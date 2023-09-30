LISTEN: A surprise decision means Trump will be tried in Fulton County

Listen to the latest Politically Georgia podcast:Editors' PicksCredit: NYTBREAKING House passes bill to avert shutdown after McCarthy appeals to Democrats3h agoCredit: APBREAKING Appeals court pauses Atlanta VC fund grant for Black women3h agoCredit: TNSBiden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV9h agoCredit: Dylan JacksonFulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding2h agoCredit: Dylan JacksonFulton holds weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding2h agoCredit: GDOT2 killed, 4 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on I-285 East in DeKalb5h agoThe LatestCredit: TNSBiden sees prime opportunity in Deion Sanders-coached matchup on Atlanta TV9h agoThe Jolt: Poll shows strong state support for public safety training centerThe Jolt: Trump skips second GOP debate, trashes EV industry from DetroitFeaturedCredit: Jill StuckeyJimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebratingRonald Acuña Jr. ties modern-era Braves record for most stolen bases in a season18h ago7 metro Atlanta pop-ups to check out for burgers, burritos, beef and more