Politics Senate committee signs off on Trump’s new CDC appointment Dr. Erica Schwartz’s nomination to serve as director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now heads to the Senate floor. Dr. Erica Schwartz testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee confirmation hearing to be the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 15, 2026, in Washington. (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

By Tia Mitchell 50 minutes ago Share

Dr. Erica Schwartz just got one step closer to confirmation as director of the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Senate’s health committee voted Thursday morning to advance her nomination to the floor. Every Republican on the committee and one Democrat, Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, voted in favor. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, the panel’s top-ranking Democrat, said that he was impressed by Schwartz’s resume but did not feel confidant she was prepared to stand up to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has made controversial decisions including elevating theories that vaccines cause autism.

During a hearing two weeks ago, Schwartz told the panel that she was confident Kennedy would allow her to run the agency without improper interference. But she stopped short of promising to roll back changes he implemented, saying instead that she would follow the guidance of experts. “I will never compromise on the science,” she said. “I will always, always have the public’s health in mind.” Democrats were united in opposition of a second nominee, Woodstock native Sean Kaufman, who President Donald Trump nominated to serve as assistant secretary for preparedness and response at HHS. His confirmation was sent to the floor on a narrow 12-11 party-line vote. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican who chairs the committee, voted in favor despite his concerns about Kaufman.

Cassidy said he remains concerned about past statements Kaufman made spreading conspiracy theories about vaccines, but he said top HHS officials promised oversight and personnel changes.