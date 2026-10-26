AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 10 Share Holy Innocents head coach Nick Perrotta watches the first half of the Mount Vernon vs. Holy Innocents high school football game at Holy Innocents Episcopal School in Atlanta on Sept. 4, 2026. Holy Innocents won 51-14. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 59 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (8-0) Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week: Beat Mill Creek 40-0. DJ Hunter was 20-of-30 passing for 257 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes to 10 receivers. Jameer Cantrell rushed for 89 yards and two touchdowns, had four solo tackles and forced a fumble. Next: Friday vs. Discovery (0-8) 2. (2) Carrollton (9-0) Last week: Beat Westlake 66-27. Carrollton led 52-13 at halftime. Nick Archer rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. CJ Cypher was 18-of-26 passing for 324 yards and seven touchdowns. Keaires Miller had six receptions for 111 yards and four touchdowns. Darrell McFadden had eight receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Boyd had seven solo tackles. Carrollton clinched first place in Region 2. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (5-3)

3. (3) Newton (8-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Archer (5-4) 4. (4) Valdosta (8-0)

Last week: Beat Camden County 63-10. Valdosta led 42-0 in the first half. Deron Foster rushed for 165 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. Marquis Fennell had nine receptions for 166 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown. Tripp Perry was 16-of-18 passing for 303 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Lowndes (8-0)

5. (5) Lowndes (8-0) Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 36-15. Jayce Johnson, a Texas A&M commit playing his first game since Sept. 4, was 6-of-10 passing for 112 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Kaevone Thomas rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on three carries and caught three passes for 104 yards. Lowndes rushed for 316 yards. Damarion Treadwell and Jacques McCoggle had four tackles for loss apiece. Next: Friday vs. Valdosta (8-0)

6. (7) Brookwood (7-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Berkmar (0-9)

7. (8) North Gwinnett (7-1) Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge 39-18. North Gwinnett never trailed and used two quarterbacks effectively. Elam Rahman was 12-of-24 passing for 208 yards, and Banks Halcomb rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and was 2-of-6 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown. Luke Smith had five receptions for 127 yards. Christian Jackson, Jake Godfree and CJ Cardona intercepted passes. Next: Friday at Norcross (4-4) 8. (6) Westlake (6-2) Last week: Lost to Carrollton 66-27. Westlake was out of the game by halftime and scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Cannon Robinson was 20-of-35 passing for 292 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Northgate (0-8)

9. (9) Colquitt County (5-3)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Camden County (5-4) 10. (10) Grayson (5-4) Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 52-0. Grayson led 24-0 at halftime, and Jeremiah Stonewall returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a 31-0 lead. Deuce Smith was 11-of-17 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Terrell Smith rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Rockdale County (3-5) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (8-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (7-1) 2. (2) Creekside (7-1)

Last week: Beat Hughes 23-0. Creekside shut out its fifth straight opponent in a game that decided first place in Region 3. Creekside had five sacks, including two by Major Levell and one by Cassius Burch for a safety. Tavarre Terrell had three tackles for loss. Hughes had minus-44 yards rushing and 15 total yards. Branden Wiley rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown. Next: Nov. 2 vs. Northside (Columbus) (6-2) 3. (3) Lee County (8-1) Last week: Beat Tift County 49-14. Lee County had 585 total yards. Cohen Lawson was 14-of-19 passing for 304 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Blackwell had three receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown. Dominique Ball scored three rushing touchdowns. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Houston County (4-4) 4. (5) Milton (7-1) Last week: Beat Gainesville 49-46. Ryan Jung kicked a 47-yard field goal with 58 seconds left to break a 46-46 tie in a game Milton trailed 30-14 in the second quarter. Jung, the consensus No. 1 kicking prospect nationally and a transfer from IMG Academy, also made a 50-yarder in the final seconds of the first half. Sheldon Atchison rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Derrick Baker rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries and was 11-of-21 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Jordan Carrasquillo had five receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Malik Rolle blocked a punt in the third quarter, leading to a touchdown that gave Milton a 38-30 lead. Blaize Battaglia had 14 solo tackles and two tackles for loss. Next: Friday at Riverwood (0-8)

