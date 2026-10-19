AJC VARSITY/GHSF DAILY RANKINGS A breakdown of how all ranked GHSA football teams fared in Week 9 Share Blessed Trinity head coach Ed Dudley, left, during the first half a high school football game between Blessed Trinity and Marist, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 7 minutes ago

Class 7A 1. (1) Buford (7-0) Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Last week: Beat Collins Hill 43-0. DJ Hunter was 15-of-23 passing for 205 yards. Jameer Cantrell rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and returned an interception 26 yards for a touchdown. Jalen Brewster, the consensus No. 1 prospect nationally, scored on a 2-yard run on a goal-line package. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (3-4) 2. (2) Carrollton (8-0) Last week: Beat Northgate 62-13. Carrollton led 55-7 at halftime. CJ Cypher was 17-of-21 passing for 315 yards and five touchdowns. London Munoz had seven receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Arnoux returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Westlake (6-1)

3. (3) Newton (8-0) Last week: Beat Grayson 38-27. Braylon Miller caught a 78-yard touchdown pass in first half and threw TD passes of 30 and 64 yards and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown in second, as Newton rallied from a 24-7 third-quarter deficit. The comeback began with Omarion Wallace’s 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Miller took over at quarterback when starter Josiah Frazier was injured in the second half. Newton went up 25-24 on Miller’s first TD pass, to Keyon Standifer, and 31-24 on his interception return. The second TD pass to Standifer made it 38-27. Standifer finished with five receptions for 117 yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Archer (4-4) 4. (4) Valdosta (7-0) Last week: Beat Colquitt County 52-44. Valdosta amassed 703 total yards. Tripp Perry was 20-of-25 passing for 383 yards and one touchdown. Jamarian Mingo had seven receptions for 171 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Fennell rushed for 200 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and had seven receptions for 43 yards. His 96-yard run one play after a Colquitt County fumble for a 28-7 lead was the game’s biggest play. Deron Foster rushed for 114 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries. Valdosta took a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and never trailed. Next: Friday vs. Camden County (5-3)

5. (5) Lowndes (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Richmond Hill (5-3) 6. (6) Westlake (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Carrollton (8-0) 7. (8) Brookwood (7-1) Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Berkmar (0-8) 8. (9) North Gwinnett (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Peachtree Ridge (6-1) 9. (7) Colquitt County (5-3) Last week: Lost to Valdosta 52-44. Colquitt County never recovered from a two-play sequence midway in the second quarter when Colquitt lost a fumble at the Valdosta 4-yard line and Valdosta scored on a 96-yard run on the next play for a 28-7 lead. Khi Mitchell was 19-of-33 passing for 286 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 57 yards. Davion Enoch had eight receptions for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Lavorice Blyther rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Oct. 30 at Camden County (5-3)

10. (10) Grayson (4-4) Last week: Lost to Newton 38-27. Grayson took a 24-7 lead with 7:05 left in the third quarter on Terrell Smith’s 1-yard run, but Newton returned the kickoff for a touchdown, and Grayson couldn’t stem the tide. Smith rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Deuce Smith was 15-of-35 passing for 142 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted twice, one returned for a touchdown. Grayson had 300 total yards. Next: Friday vs. South Gwinnett (5-2) Class 6A 1. (1) Thomas County Central (8-0) Last week: Beat Tift County 63-7. Aidan McPherson was 13-of-13 passing for 211 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Jabari Watkins had four receptions for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Thomas County Central outgained Tift County 674-272 while forcing three turnovers and committing none. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Coffee (6-1) 2. (2) Creekside (6-1)

