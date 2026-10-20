Offensive Line of the Week paves the way for Valdosta’s record 703 yards

The AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week is Valdosta’s all-senior unit of Adron Thomas, Tyler Richardson, Austin Spray, Kieran Johnson, Jah’khias Neloms and Tremayne Miley.
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With five returning starters from last year’s state semifinalist, they paved the way for a school-record 703 total yards (383 passing, 320 rushing) in a 52-44 victory over seventh-ranked Colquitt County.
Valdosta had a 300-yard passer (Tripp Perry with 383), two 100-yard rushers (Marquis Fennell with 200 and Deron Foster with 114) and two 100-yard receivers (Jamarian Mingo with 171 and Fennell with 143).
Valdosta’s offensive line coaches are JT Black and Daniel Brinson.
Lines of distinction
*Franklin County’s offensive line of Adeyn Minish, Alijah Kibler, Garrison Dunn, Kennan Burtch, Nate Long, Myles Kelley and Orlando Perez paved the way for 460 total yards and allowed no sacks in a 33-29 region victory over Morgan County. The scoring drives were for 80, 79, 80, 89 and 97 yards.
*Glascock County’s offensive line of William Glover, Keyshawn Gilmore, Rashad Richardson, Rhoen McGahee and Andrew Kitchens paved the way for 605 total yards (530 rushing) and produced three 100-yard rushers — Ridge Gunn (224 yards), Keaton Downs (122) and Carson Clark (113) — in a 56-28 victory over Wilkinson County. Glascock County has won three straight region games for the first time in its history.
*Hebron Christian’s offensive line of Elijah Morrison, Cade Kivett, Justin Castro, Tyler McCart, Fred Moses and Gabe Saavedra paved the way for 429 rushing yards and five touchdowns and Beau Bennett’s 277-yard rushing performance in a 38-21 victory over Lumpkin County.
*North Cobb’s offensive line of Madden Fredenburg, Daniel Okafor, Ryland Rader, Anderson Johnson, Brody O’Buck and tight end Nathan Lawrence-Harris paved the way for 464 total yards, including 372 rushing, in a 35-28 win over rival Walton.
*Thomas Jefferson Academy’s offensive line of Lane Watkins, Lawson Willis, Jonathan Lindner, Kasen Smith and Noah Cox led the way to 410 yards on 43 carries in a 49-8 victory over Robert Toombs Christian. Watkins and Lindner also scored touchdowns.