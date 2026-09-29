‘A true team effort’: KIPP Atlanta is AJC Varsity Team of the Week

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate coach Corey Jarvis (fourth from left) accepts the award for AJC Varsity Team of the Week after his Warriors beat Lovett 34-0 on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Also pictured are Erin Kelley (left) of award sponsor BSN Sports and KIPP Atlanta captains Travion Callaway (second from left), Dylan Favors (third from left), LaDell Moreland (second from right) and Kris McMichael.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate wasn’t surprised that it beat Lovett last week. The game was close a year ago, with Lovett prevailing 10-7.

This time, KIPP Atlanta came out on top 34-0 for its first victory in history over a Top 10 team. Lovett was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A Private.

“KIPP just beat us,” Lovett coach Mike Muschamp said. “Coach (Corey) Jarvis and his staff have done a great job of preparing their team every week, and it showed up this past Friday.”

The victory also put KIPP Atlanta into the AJC’s Top 10 for the first time. The charter school played its first varsity game in 2013.