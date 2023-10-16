Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account

A financial report released over the weekend shows Walker has spent more than $65,000 in legal fees since April. Most of those expenses came after reports of an accusation that Walker directed more than half a million dollars in campaign contributions to one of his businesses.

Emails first obtained by The Daily Beast and confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Walker asked Montana billionaire Dennis Washington for a $600,000 donation — and Walker told him to wire about $535,000 of the sum to a company he runs called HR Talent.

An aide to Washington said the money was ultimately returned upon request. Washington asked for the refund when he realized the destination for the cash was to Walker’s personal account and not to his campaign.

Walker still hasn’t commented on the transaction, nor has his wife Julie Blanchard. Several of his former staffers declined requests over the weekend to explain the legal expenses.

His campaign also refunded about $45,000 in contributions to other donors over the last three months, after writing roughly $15,600 in refund checks during the previous quarter.

Credit: Ben Gray/AP Credit: Ben Gray/AP

One of them is Ben Mathis, who told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he sent an email seeking his money back after he heard the campaign was issuing refunds.

Under federal election law, campaign committees can hold pat on funds or spend them on gifts to charity and political organizations, though the money can’t be used to personally benefit the candidate. Walker’s accounts collect about $15,000 in interest a month.

Earlier filings disclosed that Walker made more than $1.5 million in contributions since last year, much of it to boost his favorite charities and support political allies. That includes a $1 million gift to the Georgia GOP shortly after the November election.

Walker was the sole statewide Republican to lose in last year’s midterm, falling to Warnock in a December runoff after a scandal-scarred campaign.

Some Republican analysts see his robust campaign account as a sign he could seek office again in 2026, though he and Blanchard recently put their Atlanta home up for sale.

Insider’s note: This item was ripped and expanded from the Morning Jolt.