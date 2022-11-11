Politically Georgia: It’s a Senate runoff. What happens now?

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the runoff between U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker in the final sprint to win the coveted seat.
Plus, our insiders talk about the race to succeed Georgia House Speaker David Ralston.
Greg and Patricia also answer you questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com
The Latest