Politics Outrage over Trump’s Cobb County visit fuels tense school board meeting After a presidential visit this week to promote child saving accounts turned into a Republican rally, some residents questioned whether district leadership had students’ best interests in mind. A woman holds up a sign during a Cobb County school board meeting in Marietta on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Concerned citizens spoke during public comment after the district hosted President Donald Trump at Wheeler High School on Wednesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Riley Bunch 1 hour ago Share

At the Cobb County school board meeting on Thursday, a montage of President Donald Trump’s visit to Wheeler High School flashed across a screen. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale described the event as “a rare and historic honor.” “Perhaps anyone who opposes our district being honored needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are supporting students or waving their own political flag,” Ragsdale said. His comments came moments after an outraged crowd filed out of the back of the room. More than a dozen speakers lined up during public comment to blast Georgia’s second-largest school district for allowing what was supposed to be a policy-focused event turn into what they described as a partisan spectacle.

A video from President Trump’s visit is played during a Cobb County school board meeting in Marietta on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) They chanted “shame” at school board members and cheered for those speaking. At one point, Chair Randy Scamihorn demanded the crowd “maintain order” and threatened to cut the microphone. It was the only remarks a board member made during the meeting about the president’s visit. Trump’s stop at Wheeler High School on Wednesday was billed as an event promoting Trump Accounts, his signature savings program for children. But when speakers at the event began taking to the stage, it quickly devolved into a campaign rally for Republicans . The president blamed former President Joe Biden and “radical left Democrats” for the country’s inflation woes, “wide-open borders” and took aim at transgender athletes. Rick Jackson, the GOP gubernatorial nominee, took the stage and vowed to be Trump’s favorite governor.

Trump’s appearance was met with protests outside the event and outcry from residents who say district leadership irresponsibly gave platform to a divisive political figure ― who is also the first U.S. president convicted of felony crimes.

“Did you give any thought to what his message would be?” Rose Caplan asked during the Thursday night meeting. “And how that would align with your responsibility to maintain for students a learning environment grounded in respect?” Rose Caplan holds up a sign during a Cobb County school board meeting in Marietta, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Others pointed to how his administration’s attacks against diversity, equity and inclusion programs would make minority students feel. Eighteen-year-old Rowan Maynes described herself as a “proud graduate” of Wheeler High School who felt “deeply disappointed” and “unheard” after the president’s appearance at her alma mater. “Black diversity is one of Wheeler’s greatest strengths, and it deserves to be respected in the decisions made by the district leadership,” she said, adding that many minority students and their families have been directly impacted by Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

Crowds gather during a Cobb County school board meeting in Marietta, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Black students make up more than 34% of Wheeler High School’s population, followed by Hispanic students at nearly 26% and white students at 22%, according to state data. “Regardless of where people stand politically, these students deserve to know that their school is a place where they could feel seen, respected and considered,” Maynes said. Two speakers thanked the district for hosting the president. Rebecca Ivanov was one of them, testifying that the opportunity centered around “showcasing Cobb County’s great education.” “Do I wish more talk was centered around education yesterday? Absolutely,” she said. “Did the school district have a say in what was discussed in addition to the Trump Accounts? No.”

Backlash over the event gives insight into a battle over the area’s last GOP foothold : the school board. Republicans cling to a narrow 4-3 majority on the body after years of bruising elections. Superintendent Chris Ragsdale listens during public comment during a Cobb County school board meeting in Marietta, on Thursday, July 23, 2026. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) But the school board’s fragile GOP majority will be tested in November as Democrats take aim at the Post 4 seat ― which covers Acworth, Kennesaw and Marietta ― currently held by three-term Republican incumbent David Chastain. Democrat Micheal Garza is hoping to unseat Chastain, who has served as board chairman for multiple terms. A Garza victory would flip the board’s power dynamic and hand Democrats a majority. On Thursday, Ragsdale had a pointed message for residents angered by Trump’s visit: “it’s the president of the United States of America. Period. Full stop.”