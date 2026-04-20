Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

2 hours ago Share

Georgia conservatives find a way to push agenda Georgia seems to be the avant-garde for advancing conservative issues. Its draconian “If you want medical treatment, then show you’re worthy first by going to work” program is being adopted nationally as the template for scraping people off Medicaid. “Can’t get it together enough to be a reliable employee? Then die and decrease the surplus population.”

Now conservatives face a rout in the midterms. Their national leaders are casting about for some way to impede voters from turning out in droves for Democratic candidates. But Georgia has once again stepped into the breach with a solution: declare the voting process invalid, then walk away without stipulating how to make it acceptable, thus effectively throwing a monkey wrench into the midterms. Voila. Georgia conservatives are adept at coming up with ways to win by whatever means necessary. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Trump’s unconventional war is delivering results

Regarding “Trump’s narcissistic tendencies raise alarm about war in Iran” (S.I. Strong, April 16): Count me as “not alarmed” about the war in Iran.

Any rational evaluation of the fight indicates a historic, overwhelming U.S. and Israeli victory. Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon or terrorize the world has been severely diminished as a result of President Donald Trump’s efforts. Don’t be so distracted by Trump’s unconventional style that you miss the results, an apparent solution to a nearly 50-year Iranian problem. Call him a narcissist or whatever you like, but Trump’s actions against Iran are quite a contrast to Obama shoveling money at the Iranian regime and Biden saying, “Don’t.” We know how well money and word (yes, singular) worked in containing Iran’s nuclear and terror ambitions: not at all. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA ‘Jesus meme’ could be sign of cognitive decline By now, most have seen the AI-generated image posted by the president for the world to view, depicting him as Jesus Christ. I suspect people of faith found this to be not only blasphemous but also repugnant.