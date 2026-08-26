WEEKEND PREVIEW A look at the top 10 Georgia high school football Week 2 games The best matchups this week include opponents with a lot of shared history, and some that have never played each other before. Coffee athlete Xavien Littleton scores a rushing touchdown during the first half against Parkview in a GHSA football game in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, Friday, August 21, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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Cairo at Worth County Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Milt Miller Field at Worth County Stadium, Sylvester Records, rankings: Cairo is 1-0 and No. 2 in Class 4A; Worth County is 1-0 and No. 2 in Class 3A. Last meeting: Worth County won 28-15 in 2015. Things to know: Cairo leads the series 30-12-1. The teams have been region rivals 16 times, though not since 2013. They met for a state championship in 1990, with Cairo winning. The Rams’ most recent state title was 1987, until the 2025 team won Class A Division I. Returning from that team is Lyndon Worthy, who has thrown for 9,287 yards and 93 touchdowns as a four-year starter. He passed for 186 yards in a 49-35 victory over Brooks County last week. Worth County had 201 yards rushing and 387 total yards but needed to force six turnovers to keep the Trojans at bay. Cairo beat Thomasville 36-14 after a slow start, leading only 8-0 at halftime. Cairo has its own prolific four-year starter, Bryian Duncan, who has more than 4,500 career rushing yards. He had four return touchdowns and three blocked kicks or punts last season. But it was La’Derrick Perkins who starred in the Thomasville game with his 217 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on five rushes and four receptions. The winner of this game will have beaten top 10 teams in consecutive weeks. Worth County has never done that to open a season. Cairo has done it twice, beating Thomasville and Tucker in 2000 and Americus and Mitchell County in 1980.

Cook at Bleckley County Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royal Stadium, Cochran Records, rankings: Cook is 1-0 and No. 5 in Class 2A; Bleckley County is 1-0 and No. 4 in Class 2A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: Both teams beat top 10 opponents last week, and the winner of this game will have opened with consecutive top 10 victories to start a season for the first time. Cook beat Swainsboro 36-35. Nole Register threw a 13-yard pass to Carter Morrison in overtime, then hit Morrison again for a 2-point conversion for the victory. Dawson Davis, a sophomore, rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. Bleckley County opened with a 28-3 victory over West Laurens. Zyion Love rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Bleckley County outgained West Laurens 274-193. Brody Fleming is back this season after passing for 2,583 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior. Cook has never played Bleckley, although Cook beat the old Cochran Royals, a predecessor school, 64-0 in 1949. As for the opening-game trivia, both teams have opened with top 10 wins just twice before last week. For Cook, the wins were Colquitt County in 2010 and Quitman in 1958. For Bleckley, they were against West Laurens in 2020 and Hawkinsville in 2000.

Greater Atlanta Christian at Calhoun Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hal Lamb Field at Phil Reeve Stadium, Calhoun

Records, rankings: Greater Atlanta Christian is 1-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A-2A Private; Calhoun is 1-0 and No. 6 in Class 4A. Last meeting: Calhoun won 31-30 in the second round of the 2013 Class 2A playoffs. Things to know: Greater Atlanta Christian has a couple of No. 1 votes in the composite rankings. The optimism stems from a 2025 semifinal finish and the return of two Power 4 prospects, edge Tyler Younger (Alabama) and linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa (Florida State), and Michael Miller, an all-state quarterback. Miller was injured in the fourth quarter of last week’s victory over North Hall, and freshman Bryce Aukerman scored on an 18-yard run on a third-and-10 with 14 seconds left to break a 21-21 tie. GAC’s chances looked pretty good without those heroics, as Graham Anand, an Army commit, is among the state’s best placekickers. Miller was not seriously injured, but his game status this week is uncertain. Calhoun also had a tight opener, beating Jefferson 21-19. Calhoun took a 21-0 lead in the first half and never let Jefferson in position for a go-ahead score. Trace Hawkins was 10-of-15 passing for 137 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Chadwick had 117 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 13 touches. This is the first regular-season meeting between these teams. They’ve met three times in the second round of the playoffs, with GAC winning in 2002 and 2007 and Calhoun winning in 2013. GAC coach Tim Hardy said he called Calhoun’s Clay Stephenson to set up the top 10 non-region matchup that could cause either team’s PSR ranking to suffer with a loss. “In the age of PSR, some are worried about having a perfect record,” Hardy said, “but we’re worried about building a good team.” Jackson County at Dacula Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Barron Field, Dacula Records, rankings: Jackson County is 1-0 and No. 8 in Class 6A; Dacula is 1-0 and unranked in Class 7A.

