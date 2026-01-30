GHSA is seeking new associate director to oversee football

Jay Russell, the GHSA’s assistant executive director, is retiring after the 2025-26 school year. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)

Jay Russell, the GHSA’s assistant executive director, is retiring at the end of this academic year. His main job was supervising football.

The Georgia High School Association is looking for a new football coordinator.

The GHSA posted an opening Friday for an associate director to fill Russell’s role.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott said there would no longer be an assistant executive director, the title Russell has held since 2023. The new hire will be the GHSA’s seventh associate director.

Each associate director is responsible for multiple sports or other responsibilities. Russell administered football and golf.

“I’m really looking for a football director for sure, but we have other opportunities in other sports,” Scott said. “Maybe some people in our office would like to do another sport. That will be part of the discussion in the hiring process.”