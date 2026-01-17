Mercedes-Benz scheduling conflicts alter start of 2026 HS football season

The Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic is returning to open the Georgia high school football season in 2026, but it’s coming with a twist.
Rather than culminating its games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the series will kick off midweek at the home of the Atlanta Falcons to accommodate the venue’s World Cup and entertainment commitments.
The World Cup will leave Atlanta on July 15, but the schedule affected other events in August. Atlanta United will play on Saturday, Aug. 15, and a Chris Stapleton concert on Friday, Aug. 21, eliminated the following Saturday as an option, too.
“With the World Cup coming to town and the Atlanta United home schedule and concerts being pushed back, MBS moved us to back-to-back days where we will do two doubleheaders on a Wednesday and Thursday,” said Score Atlanta president and Classic executive director I.J. Rosenberg in a release.
The first games of the Corky Kell will be played at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 12-13.
The Corky Kell Classic release noted that the event could be adding four additional days of games beyond the announced matchups. The rest of the matchups and schedule will be announced at a later date.
No game is likely to draw more attention than Wednesday’s nightcap when Gwinnett County’s Grayson and North Gwinnett face off. New Grayson coach Greg Carswell will start his tenure against a Bulldog team that has won back-to-back region champions.
The Rams will aim to bounce back from a 34-14 playoff elimination loss at Carrollton last season. It was Grayson’s first loss since its 2024 season opener, and it fell out of the No. 1 spot in several national polls after the defeat.
North Gwinnett ended a 12-2 season with a loss at Carrollton the following week. It was the Bulldogs’ first trip to the semifinals under third-year coach Eric Godfree.
Wednesday’s first game — which could be the first high school football game in the country — will also feature two Gwinnett County teams. South Gwinnett will face Lanier at 5 p.m.
Both teams will try to make a statement after five-win seasons in 2025. The Comets went 5-6 and were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs while the Longhorns went 5-5 and missed the postseason.
Cambridge and Brookwood will kick off Thursday’s slate. While the Bears will make their debut in the Corky Kell, Brookwood has participated annually since the event’s debut in 1992.
Roswell and Walton will close out Thursday night. Walton lost 50-17 to McEachern in the classic last season before upsetting the top-seeded Indians in the first round of the playoffs.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
