AJC Varsity rankings: KIPP Atlanta, Jeff Davis make history

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is ranked for the first time in the charter school’s history, and Jeff Davis has its highest ranking in more than 60 years.
KIPP Atlanta checked in at No. 8 in AJC Varsity’s Class 3A football rankings this week after defeating Lovett 34-0. Lovett had been No. 5 in the 4A-2A Private rankings. KIPP Atlanta had been 0-18 against Top 10 opponents since playing its first varsity game in 2013.
KIPP Atlanta is 4-1 this season, its only loss against No. 5 Valdosta of Class 7A, and is chasing its first winning campaign since 2016.
Also entering the Top 10 were Jefferson, Jones County, Crisp County, Trion, Wesleyan and North Cobb Christian.
In Class 2A, Jeff Davis defeated No. 2 Fitzgerald 29-20 and took Fitzgerald’s place at No. 2.
That is Jeff Davis’ highest ranking since 1962. Jeff Davis, 5-0 for the first time since 2021, moved up from No. 7, and Fitzgerald fell to No. 6.
No. 1-ranked Thomas County Central of Class 6A and Toombs County of 3A solidified their top spots by defeating No. 2 teams. Those No. 2s, Lee County in 6A and Pierce County in 4A, each fell to No. 4.
Marist remained No. 3 in the Class 5A rankings after losing to No. 2 Blessed Trinity 17-14.
The regular season is six weeks old with six weeks remaining.
Class 7A
- (1) Buford (5-0)
- (2) Carrollton (6-0)
- (3) North Gwinnett (5-0)
- (4) Newton (5-0)
- (5) Valdosta (5-0)
- (6) Lowndes (5-0)
- (7) Brookwood (6-0)
- (8) Westlake (5-0)
- (9) North Cobb (3-1)
- (10) Colquitt County (3-2)
Class 6A
- (1) Thomas County Central (5-0)
- (4) Creekside (4-1)
- (3) Coffee (5-0)
- (2) Lee County (4-1)
- (5) Milton (4-1)
- (6) Gainesville (3-2)
- (7) Roswell (4-1)
- (8) Hughes (4-1)
- (9) Jackson County (5-0)
- (10) Sequoyah (4-1)
Class 5A
- (1) Cartersville (5-0)
- (2) Blessed Trinity (5-0)
- (3) Marist (3-2)
- (4) Benedictine (4-1)
- (5) North Oconee (4-1)
- (6) Tucker (5-0)
- (7) Cass (6-0)
- (8) Mays (5-0)
- (NR) Jefferson (3-2)
- (NR) Jones County (3-3)
Out: No. 9 Ola (4-2), No. 10 Dalton (4-1)
Class 4A
- (1) Sandy Creek (6-0)
- (3) Peach County (5-0)
- (2) Troup (5-0)
- (4) Cairo (5-0)
- (5) Monroe Area (5-0)
- (6) Stephenson (4-1)
- (7) Douglass (3-2)
- (8) Woodland (Stockbridge) (5-0)
- (9) North Hall (3-2)
- (10) Northwest Whitfield (4-1)
Class 3A
- (1) Toombs County (5-0)
- (4) Hart County (6-0)
- (3) Appling County (5-0)
- (2) Pierce County (4-1)
- (5) Northeast (4-1)
- (7) Columbia (3-2)
- (NR) Crisp County (4-1)
- (NR) KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (4-1)
- (6) Lumpkin County (4-1)
- (10) Hapeville Charter (1-3)
Out: No. 8 Worth County (2-3), No. 9 Burke County (2-3)
Class 2A
- (1) Heard County (5-0)
- (7) Jeff Davis (5-0)
- (4) Thomasville (4-1)
- (6) Bremen (5-0)
- (5) Dublin (4-1)
- (2) Fitzgerald (4-1)
- (3) Bleckley County (4-1)
- (8) Cook (2-2)
- (9) Commerce (4-0)
- (10) Swainsboro (2-3)
Class A
- (1) Johnson County (5-0)
- (2) Lincoln County (3-2)
- (4) Taylor County (5-0)
- (3) Clinch County (3-2)
- (5) Macon County (4-0)
- (6) Bowdon (3-3)
- (8) Randolph-Clay (5-0)
- (9) Charlton County (3-1-1)
- (10) Emanuel County Institute (2-3)
- (NR) Trion (5-1)
Out: No. 7 Treutlen (4-1)
Class 4A-2A Private
- (1) Prince Avenue Christian (4-0)
- (2) Calvary Day (4-2)
- (3) Holy Innocents’ (6-0)
- (4) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-1)
- (10) Eagle’s Landing Christian (4-1)
- (5) Lovett (4-1)
- (NR) Wesleyan (3-2)
- (6) Hebron Christian (1-4)
- (9) Fellowship Christian (2-2)
- (NR) North Cobb Christian (3-1)
Out: No. 7 Aquinas (3-2), No. 8 Christian Heritage (4-1)