5. (4) Gainesville (6-3) Last week: Lost to Milton 49-46. Gainesville lost on a field goal in the final minute. Quarterback Kharim Hughley, who is committed to Clemson, left the game injured early in the second quarter with Gainesville leading 15-7. Backup Cooper Papka was 17-of-18 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns. (Hughley was 6-of-9 for 101 yards and two touchdowns.) Dwight Lewis rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Gainesville led 457-453 in total yards. Next: Friday at Lanier (4-4) 6. (6) Coffee (7-1) Last week: Beat Northside (Warner Robins) 37-7. Coffee trailed 7-3 at halftime and outscored Northside 34-0 in the second half. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. LJ Devine rushed for 88 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Coffee was 0-for-1 passing and held Northside to 153 total yards. Jasiah McRae had three tackles for loss and a sack. Next: Friday at Thomas County Central (8-0) 7. (8) Jackson County (8-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 56-0. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Ben Musser was 8-of-11 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Clarke Central (7-1) 8. (9) Sequoyah (7-1) Last week: Beat Lassiter 49-13. Nolan Shakar was 16-of-21 passing for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Duke Sanders had five receptions for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Sequoyah led 419-240 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (2-6) 9. (10) East Paulding (8-0) Last week: Beat Alexander 45-13. Bode Spence was 14-of-15 passing for 292 yards and five touchdowns. Jaylen Prater had five receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Treveon Lewis had a team-leading nine total tackles and intercepted a pass. East Paulding is 8-0 for the first time since 2012. Next: Friday vs. South Paulding (2-6)

10. (7) Hughes (6-2) Last week: Lost to Creekside 23-0. Hughes was shut out for the first time since 2018 (105 games), which had been the 17th-longest active streak among GHSA schools. Next: Friday at McIntosh (3-5) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (8-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dalton (7-1) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (8-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee (4-4) 3. (3) Marist (6-2) Last week: Beat Chattahoochee 49-20. Marist trailed 14-7 early in the second quarter, then scored six unanswered touchdowns, all runs, and finished with 357 rushing yards. Bobby Harpring passed for 103 yards and rushed for 50 yards with three total touchdowns. William Euart rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (5-3)

4. (4) Tucker (8-0) Last week: Beat Banneker 41-2. Jace German was 13-of-16 passing for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Tucker is 8-0 for the first time since 2013. Next: Friday vs. Lithonia (4-4) 5. (5) North Oconee (8-1) Last week: Beat East Forsyth 51-7. North Oconee led 44-0 at halftime. Joby McCannon rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks Benton was 6-of-8 passing for 139 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Jefferson (7-2) 6. (6) Benedictine (7-1) Last week: Beat Wayne County 50-0. Stanley Smart Jr. rushed for 82 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries and caught a 20-yard pass. Omari Burse was 9-of-11 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns. Isaac Scott had nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Next: Thursday vs. Groves (0-8)

7. (7) Mays (8-0) Last week: Beat Southwest DeKalb 34-31. Mays trailed 21-7 with 7:46 left, tied the game 21-21 on Kendrick Henderson’s 24-yard pass to D’Andre Hennix with 38 seconds to play, and won on Keyuntae Herndon’s 15-yard pass to Hennix in the second overtime. The decisive score came on a fake jet sweep on Mays’ first play after Southwest DeKalb kicked a field goal for a 31-28 lead. Henderson was 14-of-17 passing for 256 yards and two touchdowns. Hennix had six receptions for 126 yards and three touchdowns. Jaquavious Hill and Tyrell Dean each had four tackles for loss. Mays is 8-0 for the first time since 2015. Next: Friday at Druid Hills (3-5) 8. (8) Jefferson (7-2) Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 41-7. Jefferson led 34-0 at halftime. Max Brown rushed for 62 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries. Next: Friday vs. North Oconee (8-1) 9. (9) LaGrange (7-2)

