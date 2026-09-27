AJC Varsity KIPP Atlanta coach says ‘lights-out’ defense set stage for historic win Coach Corey Jarvis says of Warriors: ‘We don’t have household names, but our kids are buying in … .’ KIPP Atlanta defeated Lovett 34-0 last week. Lovett was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A entering the game, making it the Warriors' first win over a Top 10 opponent. KIPP Atlanta is now ranked for the first time in school history. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

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Today’s Four Questions interviewee is KIPP Atlanta Collegiate coach Corey Jarvis, whose team defeated Lovett 34-0 last week. Lovett was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A entering the game. The victory was the first for KIPP Atlanta over a Top 10 opponent in history. Jarvis was hired as KIPP Atlanta’s coach last season and led the Warriors to their first playoff appearance since 2016. Jarvis, an Atlanta native and graduate of old Harper High, has been head coach at Lithia Springs, Dooly County, Mays, Duluth and M.L. King. He led Mays to the 2014 Class 5A final. 1. We shouldn’t be shocked that you beat Lovett. Last year’s game was tight, a 10-7 Lovett win. But 34-0 was pretty decisive. Can you break down what happened? What was the game plan, and where did you win the day?

“Our defense played lights-out in the first half, which enabled our offense to set up our first score at the end of the half. Then we saw last year on film where we could spread them out and use our athletes in space, and it worked extremely well because we were able to score more points in the second half.” 2. What do you feel that you and your staff did that has given you the most results in terms of making KIPP not only a competitive team, but one that can be ranked and beat Top 10 teams? “With last year being my first year, I felt like I had to be more hands-on. This year is more like ‘all hands on deck’ with my coaching staff due to me learning my coaches and allowing them to coach their kids. That energy has poured into our players, and that has led to the results.” 3. What can you tell people about your team for those who haven’t seen you play? Do you have some D-I recruits? What is the identity of the team? What is the scouting report?

“We play try to play fast and physical in all aspects of the game. But we still have a long way to go in growth. Senior defensive back Travion Callaway is a Western Michigan commit. Senior athlete Malachi Heard has several D-I offers. Juniors LaDell Moreland and Jared Earley both have Georgia State offers. Plus we have a bunch who have D-II and D-III offers as well. Again, our identity is playing fast and physical. The scouting report is we have great team speed. We have two pretty good quarterbacks that match our style of play.”