coach Georgia; 680 — 680 The Fan; MW — Maxwell Ratings).