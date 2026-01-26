Girls basketball rankings: No. 1 Marist survives rough week for Class 4A

The War Eagles, seeking their third state championship in five seasons, improved to 19-2 with victories over Northview and Southwest DeKalb in Region 5-4A play. (AJC file)

Six of the other seven top-ranked teams also went undefeated last week.

The War Eagles, seeking their third state championship in five seasons, improved to 19-2 with victories over Northview and Southwest DeKalb in Region 5-4A play. Southwest DeKalb was ranked No. 6 last week but fell to No. 8 after the loss.

Marist was the only Class 4A top-six team to escape unscathed last week and comfortably held on to the No. 1 spot in this week’s Georgia high school girls basketball rankings.

Kell lost to Class 3A-A Private No. 1 Hebron Christian 60-49 but remained at No. 2. Cartersville lost to Class 6A Collins Hill 62-55 and then-No. 9 Dalton 59-27, and fell from No. 3 to No. 6. Dalton moved up to No. 5. Creekside remained at No. 4 despite a 75-43 loss to Class 3A-A No. 2 St. Francis, and Starr’s Mill dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 after losing to Class 5A No. 2 Milton 49-36.

North Oconee climbed from No. 7 to No. 3 after defeating Athens Christian, Cedar Shoals and Flowery Branch.

Six of the other seven top-ranked teams also went undefeated last week. The one that didn’t — Monroe of Class 3A — dropped to No. 2 after a 46-34 loss to Class 5A Lee County. That opened the door for Luella to take over the top spot, moving up from No. 2 despite a loss of its own. Luella lost 49-47 to Class 6A No. 4 Westlake, but bounced back with a 45-41 victory over No. 8 Stephenson.

The other six teams that were undefeated last week and retained their No. 1 rankings are: North Paulding in Class 7A, River Ridge in 6A, Josey in 2A, Putnam County in A Division I, Wilcox County in A Division II and Hebron Christian in 3A-A Private.