Last week: Beat Starr’s Mill 35-7. Peyton Davis rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Cason McGill was 9-of-11 passing for 103 yards. LaGrange led 318-194 in total yards. Xavier Parks had four tackles for loss and two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (6-2) 10. (10) Cass (8-1) Last week: Beat Allatoona 21-14. Allatoona got within 21-14 with 3:52 left and had a first down at the Cass 22 later in the game, but Marcus Daniels made an interception on the next play to clinch the victory. Xzaevion Turner also had a key fourth-quarter interception. Kalil Charles rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Tyson Beauford had three tackles for loss. Codey Dean had two sacks. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Dalton (7-1) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0) Last week: Beat Hampton 34-7. Caleb Hill was 20-of-30 passing for 138 yards and rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Nathan Holston returned an interception for a touchdown. The victory, Sandy Creek’s 23rd straight, decided first place in Region 4. Next: Friday vs. McDonough (3-5)

2. (2) Peach County (8-0) Last week: Beat Howard 48-12. Ashton Barton rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. Caiden Ivory was 19-of-32 passing for 237 yards and a touchdown. Tristen Brown had seven receptions for 173 yards, and his 75-yard reception in the third quarter gave Peach County a 34-6 lead. Peach County led 655-239 in total yards. Next: Friday at Baldwin (6-2) 3. (3) Troup (8-0) Last week: Beat Upson-Lee 64-21. Troup led 28-0 in the first quarter. Freshman Tristian Moss rushed for 117 yards on 13 carries. Trey Dean had four receptions for 112 yards. Chase Mosley was 6-of-7 passing for 124 yards and two touchdowns. KJ McQueen and Jordan Banks returned fumbles for touchdowns. Next: Friday at Howard (4-4) 4. (4) Monroe Area (8-0)

Last week: Beat Cherokee Bluff 35-31. Monroe Area allowed more than 500 total yards but forced three turnovers and made key stops in the fourth quarter, one at Monroe Area’s 20-yard line with two minutes left. Bryce Bell rushed for 65 yards on two carries and had three receptions for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Cooper Shumate rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and passed for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Cortavious Scott returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (5-3) 5. (5) Stephenson (8-1) Last week: Beat Westminster 55-0. Stephenson clinched Region 5 with the victory. Jayden Johnson rushed for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Braydon Surprisse was 12-of-15 passing for 230 yards and four touchdowns, each to a different receiver, and rushed for 71 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Stephenson led 43-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. North Springs (2-6) 6. (6) Douglass (5-3) Last week: Beat Pace Academy 50-19. Jahlil Roderique was 13-of-17 passing for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Zalen Green had six catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Douglass rushed for 214 yards, led by Janarius Gooden’s 68. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (3-5)

7. (7) Dougherty (7-1) Last week: Beat Bainbridge 27-20. Dougherty started the game with two three-and-out possessions for minus-9 yards but rallied from a 17-0 second-quarter deficit and went ahead 27-20 on Micah Joyner’s 28-yard pass to Jherel Gibson with 6:47 left. Bainbridge got to Doughery’s 17-yard line later in the game but was turned away. Joyner was 14-of-21 passing for 196 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 86 yards. Dougherty held Bainbridge to 25 yards rushing and 137 passing with two interceptions. Next: Friday vs. Westover (7-1) 8. (8) Cairo (7-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Columbus (3-5) 9. (9) North Hall (6-2)

Last week: Beat Pickens 49-13. Alex Schlieman was 25-of-29 passing for 447 yards and five touchdowns, four to Noah Kemp, who had eight receptions for 196 yards. Cole Cable had nine receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown. Colton Steele rushed for 85 yards. North Hall had 607 total yards. Next: Friday at White County (7-1) 10. (10) Northwest Whitfield (7-1) Last week: Beat Ridgeland 43-14. Northwest Whitfield led 35-0 at halftime. Smith Browning was 12-of-21 passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns, two to Graham Nuckolls. Next: Friday at Calhoun (4-4) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (8-0) Last week: Beat Johnson (Savannah) 62-0. Toombs County led 41-0 at halftime. Donterrius Mincey rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries. Toombs County is 8-0 for the first time since 1995. Next: Friday vs. Appling County (8-0)

