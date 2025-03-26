Politics
Trump and the courts

Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the rising tension between President Donald Trump and the courts
16 minutes ago

On today’s episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy discuss the latest headlines from our nation’s capital.

First up, a discussion about top Trump administration officials and the mistaken leak of attack plans in a group chat that included the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff on Tuesday condemned the security breach during a hearing in Washington.

Then, Fred Smith Jr., a professor at Emory University School of Law, shares his thoughts about the tensions between the Trump administration and the courts.

The latest developments stem from a case surrounding the deportation of Venezulelan migrants and Trump’s call for a federal judge to be impeached. This led to a rare rebuke from U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts.

“We’re in constitutional peril,” said Smith, who clerked for the U.S. Supreme Court. “But I’m not ready to say we’re in constitutional crisis.”

Fred Smith Jr.

Finally, host Greg Bluestein shares an update from the Gold Dome on a long-debated religious liberty measure.

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.