Last week: Beat Lovejoy 54-0. Creekside won its 33rd straight region game and 35th straight regular-season game against Georgia opponents. Game statistics were not available late Sunday. Next: Saturday vs. Hughes (6-1) 3. (3) Lee County (7-1) Last week: Beat Northside (Warner Robins) 37-0. Destin Bell returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, and Champ Brown blocked a punt that Johnny Burroughs III returned 15 yards for a touchdown. Playing only the first half, Cohen Lawson was 11-of-14 passing for 154 yards and two touchdowns, and Jaden Upshaw had six receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at Tift County (3-5) 4. (4) Gainesville (6-2) Last week: Beat Riverwood 55-6. Gainesville led 48-6 at halftime. Backup quarterback Cooper Papka was 14-of-17 passing for 229 yards and five touchdowns. Gainesville led 375-88 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Milton (6-1)

5. (5) Milton (6-1) Last week: Beat Alpharetta 41-12. Milton led 41-0 at halftime. Grant Haviland returned the opening kickoff 55 yards for a touchdown and caught TD passes of 19 and 2 yards. Derrick Baker was 13-of-16 passing for 174 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday at Gainesville (6-2) 6. (6) Coffee (6-1) Last week: Beat Houston County 27-13. Quarterback Tyler Dowling scored on a 1-yard run with 43 seconds left for a 27-13 lead. Bobby Reynolds rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Tre Smith returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown for a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. Next: Friday vs. Northside (Warner Robins) (3-4) 7. (7) Hughes (6-1)

Last week: Beat Woodward Academy 28-7. Hughes scored on an interception return (Jaylen Wiggins 40 yards, ball jarred loose by TyDarius Hill) and a fumble recovery (Antwoine Martin after a strip sack by Damontae Jenkins) and held Woodward Academy to 119 total yards and five first downs. Kamorion Lemon rushed for 78 yards on six carries. Hughes had 291 total yards. Next: Saturday at Creekside (6-1) 8. (8) Jackson County (7-0) Last week: Beat Apalachee 76-15. Jackson County put up 368 total yards and eight touchdowns on 34 offensive plays. Daylan Maxwell rushed for 131 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cedar Shoals (3-4) 9. (9) Sequoyah (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lassiter (6-1)

10. (10) East Paulding (7-0) Last week: Beat Osborne 38-0. East Paulding led 31-0 at halftime and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2012. Bode Spence was 20-of-24 passing for 231 yards and four touchdowns, two to Tyler Baldwin. Next: Friday at Alexander (4-4) Class 5A 1. (1) Cartersville (8-0) Last week: Beat Allatoona 60-0. Harris Turner was 14-of-20 passing for 200 yards. Madoxx Davis had six receptions for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Tyon Coe rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. Cartersville has scored at least seven touchdowns in every game. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Dalton (6-1) 2. (2) Blessed Trinity (8-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius 49-7. Luke Ray was 11-of-13 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. MJ Craft rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries. Blessed Trinity held St. Pius to 15 total yards. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Chattahoochee (4-3) 3. (3) Marist (5-2) Last week: Beat Sprayberry 35-0. Marist led 7-0 at halftime, then pulled away in unusual fashion, with three TD passes. Bobby Harpring was 8-of-10 passing for 137 yards and three scores, two to Engin McCarthy, one to William Kilborn. Harpring rushed for 63 yards. Marist rushed for 199 yards and became the first to shut out Sprayberry in a regular-season game since 2017. Next: Friday at Chattahoochee (4-3) 4. (4) Tucker (7-0) Last week: Beat Jackson (Atlanta) 35-7. Jace German was 14-of-19 passing for 253 yards and a touchdown. Jarek Smith returned an interception for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (3-4)

5. (5) North Oconee (7-1) Last week: Beat Flowery Branch 31-6. Harrison Luke returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown and caught an 8-yard TD pass. Joby McCannon rushed for two touchdowns, one a 38-yarder. Flowery Branch scored on a 28-yard pass on the final play of the game. Next: Friday at East Forsyth (5-2) 6. (6) Benedictine (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (2-5) 7. (7) Mays (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Southwest DeKalb (4-4) 8. (8) Jefferson (6-2) Last week: Beat Madison County 42-0. Boone Horn was 9-of-11 passing for 208 yards and three touchdowns and rushed twice, both for touchdowns, covering 65 and 11 yards. Austen Kitchings had five receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Winder-Barrow (2-5)

