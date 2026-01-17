AJC Varsity Mercedes-Benz scheduling conflicts alter start of 2026 HS football season World Cup commitments, an Atlanta United game and a Chris Stapleton concert push the Corky Kell to midweek. Rather than culminating its games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic will kick off midweek at the home of the Atlanta Falcons. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)

The Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic is returning to open the Georgia high school football season in 2026, but it’s coming with a twist. Rather than culminating its games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the series will kick off midweek at the home of the Atlanta Falcons to accommodate the venue’s World Cup and entertainment commitments.

The World Cup will leave Atlanta on July 15, but the schedule affected other events in August. Atlanta United will play on Saturday, Aug. 15, and a Chris Stapleton concert on Friday, Aug. 21, eliminated the following Saturday as an option, too. RELATED There are 150 days to go, and World Cup work is ongoing in Atlanta “With the World Cup coming to town and the Atlanta United home schedule and concerts being pushed back, MBS moved us to back-to-back days where we will do two doubleheaders on a Wednesday and Thursday,” said Score Atlanta president and Classic executive director I.J. Rosenberg in a release. The first games of the Corky Kell will be played at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Aug. 12-13. The Corky Kell Classic release noted that the event could be adding four additional days of games beyond the announced matchups. The rest of the matchups and schedule will be announced at a later date.

No game is likely to draw more attention than Wednesday’s nightcap when Gwinnett County’s Grayson and North Gwinnett face off. New Grayson coach Greg Carswell will start his tenure against a Bulldog team that has won back-to-back region champions.