Last meeting: Jackson County won 30-26 in 2025. Things to know: This game matches a top 10 Class 6A team against an up-and-coming 7A team, each with a fourth-year coach who has turned his program around. The teams, located 20 miles apart, have played down-to-the-wire games against each other the past two seasons. Jackson County won 35-28 in 2024, ending a 15-game losing streak against Dacula. In 2025, Jackson County scored the winning touchdown on a late interception return for a touchdown by Tyler Mobbs, who is Jackson County coach Korey Mobbs’ son and now a senior. Jackson County went on to have its best season in history, reaching the quarterfinals with a 11-2 record. Dacula has improved from 1-9 to 4-7 to 5-6 under Reggie Stancil. Dacula opened with a 47-0 victory over St. Pius. Kobi Brown rushed for 101 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. RJ Perry, a sophomore taking over for graduated region player of the year Garrison Cantrell, was 10-of-13 passing for 153 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 76 yards. Jackson County opened with a 34-22 victory over another 7A team, North Forsyth. Georgia Power 100 running back Daylan Maxwell rushed for 204 yards. Ben Musser, a transfer from Prince Avenue Christian, passed for 118 yards and rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Milton at Blessed Trinity Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Titan Stadium, Roswell Records, rankings: Milton is 1-0 and No. 2 in Class 6A; Blessed Trinity is 1-0 and No. 3 in Class 5A. Last meeting: Milton won 21-10 in 2025.

Things to know: Milton has beaten Blessed Trinity 21-10 and 28-14 the past two seasons, the only times these north Fulton County schools have met. Milton’s 2024 state championship team got big games from Luke Nickel (now at Miami) and CJ Wiley (now at Georgia) and held Blessed Trinity to 72 total yards. The 2025 game was competitive, with Milton leading 232-206 in total yards and turning the game on a touchdown from a blocked punt. Milton opened this season with a 30-29 victory over North Cobb, a Class 7A team. Derrick Baker (committed to Tennessee) threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Grant Haviland (Vanderbilt) with 12 seconds left and scored the winning 2-point conversion. Other Milton Power 4 prospects include linebacker Blaize Battaglia (Boston College) and wide receiver Jordan Carrasquillo (Indiana). Blessed Trinity’s best-known players are brothers DJ and Dawson Jacobs, who were out in full force last week, helping hold Decatur to 52 total yards (minus-12 rushing) in a 44-0 victory. MJ Craft rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Newton at Roswell Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Ray Manus Stadium, Roswell Records, rankings: Newton is 1-0 and No. 6 in Class 7A; Roswell is 1-0 and No. 3 in Class 6A. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: It’s surprising that these teams have not met, as both have fielded football teams for more than 75 years. Both had impressive wins against Class 7A teams to open this season. Newton beat then-No. 4 Douglas County 34-27 in overtime. Roswell won 32-20 against unranked Walton, a team that had multiple top 10 votes in the Composite Rankings. Newton’s best-known player is running back Kevin Hartsfield, who rushed for 151 yards in the opener. Two-way starter Braylon Miller excelled in that game with 75 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage, seven solo tackles and a sack. Newton will be trying to beat top 10 teams in consecutive weeks for the first time in its history. Roswell rallied from a 14-0 first-quarter deficit in the Walton game, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Matt Schletty rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and was 7-of-15 passing for 54 yards in his first start. Schletty is succeeding all-state quarterback Trey Smith, a 3,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher last season. Roswell’s top prospect is offensive lineman Miller Westerfield, who is committed to Georgia.