9. (9) LaGrange (6-2) Last week: Beat Lithia Springs 50-0. LaGrange led 37-0 at halftime after running only nine offensive plays. De’Anthony Stewart scored on a 75-yard reception and a 58-yard free-kick return. Peyton Davis rushed for 81 yards on five carries and caught a 70-yard TD pass. Next: Friday at Starr’s Mill (1-6) 10. (10) Cass (7-1) Last week: Beat Cedartown 14-11. Cass lost a fumble at midfield with three minutes left but held Cedartown on four downs to clinch the victory. Tremon Buckner had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss. Kalil Charles rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Next: Friday at Allatoona (2-6) Class 4A 1. (1) Sandy Creek (7-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Hampton (5-2) 2. (2) Peach County (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Howard (4-3) 3. (3) Troup (7-0) Last week: Beat Baldwin 63-32. Troup had 720 yards of total offense. Javarris Warner rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries. Chase Mosley was 10-of-14 passing for 280 yards and six touchdowns. Trey Dean had four receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Baldwin’s Kamden Patterson passed for 465 yards and four touchdowns, although Troup intercepted him twice. Next: Friday at Upson-Lee (0-7) 4. (5) Monroe Area (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cherokee Bluff (3-4)

5. (6) Stephenson (7-1) Last week: Beat Douglass 7-6. Jayden Johnson rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and accounted for all but 70 of Stephenson’s total yards. All the scoring came in the first half. Stephenson turned the ball over on downs inside Douglass’ 10-yard line once in each half, including at the 1 in the fourth quarter, and wasn’t seriously threatened in the second half. Next: Friday at Westminster (3-4) 6. (7) Douglass (4-3) Last week: Lost to Stephenson 7-6. Douglass trailed 7-6 at halftime after missing an extra point and didn’t cross midfield in the fourth quarter. Jahlil Roderique was 10-of-12 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown to Jamaurie Evans. Jecori Anderson rushed for 103 yards on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (2-5) 7. (NR) Dougherty (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cairo 26-23. Christian Hernandez kicked a 39-yard field goal with 4 seconds left. Dougherty trailed 16-0 in the second quarter, tied the game 16-16 in the third with two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions, went ahead 23-16 in the fourth, lost the lead again but got it back on Hernandez’s kick. Micah Joyner was 19-of-27 passing for 284 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 145 yards on 13 carries. David Burgess had seven receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Dougherty led 543-303 in total yards. Next: Friday at Bainbridge (3-4) 8. (4) Cairo (7-1) Last week: Lost to Dougherty 26-23. Cairo led 16-0 at halftime but had to rally in the fourth quarter to tie the game 23-23 on Jaylen Teall’s 2-yard run, then lost on a field goal in the final seconds. Xiquavian Teal rushed for 108 yards on 15 carries. Bryce Puckett was 7-of-10 passing for 113 yards, 71 of that on a TD pass to Bryian Duncan in the second quarter. Next: Oct. 30 at Columbus (3-5) 9. (8) North Hall (5-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Pickens (2-5)

10. (9) Northwest Whitfield (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ridgeland (1-6) Out: No. 10 Howard (4-3) Class 3A 1. (1) Toombs County (7-0) Last week: Beat Islands 76-0. Toombs County led 62-0 at halftime and ran just 21 plays, gaining 384 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns. Joseph Owens was 6-of-6 passing for 191 yards and five touchdowns. Nick Carroll had two receptions for 49 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception 35 yards. Next: Friday vs. Johnson (Savannah) (1-6) 2. (2) Appling County (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Islands (3-4) 3. (3) Pierce County (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Brantley County (3-4)

