Georgia conservatives find a way to push agenda
Georgia seems to be the avant-garde for advancing conservative issues. Its draconian “If you want medical treatment, then show you’re worthy first by going to work” program is being adopted nationally as the template for scraping people off Medicaid. “Can’t get it together enough to be a reliable employee? Then die and decrease the surplus population.”
Now conservatives face a rout in the midterms. Their national leaders are casting about for some way to impede voters from turning out in droves for Democratic candidates. But Georgia has once again stepped into the breach with a solution: declare the voting process invalid, then walk away without stipulating how to make it acceptable, thus effectively throwing a monkey wrench into the midterms. Voila.
Georgia conservatives are adept at coming up with ways to win by whatever means necessary.
DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN
Trump’s unconventional war is delivering results
Regarding “Trump’s narcissistic tendencies raise alarm about war in Iran” (S.I. Strong, April 16): Count me as “not alarmed” about the war in Iran.
Any rational evaluation of the fight indicates a historic, overwhelming U.S. and Israeli victory. Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon or terrorize the world has been severely diminished as a result of President Donald Trump’s efforts. Don’t be so distracted by Trump’s unconventional style that you miss the results, an apparent solution to a nearly 50-year Iranian problem.
Call him a narcissist or whatever you like, but Trump’s actions against Iran are quite a contrast to Obama shoveling money at the Iranian regime and Biden saying, “Don’t.” We know how well money and word (yes, singular) worked in containing Iran’s nuclear and terror ambitions: not at all.
DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA
‘Jesus meme’ could be sign of cognitive decline
By now, most have seen the AI-generated image posted by the president for the world to view, depicting him as Jesus Christ. I suspect people of faith found this to be not only blasphemous but also repugnant.
Consider if a nearly 80-year-old member of your own family displayed a similar pattern of behavior. Would you laugh and say it was a joke, or would you recognize it as an indication of serious cognitive decline and seek the help they need?
My hope is that President Donald Trump’s family, along with those closest to him, are engaged in the same “next step” conversation so many families face. He needs to be protected from further embarrassment and from hurting the reputation of this great country.
TOM ELMLINGER, JOHNS CREEK