Republican candidate for Georgia House faces child molestation charge

Republican State House candidate Andre Stafford (center) takes a selfie while waiting for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Collins to speak at his primary election watch party at The Carmichael House in Jackson on May 19, 2026. Stafford was arrested in Cobb County on Thursday and charged with exposing himself to a minor child. He was released on bond. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A Republican candidate running to unseat a Democratic incumbent in the state Legislature is facing charges for exposing himself to a child walking to her bus stop earlier this month.

Authorities charged Andre Stafford, running for Georgia House District 42 in Smyrna, with one felony count of child molestation and one count of public indecency.

Reached by phone, Stafford said he was innocent, but would not comment further about the accusations or his campaign for state House.

Authorities arrested Stafford on Thursday. Records show Stafford was released on Saturday on a $27,720 bond.

According to an arrest report, Stafford is accused of telling a girl she was pretty before exposing himself and driving away from a bus stop early on Oct. 15. The report did not give the age of the alleged victim.