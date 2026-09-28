KIPP Atlanta gets first-ever Top 10 win; 29 GHSA teams still chasing that dream

Mt. Bethel Christian is among the 29 GHSA football teams that have never beaten a Top 10 opponent. The Eagles have a good reason reason, though: They haven't played a Top 10 team yet. Mt. Bethel Christian began varsity football in 2024. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The longest streak without a win over a ranked team dates back to 1968.

The longest streak without a win over a ranked team dates back to 1968.

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate defeated a Top 10 opponent for the first time last week with a 34-0 victory over Lovett, which was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A Private entering the game. KIPP played its first varsity game in 2013.

There are 29 current GHSA teams that have never beaten a Top 10 team.

Below are the 29, with the season of their first varsity game in parentheses.