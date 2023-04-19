Georgians await U.S. Supreme Court’s guidance for abortion pill

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law that bans most abortions in Georgia once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. It took effect last year.

A flurry of national court decisions and counterdecisions in recent weeks has put the legality of the abortion medication in question. The Texas judge revoked the 2000 approval of mifepristone for use in all abortions. The appeals court said that the 2000 approval was settled and instead ruled that FDA approvals made on the medication after 2016 were no longer legal, meaning mifepristone could only be used up to seven weeks into a pregnancy and could not be sent through the mail.

The FDA in 2021 issued guidance that allowed abortion medication to be prescribed through a telehealth visit and sent through the mail. Georgia’s abortion laws require an ultrasound to determine how far along a pregnancy is before an abortion — medical or surgical — can be performed, which requires an in-person visit.

Across the country, states that have more expansive abortion access may have to limit when providers can prescribe mifepristone if the Supreme Court imposes restrictions on the medication while the court process plays out.

It’s unclear what effect any decision at the national level will have in Georgia. State law prohibits abortion at the moment when the embryo’s still-developing heart — known medically as a primitive heart tube — starts to quiver, typically at about six weeks. That means the use of mifepristone was already illegal in the state beyond that point.

A recent report from the Society of Family Planning, #WeCount, said the monthly number of abortions in Georgia dropped by nearly half once the state’s abortion law took effect in July. Participating abortion providers reported administering 4,430 abortions in June 2022, the last full month before Georgia’s law took effect. In December, providers reported administering 2,350 abortions.

Georgia’s abortion law is being challenged in the state Supreme Court. Justices will soon decide whether the law should remain in effect — or if, as attorneys for abortion providers argue, it was illegal from the start because Roe v. Wade was the law of the land in 2019 when the state law was passed.