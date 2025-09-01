AJC Varsity Creekside coach on 70-0 loss last season: ‘We became a better team’ 4 Questions with Maurice Dixon, whose team avenged a lopsided 2024 loss with a rout of nationally ranked DeSoto (Texas). Creekside coach Maurice Dixon (right), pictured during the Class 5A state championship game in 2023, said Saturday's rout of DeSoto (Texas) following a 70-0 loss in 2024 showed Creekside's "growth and development." (Jason Getz / AJC 2023)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Creekside coach Maurice Dixon, whose team defeated DeSoto (Texas) 70-28 on Saturday. The victory avenged a 70-0 loss from 2024. The ’24 Creekside team went on to reach the Class 4A semifinals. This year’s team is ranked No. 2. DeSoto entered the game ranked in the top 25 of four national polls. 1. How do you explain the events of Saturday, the remarkable turnaround from the 2024 game?

"I think it's more of a story on the growth and development of the team. Last year they were young and not prepared for the moment. This year it was about seizing the moment and taking the opportunity to do something special. We learned a lot about our team last year in that loss, from style of play to physicality of the game. We became a better team." 2. Not many teams can absorb a 70-0 loss and not be damaged by it. Did they need picking up after that 2024 game? What did you and the staff do that made them believe they were still good enough to contend for a state title? "The year before, we went out to Mater Dei (California) and got thumped pretty good (62-0 by the eventual consensus national champion), but we still found ourselves playing for a state championship at the end of that season. So our kids already understood the bigger picture. Now, when we went to Dallas (Texas) last year, a few guys didn't handle the trip the right way, and I had to set the standard by suspending them before the game. So, in reality, we were playing with one hand tied behind our backs. DeSoto was an experienced team, and they made us pay for every mistake. "But even in that 70–0 loss, there was value. We saw things on film that made us better, and we learned firsthand what 'Texas speed' looks like. It's a different gear than most teams we face in Georgia. That kind of loss could break a lot of teams, but for us, it built something. We didn't sugarcoat it. We told our kids exactly what happened: 'This is the standard at the top. If you want to be champions, you've got to respond.' And they did. We doubled down on culture, details and preparation. By the playoffs, that same group who took that 70-point beating was in the semifinals fighting for a ring. That's what resilience looks like."

3. How much of Saturday’s game was about revenge/vengeance? There had to be some satisfaction in hitting 70 points.