AJC Varsity

Class A’s longest-tenured football coach enters 25th season at alma mater

Plus, a look at the tenure of all Class A football coaches.
Glascock County coach Chris Kelley reacts to a play during his team's game against Warren County in 2025. Kelley was a quarterback for Glasock in the 1990s. This will be his 25th season as head coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Glascock County coach Chris Kelley reacts to a play during his team's game against Warren County in 2025. Kelley was a quarterback for Glasock in the 1990s. This will be his 25th season as head coach. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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2 hours ago

Chris Kelley, in his 25th season at his alma mater, Glascock County, is Class A’s most-tenured coach at the same school. Only Alan Chadwick of Marist, at 42 seasons, has been at the same school longer among the GHSA’s active head coaches. Twenty Class A coaches are in their first seasons on the job. Here is a list of all Class A coaches and the number of years they have served.

25 - Chris Kelley, Glascock County

20 - Don Norton, Johnson County

15 - Matt Burleson, Telfair County

11 - Darren Alford, Schley County

8 - Jason Roquemore, Towns County

8 - Bradley Warren, McIntosh County Academy

7 - Lee Chomskis, Lincoln County

7 - Sean Patrick, Trion

6 - Jason McEachin, Portal

6 - Cedric Stegall, Seminole County

5 - Charles Pruitt, Randolph-Clay

5 - Patrick Stewart, Lake Oconee Academy

5 - Charley Waters, Jenkins County

4 - Alex Bradford, Washington-Wilkes

4 - Andrew Hall, Central (Talbotton)

4 - Bobby Jones, Atkinson County

4 - Jermaine King, Baconton Charter

4 - Robert Sanders, Greenville

4 - Tim Suttles, Hawkinsville

3 - Demario Barber, Turner County

3 - Tom Causey, Miller County

3 - Brandon Nolley, Hancock Central

3 - Demonta Prather, Manchester

3 - Alan Shurling, Treutlen

3 - Thomas Smith, Wheeler County

3 - Gavin Tierce, GMC Prep

2 - Tony Alexander, Dooly County

2 - Rodney Cofield, B.E.S.T. Academy

2 - Jeff Collins, Marion County

2 - Chad Harper, Emanuel County Institute

2 - Stephen McDuffie, Wilcox County

2 - Caleb McFather, Chattahoochee County

2 - Ryan McKenzie, Pelham

2 - Phillip Richards, Claxton

1 - Jamie Abrams, Bowdon

1 - Art Anderson, Terrell County

1 - Deshon Brock, Calhoun County

1 - Brandon Byram, Charlton County

1 - Rashad Carter, Warren County

1 - Jess DeVoursney, Taylor County

1 - Jackie Duke, Pataula Charter

1 - Gabe Gay, Montgomery County

1 - Marcus Gowan, Lanier County

1 - Ashley Harden, Twiggs County

1 - Kaream Hess, Mitchell County

1 - Beau Johnson, Irwin County

1 - Antwon Kincade, Scintilla Charter

1 - Chris MacFarland, Greene County

1 - Mack McCord, Wilkinson County

1 - Rance Morgan, Clinch County

1 - Sheddrick Risper, Macon County

1 – Harvey Smith, Southwest Georgia STEM

1 - Laversay Taylor, Early County

1 - Matt Wilson, Crawford County