Politics What to know about Georgia’s special session State lawmakers convene Wednesday at 2 p.m. On the agenda is redistricting, ballot QR codes and more. Georgia House of Representatives members stand for the national anthem to start the final day of the legislative session, Sine Die, at the Capitol in April. State legislators are returning to the Capitol for a special session beginning Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Sophia Eppley 43 minutes ago Share

The Georgia General Assembly will convene Wednesday in a special session to redraw the state’s political maps for the 2028 elections and address a deadline to remove QR codes from state election ballots. What is a special session? The Legislature meets annually for a maximum of 40 legislative days in a standard session where members can introduce legislation on any topic. Special sessions are called by the governor or by a petition of three-fifths of the members of both the state House and Senate and are limited to specific subject matters.

How long will it last? Special sessions are typically much shorter than standard sessions, as they are limited to subject matter in the governor’s proclamation. They can meet for a maximum period of 40 days, but that’s unlikely. The last special sessions lasted nine legislative days in 2023 and five days in 2019. What is on the agenda? For this session, the Legislature will consider redrawing the political boundaries for 2028 congressional and state legislative districts, as well as the lines for local offices. Lawmakers are not considering changes for this year’s midterm elections. Gov. Brian Kemp called the special session following the Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais that significantly weakened Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

An obvious target for the GOP is U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop’s seat, which is 50% Black and the only congressional district outside of metro Atlanta held by a Democrat. But the left wing activist group Fair Fight says that at least 26 legislative seats with large minority populations could be at risk of flipping from Democrat to Republican.

Democrats paint this move as an effort to dilute Black voter strength and consolidate Republican power; Republicans say it is a standard response to the recent Supreme Court ruling. The session will also address a state law that bans Georgia from using QR codes to count ballots after July 1. Kemp supports delaying the deadline. Additionally, legislators will consider authorizing local property tax referendums to show up on ballots this November. These referendums would allow voters across Georgia to decide whether to implement a new 1% local sales tax to offset property taxes. Can I observe the session in person? The session at the Georgia State Capitol is open to the public. Visitors must pass through security and are not allowed on the House or Senate floors but can view the session from galleries that overlook both chambers. Gallery space is limited. The Georgia State University MARTA station on the east/west line is a short walk from the Capitol. Parking is limited and lots generally charge a minimum of $5 daily.