2. (2) Appling County (8-0) Last week: Beat Islands 45-7. Harrison Hickox threw touchdown passes to Rett Thomas, Titus Wallace and Brayden Mills in the first quarter as Appling County took a 35-0 lead. Next: Friday at Toombs County (8-0) 3. (3) Pierce County (7-1) Last week: Beat Brantley County 52-0. Jae’Veon Williams rushed for 207 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries. Pierce County led 38-0 at halftime, rushed for 266 yards and passed for 97 as a team. Chance Williams had two TD receptions. Next: Friday vs. Islands (3-5) 4. (4) Northeast (7-1) Last week: Beat Southwest 40-0. Northeast led 33-0 at halftime. Jordan Wiggins was 11-of-15 passing for 237 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Scottavian Thomas had three receptions for 115 yards and two touchdowns. Kortnei Williams intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Pike County (5-3)

5. (5) Columbia (6-2) Last week: Beat Carver (Atlanta) 43-0. Czar Daniels was 12-of-12 passing for 247 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 101 yards. Damarion Davis had five receptions for 86 yards. Jordan Hall had three tackles for loss and three sacks. Gemere Adams had two sacks and two forced fumbles. Jamarion Davis returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Redan (1-7) 6. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-2) Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 13-12. KIPP Atlanta missed both extra-point tries and lost on a field goal with 15 seconds left. Lawrence Moreland was 11-of-17 passing for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Travion Callaway had eight receptions for 107 yards. KIPP Atlanta had 312 total yards. Both KIPP touchdowns came on fourth-and-long plays, one a 20-yard pass from Moreland to Malachi Heard, the other a 53-yard pass from Moreland to Callaway for a 12-10 lead with 8:07 left. Next: Friday vs. Wesleyan (5-3) 7. (7) Hapeville Charter (5-3)

Last week: Beat Redan 45-0. Chance Thomas threw touchdown passes to Carter Pitts, Jaden Benjamin and Cameron Lear. Lear, a tight end/defensive end, had two sacks. Khyree Bolton rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown. Carson Dill was 6-of-6 on extra points and made a 25-yard field goal. Next: Thursday vs. South Atlanta (4-4) 8. (8) Hart County (8-1) Last week: Beat Morgan County 49-35. Tucker Parson was 26-of-35 passing for 426 yards and five touchdowns and scored on a 47-yard run. His 73-yard pass to PJ Johnson in the fourth quarter provided the final margin. Johnson had eight catches for 157 yards. Kurston Curry had seven receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Franklin County (4-4) 9. (9) Rockmart (6-2) Last week: Beat North Murray 42-7. Freshman Earnest Stephens rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on three carries. JT Taylor (68 yards) and Devin McCoy (75 yards) also scored two touchdowns apiece. Next: Friday vs. LaFayette (6-2)

10. (10) Worth County (5-3) Last week: Beat Sumter County 7-3. Lyndon Worthy was 12-of-17 passing for 125 yards, and his 21-yard TD pass to Keaton Tucker in the second quarter stood up as the game-winner. Worth County won with 158 total yards. Next: Nov. 6 at Carver (Columbus) (3-5) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (8-0) Last week: Beat Pepperell 48-7. Ethan Tisdale was 9-of-16 passing for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Brody Buc Cofield had five receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Mount Zion (Carrollton) (3-5) 2. (2) Thomasville (8-1) Last week: Beat Bacon County 45-21. Christian Hayes was 10-of-16 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 88 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Jace Alexander had six tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Cook (3-5)

