AJC VARSITY RANKINGS

GHSF Daily - AJC Varsity preseason rankings

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3 hours ago

4 reigning champions start new season at No. 1

Four reigning champions and four teams that have not won titles this decade are No. 1 in the AJC Varsity preseason football rankings three days ahead of the season’s first games.

Buford, Thomas County Central, Sandy Creek and Carver of Columbus are those defending championships.

Less recent title winners starting No. 1 are Cartersville, Heard County, Lincoln County and Calvary Day.

The 2025 champions not starting No. 1 are Creekside, Worth County, Bowdon and Hebron Christian.

Creekside and Worth County moved up in classification, and Bowdon and Hebron Christian have new coaches and graduated key players.

Class 7A

  1. Buford (15-0)
  2. Carrollton (14-1)
  3. Grayson (12-1)
  4. Douglas County (9-4)
  5. North Gwinnett (12-2)
  6. McEachern (10-1)
  7. Valdosta (12-2)
  8. Colquitt County (9-3)
  9. Lowndes (10-2)
  10. Harrison (10-2)

Class 6A

  1. Thomas County Central (15-0)
  2. Gainesville (12-3)
  3. Creekside (15-0)
  4. Milton (8-4)
  5. Hughes (12-1)
  6. Lee County (8-4)
  7. Roswell (12-2)
  8. Houston County (10-2)
  9. Jackson County (11-2)
  10. Kell (11-3)

Class 5A

  1. Cartersville (12-1)
  2. Benedictine (11-3)
  3. Marist (12-2)
  4. North Oconee (12-1)
  5. Central (Carrollton) (12-1)
  6. Jefferson (13-2)
  7. Blessed Trinity (7-5)
  8. LaGrange (11-3)
  9. Lithonia (10-3)
  10. Warner Robins (7-5)

Class 4A

  1. Sandy Creek (15-0)
  2. Cairo (10-3)
  3. Troup (10-2)
  4. Stephenson (11-2)
  5. Peach County (10-2)
  6. Calhoun (9-3)
  7. North Hall (11-1)
  8. West Laurens (13-1)
  9. Douglass (9-4)
  10. Monroe Area (9-3)

Class 3A

  1. Carver (Columbus) (15-0)
  2. Toombs County (13-2)
  3. Worth County (15-0)
  4. Sumter County (12-2)
  5. Burke County (11-3)
  6. Rockmart (11-2)
  7. Appling County (8-4)
  8. Hapeville Charter (10-5)
  9. Carver (Atlanta) (12-1)
  10. Pierce County (9-3)

Class 2A

  1. Heard County (13-1)
  2. Swainsboro (9-3)
  3. Fitzgerald (9-4)
  4. Thomasville (8-4)
  5. Dublin (9-3)
  6. Bleckley County (9-3)
  7. Pepperell (9-5)
  8. Brooks County (7-6)
  9. Rabun County (10-3)
  10. Dodge County (7-4)

Class A

  1. Lincoln County (14-1)
  2. Bowdon (13-2)
  3. Clinch County (13-1)
  4. Wheeler County (12-1)
  5. Johnson County (11-1)
  6. Early County (10-4)
  7. Manchester (4-6)
  8. Emanuel County Institute (8-4)
  9. Wilcox County (7-4)
  10. Seminole County (8-2)

Class 4A-2A Private

  1. Calvary Day (12-2)
  2. Hebron Christian (12-1)
  3. Greater Atlanta Christian (10-3)
  4. Prince Avenue Christian (8-4)
  5. Savannah Christian (7-5)
  6. Aquinas (7-5)
  7. Athens Academy (10-2)
  8. Holy Innocents’ (8-4)
  9. Whitefield Academy (9-3)
  10. Trinity Christian (5-7)