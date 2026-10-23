Friday is the final day to request an absentee ballot for the 2026 midterms in Georgia.
So far, turnout has soared during the early voting period, with most of those votes coming from people heading to the polls in person. Meanwhile, mail voting has plummeted compared with the 2022 midterms.
Statewide, more than 1.4 million voters have already cast ballots, including more than 1.3 million at in-person locations and more than 69,000 mail ballots.
Here’s what Georgia voters need to know about requesting an absentee ballot:
Who is eligible?
All of Georgia’s 8.2 million registered voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot.
How do I apply?
Complete a paper form or an electronic application on the Georgia secretary of state’s office’s website. Applications must be printed out and signed. You can sign it yourself, or someone who is authorized to sign on your behalf can do it. Then deliver the application to your county elections office by mail, email, fax or drop it off in person. Once your application is received and processed, the county office will send you an absentee ballot through the mail.
How long do I have to mail the ballot back?
Absentee ballots must be returned by the time polls close on Election Day to be counted. The early voting period runs through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.
How do I cast the ballot?
You can send the ballot through the mail, return it to your county elections office or drop it off at an official ballot drop box location.
If sent through the mail, do not wait until the last minute, as delivery times vary.
How do I know if the county received my ballot?
You can check the status of your absentee ballot, locate early voting sites, and see polling location hours, sample ballots and registration information at the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.