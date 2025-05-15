Trump and Kemp talk Georgia Senate race hopefuls

On Thursday‘s edition of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, journalists Patricia Murphy and Greg Bluestein of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution discussed the bills that Gov. Brian Kemp has signed into law.
Wednesday was Kemp’s final day to sign or veto bills from the legislative session.
The hosts also analyzed last weekend’s meeting between Kemp and President Donald Trump to try to build a consensus on a Republican U.S. Senate candidate.
