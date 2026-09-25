Four things Rick Jackson says he’d do to boost Georgia agriculture
With fuel prices and tariffs hurting farmers’ bottom lines, the Republican says the state must respond to challenges created at the federal level.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson, center, arrives with local farmers and government officials supporting his campaign during an event announcing his plan to support Georgia farmers at Cagle's Family Farm on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, in Canton. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia’s agriculture industry contributes more than $91 billion to the state’s economy each year, but farmers are facing growing pressures driven by high fuel costs, the impact of tariffs and an increasingly unpredictable climate.
During a visit to Cagle’s Farm inCherokee County, Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson announced a slate of agriculture policy proposals he’d advocate for if elected. Jackson said state leaders have to craft solutions to the industry’s problems — whether caused by climate challenges or decision-making in Washington, D.C.
“I can’t control what the federal government does,” he said, “But what I can do is control whatever we can to make it better.”
High fuel prices have persisted for months since the start of the war in Iran, driving up costs for households and businesses.
Georgia offers farmers tax exemptions for certain agriculture products like seeds, fertilizer, livestock feed, machinery and even energy costs. Jackson said if elected he’ll preserve the Georgia Agriculture Tax Exemption, known as GATE, to continue to help offset high production prices.
He also previously voiced support fora 60-day gas tax suspension — including diesel — when Georgia’s average fuelprice rises at least 35 cents in seven days or 75 cents in 30 days.
Strengthen in-state supply chain
Jackson is proposing a number of steps to strengthen the state’s production infrastructure including establishing what he says would be “first-of-their-kind processing plants” within the state to help reduce the loss of fresh produce by speeding up the time it takes to get to fruits and vegetables to market.
He also wants to create co-op models for meat cutting, fruit and vegetable processing, and cold storage, and to attract more competition among companies that provide input materials like fertilizer, to lower prices for farmers.
Increase access to low-cost loans
Jackson says he will dedicate more state resources toward offering “cost-effective” loans for farmers who face unexpected financial hardship. He also said he would work to recruit more venture capital firms and other financial support businesses to the state.
Establish water reserves
To help address shortages during climate crises, Jackson wants the state to establish water reserves of 250 million gallons per day for farmers and rural communities.
According to his campaign, as governor Jackson would commit to building water reservoirs to tap in case of emergency, but the campaign did not say where that water would come from.