3. (3) Dublin (7-1) Last week: Beat Dodge County 53-47. Travion Bostic scored on an 8-yard run to break a 47-47 tie with 1:08 left, and Jakarian Jones intercepted a pass in the final minute to clinch the victory. Kyle Young’s interception at the Dodge County 30 yard line set up the winning drive. Dublin rushed for 412 yards – 148 from Jamarcus Knight and 141 from Dontavious Cannon. Zion Porter returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Vidalia (2-6) 4. (4) Jeff Davis (7-1) Last week: Beat Cook 21-14. Jeff Davis trailed 14-7 entering the fourth quarter and scored on Braylon Varnadore’s 9-yard run with 30 seconds left at the end of a 7:06-minute, 13-play drive, 60-yard drive to break a 14-14 tie. Garrison Coleman rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries. Jacob Laney rushed for 118 yards on seven carries. Each had one touchdown. Josh Worthington had nine tackles. Jeff Davis had 290 yards rushing, 16 yards passing, and led 306-158 in total yards. Next: Friday at Berrien (5-3) 5. (5) Bleckley County (8-1)

Last week: Beat Vidalia 49-13. Brody Fleming was 17-of-22 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns. Kelvin Sneed Jr. had three receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Zyion Love rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Bleckley County led 469-154 in total yards. Next: Friday at East Laurens (3-5) 6. (6) Commerce (7-1) Last week: Lost to Prince Avenue Christian 24-9. Commerce was within 17-9 until Prince Avenue Christian’s final touchdown with 5:32 left in a game that decided first place in Region 8. Marco Huff rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries. Tate Kirk was 15-of-30 passing for 105 yards. Next: Friday vs. Athens Academy (2-6) 7. (7) Bremen (7-1) Last week: Beat Armuchee 58-0. Eli Brock was 10-of-11 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns. Canyon Carter had seven receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Tavares Bexley rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (3-5)

8. (8) Social Circle (7-1) Last week: Beat Josey 57-8. Social Circle led 44-8 at halftime and finished with 339 total yards on 29 snaps. Remi Farmer, Drake Reynolds and Luke Boeving each threw TD passes. Next: Friday at Laney (4-4) 9. (9) Model (7-1) Last week: Beat Darlington 54-21. Collin Watson rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown. Jaden Edwards rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Brenten Bell passed for 103 yards and three touchdowns. Model had lost 14 straight to Darlington, most recently winning in 1997. Next: Friday vs. Pepperell (4-4) 10. (10) Fitzgerald (6-3)

Last week: Beat Berrien 47-7. Landon Curry rushed for 144 yards on 10 carries and returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown. Fitzgerald outrushed Berrien 321-53. Next: Friday at Brooks County (3-5) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (8-0) Last week: Beat Hancock Central 55-6. Johnson County led 42-0 at halftime and had 390 total yards on 17 plays. Jeremiah Scott rushed for 101 yards on four carries and returned a punt for a touchdown. Twenty-six players were credited with tackles, 10 with tackles for loss. Next: Friday vs. GMC Prep (4-4) 2. (2) Lincoln County (6-2) Last week: Beat Washington-Wilkes 21-7. RJ Fears returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown with 53 seconds left for the final margin. Travis Franklin rushed for 92 yards on 10 carries. Jonathan Norman rushed for 87 yards and both offensive touchdowns on six carries. Lincoln County led 264-167 in total yards. The game decided first place in Region 8. Next: Friday at Warren County (5-3)

3. (3) Randolph-Clay (8-0) Last week: Beat Early County 22-16. Randolph-Clay trailed 16-14 at halftime and took the lead on Rae’Shawn Clyde’s 25-yard pass to Tyre Smith, plus a 2-point conversion, with about eight minutes left. Early County didn’t seriously threaten from there. Smith also returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. Clyde rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Dre’Shawn Clyde had nine tackles. Randolph-Clay, 8-0 for the first time since 2004, took first place in Region 1 with the victory over a four-time reigning champion that it had not beaten since 2000. Next: Friday vs. Terrell County (4-4) 4. (5) Charlton County (6-1-1) Last week: Beat Mitchell County 21-14. Kashawn Cobb scored on a 5-yard run to break a 14-14 tie with 5:42 left, and Mitchell County didn’t get past midfield after that. Elijah Bryant rushed for 197 yards on 29 carries. Charlton County was 6-of-17 passing for 78 yards. Charlton led 282-164 in total yards. Next: Friday at Clinch County (5-3) 5. (4) Taylor County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Schley County 35-34. Taylor County ran off the final 4:45 and took knees after reaching the Schley County 1-yard line. Leland Holder was 18-of-25 passing for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Qua Pinkard had nine receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. Taylor County had 59 yards rushing. ZayQuan Dozier blocked an extra-point try, which proved to be the difference. Next: Friday vs. Marion County (3-5) 6. (6) Macon County (7-1) Last week: Beat Crawford County 39-3. Noah Parker rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Montravius Gilbert was 10-of-13 passing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Central (Talbotton) (2-6) 7. (7) Mitchell County (6-2) Last week: Lost to Charlton County 21-14. The score was 14-14 until the middle of the fourth quarter, but Mitchell County couldn’t mount another threat and managed only 94 yards rushing and 70 passing for the game. Next: Friday vs. Irwin County (4-4)

