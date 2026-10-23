An absentee ballot drop box is seen at the entrance to an early voting location at the Buckhead Library in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Early voting for the Nov. 3 midterms runs through Oct. 30.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 midterms runs through Oct. 30.

Friday is the final day to request an absentee ballot for the 2026 midterms in Georgia.

So far, turnout has soared during the early voting period, with most of those votes coming from people heading to the polls in person. Meanwhile, mail voting has plummeted compared with the 2022 midterms.

Statewide, more than 1.4 million voters have already cast ballots, including more than 1.3 million at in-person locations and more than 69,000 mail ballots.

Here’s what Georgia voters need to know about requesting an absentee ballot:

Who is eligible?

All of Georgia’s 8.2 million registered voters are eligible to request an absentee ballot.