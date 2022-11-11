ajc logo
Politically Georgia: It’s a Senate runoff. What happens now?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in the final sprint to win the coveted seat.

Plus, our insiders talk about the race to succeed Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.

Greg and Patricia also answer you questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

