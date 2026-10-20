Offensive Line of the Week paves the way for Valdosta’s record 703 yards

The AJC Varsity Offensive Line of the Week is Valdosta’s all-senior unit of Adron Thomas, Tyler Richardson, Austin Spray, Kieran Johnson, Jah’khias Neloms and Tremayne Miley.

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With five returning starters from last year’s state semifinalist, they paved the way for a school-record 703 total yards (383 passing, 320 rushing) in a 52-44 victory over seventh-ranked Colquitt County.

Valdosta had a 300-yard passer (Tripp Perry with 383), two 100-yard rushers (Marquis Fennell with 200 and Deron Foster with 114) and two 100-yard receivers (Jamarian Mingo with 171 and Fennell with 143).

Valdosta’s offensive line coaches are JT Black and Daniel Brinson.