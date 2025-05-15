Politics
Trump and Kemp talk Georgia Senate race hopefuls

Politically Georgia team also discussed deadline to sign or veto bills from legislative session.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed Hurricane Helene relief bills at the Georgia Forestry Association in Forsyth, Georgia, on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

1 hour ago

On Thursday‘s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed the bills that Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law.

Wednesday was Kemp’s final day to sign or veto bills from the legislative session.

The hosts also analyzed last weekend’s meeting between Kemp and President Donald Trump to try to build a consensus on a Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-Sandy Springs, speaks about a bill regarding booting cars at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 27, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., spoke during a recent news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)