4. (4) Northeast (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Southwest (0-7) 5. (5) Columbia (5-2) Last week: Beat Miller Grove 42-10. Czar Daniels was 14-of-26 passing for 283 yards and five touchdowns, two apiece to Jamarion Davis and Damarion Davis, who had seven receptions for 187 yards between them. De’Quarrion Trammell rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Next: Friday vs. Carver (Atlanta) (3-4) 6. (6) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents’ (8-0) 7. (8) Hapeville Charter (4-3) Last week: Beat McNair 42-28. Xavier Paige returned the opening kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and caught a 26-yard TD pass. Carter Pitts had TD receptions of 52 and 20 yards. Chance Thomas threw three TD passes and scored a touchdown. Next: Thursday at Redan (1-6)

8. (9) Hart County (7-1) Last week: Beat Elbert County 36-30. Hart County led most of the game, and Kurston Curry intercepted a pass near midfield in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. Curry had seven receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Tucker Parson was 18-of-23 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Xavier Allen had two receptions, both for touchdowns, covering 72 and 70 yards. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (3-4) 9. (10) Rockmart (5-2) Last week: Beat Murray County 35-0. Rockmart held Murray County to 114 total yards and scored a defensive touchdown. JT Taylor rushed for 80 yards on eight carries. Charlie Cannon was 9-of-12 passing for 109 yards. Next: Friday at North Murray (2-5) 10. (NR) Worth County (4-3)

Last week: Beat Crisp County 49-19. Lyndon Worthy was 19-of-27 passing for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Sumter County (2-4) Out: No. 7 Crisp County (4-2) Class 2A 1. (1) Heard County (7-0) Last week: Beat Bremen 33-13. Ethan Tisdale was 14-of-19 passing for 208 yards and four touchdowns, two to Brody Buc Cofield, and rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Darience Coleman rushed for 95 yards. Next: Friday at Pepperell (4-3) 2. (3) Thomasville (7-1) Last week: Beat Jeff Davis 28-25. Christian Hayes threw a 33-yard pass to Kensley Reddick for a 28-18 lead with 9:52 left, and Jeff Davis never threatened to tie or retake the lead from there in a game that decided first place in Region 1. Hayes rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and was 5-of-7 passing for 84 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Bacon County (2-5)

3. (5) Dublin (6-1) Last week: Beat ACE Charter 60-14. Dublin ran just 25 plays, rushed for 233 yards and six touchdowns and attempted one pass. Jamarcus Knight rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Next: Friday vs. Dodge County (4-3) 4. (2) Jeff Davis (6-1) Last week: Lost to Thomasville 28-25. Jacob Laney scored on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to 28-25 with 1:24 left, but Jeff Davis did not threaten again. Jeff Davis rushed for 301 yards and passed for 18. Braylon Varnadore rushed for 137 yards on 10 carries. Kobe Hill rushed for 48 yards and a touchdown and had four tackles. Josh Worthington had 11 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Cook (3-4) 5. (6) Bleckley County (7-1)

Last week: Beat Dodge County 28-21. Brody Fleming was 11-of-17 passing for three touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run midway through the fourth quarter, breaking a 21-21 tie. Dodge County didn’t cross midfield again. Another key play was Fleming’s 73-yard pass to Jason McNulty for a 21-14 lead in the third quarter. Zyion Love rushed for 150 yards on 28 carries and scored on a 16-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Vidalia (2-5) 6. (7) Commerce (7-0) Last week: Beat Rabun County 28-7. Marco Huff rushed for 166 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries and had six total tackles and two sacks. Caden McWilliams had 13 total tackles. Next: Friday at Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) 7. (4) Bremen (6-1) Last week: Lost to Heard County 33-13. Bremen took a 7-0 lead on Eli Brock’s 16-yard pass to Canyon Carter in the first quarter but trailed 19-7 at halftime and got no closer than 26-13 on Tavares Tucker’s 24-yard run in the fourth quarter. Thacker Dudley had 11 tackles. Next: Friday vs. Armuchee (0-7)