Northeast at Warner Robins Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Warner Robins Records, rankings: Northeast is 1-0 and No. 7 in Class 3A; Warner Robins is 1-0 and No. 7 in Class 5A. Last meeting: Warner Robins won 35-0 in 1999. Things to know: Northeast, the smaller school, is 0-24 all-time against Warner Robins, but these Middle Georgia teams haven’t met since 1999. This will be their first meeting when both were ranked. Northeast was a top 10 team for only five games in its history until hiring Jeremy Wiggins as coach in 2018. Northeast has played 66 games as a top 10 team since then. Wiggins’ son, Jordan, is a sophomore quarterback and two-year starter who passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns in a 39-0 victory over Westside of Macon last week. Northeast also had a 100-yard rusher (Landen Jefferson) and 100-yard receiver (Jordan Durham) in that game. Warner Robins beat Veterans 34-23 last week after trailing 17-7. Chandler Dyson rushed for 105 yards. X’Zavier Cannon had 125 all-purpose yards. Both were preseason all-state choices. Warner Robins held Veterans to less than 125 yards of total offense. Warner Robins is 86-8 against Macon teams since Bibb County schools integrated in 1970. Northeast has won three games in its history against top-10 teams from higher classes: Jones County in 2021 and Carver of Columbus in 2022-23. Sandy Creek at Douglas County Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Stadium, Douglasville

Records, rankings: Sandy Creek is 1-0 and No. 1 in Class 4A; Douglas County is 0-1 and No. 7 in Class 7A. Last meeting: Douglas County won 42-6 in 2005. Things to know: Reigning Class 3A champion Sandy Creek, now in 4A, scheduled two top 10 Class 7A teams because, as coach Darius Smiley put it, “some of the teams we reached out to didn’t want to play us.” Fresh off a 21-13 victory over one of those 7A teams, Grayson, the Patriots are positioned for the sweep. Douglas County is a program with eight playoff victories the past three seasons. Douglas County lost to now-No. 6 Newton 34-27 in double overtime last week. Douglas County features five players committed to ACC or SEC schools. They are linemen Joshua Sam-Epelle and Justin Weeks (both Georgia Tech), safety Adryan Cole (Georgia), safety Kennedy Green (Mississippi State) and linebacker David Parson (Ole Miss). Sandy Creek is led by safety Corey Hadley (Nebraska), linebacker JT Austin (Cincinnati), lineman Ryan Moore (West Virginia) and quarterback Caleb Hill (Lenoir-Rhyne). Hill has thrown 58 touchdown passes in his three seasons as a starter. He passed for 140 yards and rushed for 100 last week in the Grayson game. Sandy Creek can pick up its second win in history over an AJC top 10 team from the highest class. The previous one wasn’t Grayson, which was bounced out after losing its opener to North Gwinnett, but 2014 state runner-up Archer. Troup at LaGrange Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Callaway Stadium, LaGrange Records, rankings: Troup is 1-0 and No. 3 in Class 4A; LaGrange is 1-0 and No. 4 in Class 5A.

Last meeting: Troup won 38-24 in 2025. Things to know: This is the fifth time in history, and second in a row, that these county rivals have met as top 10 teams. This is the first time they have played as top-five teams in an AJC/GHSF Daily poll. Both teams graduated quarterbacks who were their leading passers and rushers last season (LaGrange’s Dylan Barber and Troup’s Garrison Edwards), and they relied more on their running backs to win last week. Troup opened with a surprisingly easy victory over Hampton, a 2025 playoff team, winning 40-0 as a 13-point favorite. Javarris Warner, a Duke commit, rushed for 279 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Troup’s top prospect is linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper, committed to Ole Miss. He had two tackles for loss in the Hampton game, and his 70-yard punt return for a touchdown was the turning point of last year’s Troup-LaGrange game. LaGrange beat Newnan, a 6A school, 28-10 last week. LaGrange had lost seven straight to Newnan, though the most recent previous meeting took place in 2013. Peyton Davis rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. De’Anthony Stewart rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown on six carries and caught a 59-yard touchdown pass. LaGrange’s top prospect is cornerback Zy’Corius Huzzie, committed to Cincinnati. Ware County at Coffee Where, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jardine Stadium, Douglas Records, rankings: Ware County is 1-0 and No. 10 in Class 5A; Coffee is 1-0 and No. 10 in Class 6A. Last meeting: Ware County won 24-14 in 2025.