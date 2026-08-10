Class A’s longest-tenured football coach enters 25th season at alma mater

Glascock County coach Chris Kelley reacts to a play during his team's game against Warren County in 2025. Kelley was a quarterback for Glasock in the 1990s. This will be his 25th season as head coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Chris Kelley, in his 25th season at his alma mater, Glascock County, is Class A’s most-tenured coach at the same school. Only Alan Chadwick of Marist, at 42 seasons, has been at the same school longer among the GHSA’s active head coaches. Twenty Class A coaches are in their first seasons on the job. Here is a list of all Class A coaches and the number of years they have served.

25 - Chris Kelley, Glascock County

20 - Don Norton, Johnson County

15 - Matt Burleson, Telfair County

11 - Darren Alford, Schley County

8 - Jason Roquemore, Towns County