8. (10) Social Circle (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Josey (1-6) 9. (NR) Model (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Darlington (4-3) 10. (8) Fitzgerald (5-3) Last week: Lost to Cook 21-14. Fitzgerald fell behind 14-0 in the first half and got within 21-14 with 10:58 left but never seriously threatened to tie the game. Fitzgerald trailed 238-204 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Berrien (5-2) Out: No. 9 Berrien (5-2) Class A 1. (1) Johnson County (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hancock Central (2-5) 2. (2) Lincoln County (5-2) Last week: Beat Greene County 49-7. Lincoln County rushed for 304 yards using 11 ball carries, none with more than Travis Franklin’s 45 yards on four carries. Derick Gladman was 8-of-10 passing for 111 yards. Next: Friday vs. Washington-Wilkes (7-1)

3. (3) Randolph-Clay (7-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Early County (3-4) 4. (4) Taylor County (6-1) Last week: Beat Central (Talbotton) 55-0. Leland Holder was 8-of-11 passing for 204 yards and four touchdowns, two to TyQuavion Pinkard and one apiece to Kendarius Richardson and Adrian Chatman. Next: Friday at Schley County (7-1) 5. (5) Charlton County (5-1-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mitchell County (6-1) 6. (6) Macon County (6-1) Last week: Beat Marion County 46-20. Tre Gilbert was 14-of-23 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns, three to Quentrell’e Perkins. Noah Parker rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Ken Reeves rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Crawford County (1-6)

7. (7) Mitchell County (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Charlton County (5-1-1) 8. (8) Bowdon (4-3) Last week: Beat Trion 34-7. Eli Harris was 6-of-10 passing for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jett Abrams had 100 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, both in the first quarter, on five carries and two receptions. Josh Chandler returned an interception for a touchdown. Bowdon held Trion to 106 total yards. Next: Friday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (5-2) 9. (10) Clinch County (4-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lanier County (0-7) 10. (NR) Schley County (7-1) Last week: Beat Chattahoochee County 55-14. Clay Hicks was 12-of-20 passing for 210 yards and four touchdowns. Marcus Jones had three receptions for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Jeremiah Johnson rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Taylor County (6-1)

Out: No. 9 Trion (6-2) Class 4A-2A Private 1. (1) Prince Avenue Christian (6-0) Last week: Beat Athens Academy 56-7. Gavin Hollum was 6-of-7 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns. Hudson Hill had four receptions for 199 yards and three touchdowns. Both played barely a half as Prince Avenue took a 42-7 lead. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (7-0) 2. (2) Calvary Day (6-1) Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Savannah (0-7) 3. (3) Holy Innocents’ (8-0) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (6-1) 4. (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-3) Last week: Beat North Springs 59-14. GAC took a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and led 45-7 at halftime. Freshman Bryce Aukerman was 15-of-22 passing for 273 yards and five touchdowns. Adrian Hughes had six receptions for 163 yards and four touchdowns. Starting quarterback Michael Miller played sparingly and rushed for 93 yards on two carries, both for touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Salem (1-7)

5. (5) Lovett (5-2) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Haralson County (3-5) 6. (6) Mount Vernon (6-2) Last week: Beat Walker 37-7. Mount Vernon led 28-0 at halftime and held Walker to 34 total yards. Gavin Steele rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. Next: Oct. 30 vs. Mount Paran Christian (1-7) 7. (7) Whitefield Academy (4-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Utopian Academy (3-3) 8. (8) Wesleyan (4-3) Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (2-5) 9. (9) Fellowship Christian (3-3) Last week: Beat Mount Pisgah Christian 49-14. Brogan Bearor rushed for 176 yards on seven carries and had four receptions for 111 yards. Lucas Pritchett was 8-of-11 passing for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and freshman Grant Bonaventure was 5-of-8 for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. King’s Ridge Christian (5-2)