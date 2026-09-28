KIPP Atlanta gets first-ever Top 10 win; 29 GHSA teams still chasing that dream

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate defeated a Top 10 opponent for the first time last week with a 34-0 victory over Lovett, which was ranked No. 5 in Class 4A-2A Private entering the game. KIPP played its first varsity game in 2013.
There are 29 current GHSA teams that have never beaten a Top 10 team.
Below are the 29, with the season of their first varsity game in parentheses.
- Towns County (1968)
- Lithia Springs (1976)
- Long County (1984)
- Jackson (Atlanta) (1985)*
- Temple (1989)
- North Atlanta (1991)
- Greenbrier (1996)
- Woodland (Cartersville) (1998)
- Cross Creek (1999)
- Chapel Hill (2000)
- Northview (2002)
- Rutland (2003)
- Sonoraville (2006)
- King’s Ridge Christian (2008)
- Locust Grove (2009)
- Baconton Charter (2010)
- New Manchester (2011)
- Coahulla Creek (2012)
- Providence Christian (2012)
- Hampton (2014)
- Discovery (2016)
- Pataula Charter (2016)
- East Forsyth (2021)
- Lake Oconee Academy (2021)
- Seckinger (2022)
- Southwest Georgia STEM (2023)
- Mt. Bethel Christian (2024)
- Utopian Academy (2024)
- Scintilla Charter Academy (2025)