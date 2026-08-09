GHSF Daily - AJC Varsity preseason rankings

4 reigning champions start new season at No. 1

Four reigning champions and four teams that have not won titles this decade are No. 1 in the AJC Varsity preseason football rankings three days ahead of the season’s first games.

Buford, Thomas County Central, Sandy Creek and Carver of Columbus are those defending championships.

Less recent title winners starting No. 1 are Cartersville, Heard County, Lincoln County and Calvary Day.

The 2025 champions not starting No. 1 are Creekside, Worth County, Bowdon and Hebron Christian.

Creekside and Worth County moved up in classification, and Bowdon and Hebron Christian have new coaches and graduated key players.

Class 7A