8. (8) Bowdon (5-3) Last week: Beat B.E.S.T. Academy 44-0. Paul Wilson rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Bowdon rushed for 341 yards and six touchdowns as a team. Next: Friday at Manchester (3-6) 9. (9) Clinch County (5-3) Last week: Beat Lanier County 42-7. Traviian Miller passed for 117 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 33 yards and one touchdown. Clinch County led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (6-1-1) 10. (10) Schley County (7-2) Last week: Lost to Taylor County 35-34. Schley County missed a mid-range field goal to take the lead with just under five minutes left and did not get the ball back. Clay Hicks was 17-of-20 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Next: Nov. 6 vs. Marion County (3-5)

Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (7-0) Last week: Beat Commerce 24-9. Andrew Beard rushed for 211 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries and caught a 21-yard pass. His 46-yard TD run with 5:32 left created the final margin. Gavin Hollum was 13-of-21 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown. Cayden Gordon had six solo tackles, five assists, one tackle for loss and one sack. The victory put Prince Avenue in first place in Region 8-2A. Next: Friday at Oglethorpe County (1-7) 2. (2) Calvary Day (7-1) Last week: Beat Savannah 56-0. James Mobley threw three touchdown passes, and freshman Braylon Brown threw two. Twelve players had rushes or receptions, 19 had tackles, five had sacks and three intercepted passes. Next: Friday vs. Screven County (7-1) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (9-0)

Last week: Beat KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 13-12. Mitchell Bainbridge kicked field goals of 45 and 27 yards, the latter with 15 seconds left. Ryan Woods was 9-of-15 passing for 120 yards and rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Holy Innocents’, 9-0 for the first time since 2019, won its first region title since 2022. Next: Nov. 6 vs. North Cobb Christian (5-3) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (5-3) Last week: Beat Salem 51-6. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 13-of-18 passing for 183 yards and touchdowns to four different receivers. GAC had 267 total yards and six touchdowns on just 31 plays. Next: Friday at Pace Academy (2-6) 5. (5) Lovett (6-2) Last week: Beat Haralson County 27-3. Walker Aiken rushed for 153 yards. Sam Abney passed for 124 and rushed for 33. Lovett held Haralson County to 103 total yards. Next: Friday at Temple (3-5)

6. (6) Mount Vernon (6-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (2-7) 7. (7) Whitefield Academy (5-3) Last week: Beat Utopian Academy 63-16. Landon Ryan was 6-of-6 passing for 80 yards and two touchdowns in limited work. Ian Kelly caught a TD pass and returned a punt for a touchdown. Next: Thursday at Washington (4-4) 8. (8) Wesleyan (5-3) Last week: Beat Therrell 18-14. Jameson Hilton was 9-of-18 passing for just 68 yards and was intercepted three times but threw an 8-yard pass to Beck Baxley for a 12-0 lead in the third quarter and a 16-yard pass to Geno Houchins IV for an 18-6 lead with 10:12 left. Quin Brown made a fourth-down stop at midfield with 1:22 left to clinch the victory. Kyle Baxley rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Wesleyan had 190 total yards. Luke Gingrey had eight tackles, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Next: Friday at KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-2)