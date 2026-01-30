AJC Varsity

GHSA is seeking new associate director to oversee football

Assistant executive director Jay Russell is retiring at the end of this academic year.
Jay Russell, the GHSA’s assistant executive director, is retiring after the 2025-26 school year. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)
Jay Russell, the GHSA's assistant executive director, is retiring after the 2025-26 school year. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)
The Georgia High School Association is looking for a new football coordinator.

Jay Russell, the GHSA’s assistant executive director, is retiring at the end of this academic year. His main job was supervising football.

The GHSA posted an opening Friday for an associate director to fill Russell’s role.

GHSA executive director Tim Scott said there would no longer be an assistant executive director, the title Russell has held since 2023. The new hire will be the GHSA’s seventh associate director.

Each associate director is responsible for multiple sports or other responsibilities. Russell administered football and golf.

“I’m really looking for a football director for sure, but we have other opportunities in other sports,” Scott said. “Maybe some people in our office would like to do another sport. That will be part of the discussion in the hiring process.”

The GHSA’s associate directors, and their sports, are Tanya Anderson (cross country, esports, track and field); Don Corr (baseball); Darrell Lane (basketball, lacrosse, volleyball); Penny Pitts Mitchell (cheer, dance, gymnastics); Merri Sherman (soccer, softball); and Carror Wright. Wright is the director of compliance.

Some sports are managed by other staff members, including Scott, who helps with wrestling and swimming.

Russell, 67, has worked two GHSA stints. He also was assistant director from 2014-17 before returning three years ago.

Russell is a son of former Georgia Southern coach and Georgia defensive coordinator Erk Russell. Jay was a backup split end on Georgia’s 1978 and 1979 teams but gave up football in the 1980 preseason after his fourth knee surgery.

Russell has worked as a coach and athletic administrator at many schools, including Barnesville Academy, Georgia Southern, Rabun County, Stephens County and Gordon Central.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

