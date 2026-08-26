Everton Blair wins runoff to finish Rep. David Scott’s term

Friends, campaign staff and supporters scream with surprise and delight as former Gwinnett County School Board Chairman Everton Blair Jr. (right) celebrates winning the special election runoff for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, defeating fellow Democrat Marcye Scott to succeed the late U.S. Rep. David Scott, in Lilburn, Ga., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

Former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair Jr. defeated Marcye Scott, daughter of the late congressman, in the special election runoff.

Former Gwinnett County School Board Chair Everton Blair Jr. defeated Marcye Scott, daughter of the late congressman, in the special election runoff.

Everton “EJ” Blair Jr., the former Gwinnett County School Board chair, will complete the late U.S. Rep. David Scott’s term in office following his win Tuesday in a special runoff against Scott’s daughter.

Blair, a Democrat, is likely to be sworn in early next week and will serve through the end of the year.

“Let’s get to work now to do everything that we can to both earn the support of those that haven’t yet seen my leadership and also give folks some more opportunities,” he said. “I’m excited about that.”

Blair defeated Marcye Scott 53% to 47%, according to unofficial results. The race garnered low voter turnout with about 20,000 of the district’s roughly 539,000 active voters casting ballots.