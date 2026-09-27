AJC Varsity rankings: KIPP Atlanta, Jeff Davis make history

KIPP Atlanta beat a Top 10 opponent for the first time in school history Friday, beating No. 5 Lovett 34-0. The Warriors came in at No. 8 in the Class 3A rankings, their first Top 10 appearance in school history. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC 2025)

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate earns first ever Top 10 ranking. Jeff Davis rises to No. 2 in Class 2A, its highest ranking since 1962.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate earns first ever Top 10 ranking. Jeff Davis rises to No. 2 in Class 2A, its highest ranking since 1962.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate is ranked for the first time in the charter school’s history, and Jeff Davis has its highest ranking in more than 60 years.

KIPP Atlanta checked in at No. 8 in AJC Varsity’s Class 3A football rankings this week after defeating Lovett 34-0. Lovett had been No. 5 in the 4A-2A Private rankings. KIPP Atlanta had been 0-18 against Top 10 opponents since playing its first varsity game in 2013.

KIPP Atlanta is 4-1 this season, its only loss against No. 5 Valdosta of Class 7A, and is chasing its first winning campaign since 2016.