Politics Four things Rick Jackson says he’d do to boost Georgia agriculture With fuel prices and tariffs hurting farmers’ bottom lines, the Republican says the state must respond to challenges created at the federal level. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, center, arrives with local farmers and government officials supporting his campaign during an event announcing his plan to support Georgia farmers at Cagle's Family Farm on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Canton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Riley Bunch 43 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s agriculture industry contributes more than $91 billion to the state’s economy each year, but farmers are facing growing pressures driven by high fuel costs, the impact of tariffs and an increasingly unpredictable climate. During a visit to Cagle’s Farm in Cherokee County, Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson announced a slate of agriculture policy proposals he’d advocate for if elected. Jackson said state leaders have to craft solutions to the industry’s problems — whether caused by climate challenges or decision-making in Washington, D.C. “I can’t control what the federal government does,” he said, “But what I can do is control whatever we can to make it better.”

High fuel prices have persisted for months since the start of the war in Iran, driving up costs for households and businesses. Here are four things in Jackson’s “Agriculture Action Plan.” Preserve tax exemptions Georgia offers farmers tax exemptions for certain agriculture products like seeds, fertilizer, livestock feed, machinery and even energy costs. Jackson said if elected he’ll preserve the Georgia Agriculture Tax Exemption, known as GATE, to continue to help offset high production prices. He also previously voiced support for a 60-day gas tax suspension — including diesel — when Georgia’s average fuel price rises at least 35 cents in seven days or 75 cents in 30 days.

Strengthen in-state supply chain Jackson is proposing a number of steps to strengthen the state’s production infrastructure including establishing what he says would be “first-of-their-kind processing plants” within the state to help reduce the loss of fresh produce by speeding up the time it takes to get to fruits and vegetables to market.