Pre-election ethics complaints against Georgia candidates would be restricted under Senate bill

The Georgia Senate on Tuesday approved a revamp of the state’s campaign finance system that would prohibit the State Ethics Commission from accepting complaints against candidates for two months before an election.

Senate Bill 199 also would decrease the number of election-year reports candidates must file and make other changes to a system designed to give Georgia voters information about the people they elect. Here’s what you need to know:

Ethics complaints: Under the bill, the State Ethics Commission could not accept complaints against candidates for 60 days prior to an election — up from 30 days under the current commission policy. The move is intended to prevent the filing of frivolous complaints for political purposes before an election.