LISTEN: Is Georgia a do-or-die state for Republicans?

The road to the White House runs through Georgia.
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the state’s role in the 2024 election -- and why some key Republicans see it as a must-win.
We also discuss how Senate hopeful Herschel Walker has all but disappeared from the public eye after losing to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. Plus, hear how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was admonished by her own party at a committee hearing.
Greg and Patricia answer listener questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. And they have their who’s up and who’s down for the week.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Links to stories talked about in this episode:
Chris Christie warns, ‘it’s over if you cannot win Georgia’
Where’s Walker? After Senate run, Herschel mostly out of sight
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene admonished for behavior during hearing
